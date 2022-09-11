A San Antonio-based consultant offered the Killeen City Council a look at the city’s homelessness situation Tuesday, providing a compilation of facts, challenges and solutions.
Most of the answers Dr. Robert G. Marbut Jr. tossed out were common sense, others were highly idealistic.
But while the presentation shed some light on the city’s homeless problem, it generally lacked specifics.
Maybe that’s partly because the discussion was also geared toward Bell County’s other major city, Temple.
In fact, Marbut’s 16-page PowerPoint presentation featured a cover page labeled “Temple City Council Preliminary Data Report ... August 4, 2022.”
So in essence, Killeen was getting a month-old, recycled presentation.
Considering the city paid $50,000 for the consultant’s services — an amount Temple matched, by the way, through an interlocal agreement — the least Marbut could have done was change out the cover page.
But that’s just nitpicking.
The bigger issue is that the report, titled “Successful and Proven Real World Solutions to Reduce Homelessness,” offered little in the way of actual, detailed solutions.
His five “keys to success” cited author Peter Drucker and were based on lofty ideals, such as understanding the exact problem, improving the service delivery system and changing the community culture from “enabling” to “engaging.”
On that last count, Marbut advised ending handouts to people asking for money at intersections. He described that as enabling behavior that will perpetuate problems of alcohol, meth and prostitution.
He also said entities and organizations should stop giving homeless people tents, sleeping bags, or guides to services in the county.
However, without going into any details about what positive alternative actions can be taken, his advice came across as lacking in compassion, like telling people to just stop feeding stray cats that show up on their porch or patio.
The problem is, the people at the city’s intersections are not a true reflection of the homeless problem — and some may not even be homeless. More than a few of the people holding the cardboard signs at busy corners have been in the same spot for weeks on end and appear to be wearing clean clothes. Some have been observed getting on a bus or walking to their car after putting in several hours on the corner.
The real homeless in Killeen can be found pushing shopping carts loaded with meager possessions, huddled under viaducts at night or living in tents by local creeks. Many others are largely hidden from public view. They are seldom seen panhandling on busy street corners.
Marbut has more than 30 years of experience dealing with the problem of homelessness, also serving in three presidential administrations, including as executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness under President Donald Trump.
Still, it’s fair to ask how much time Marbut spent on the streets of Killeen — or Temple for that matter — getting a true feel for the city’s homeless situation before compiling this report.
Where were the experts to provide the council with a boots-on-the-ground assessment of the homeless population’s specific needs and challenges — such as Officer Kyle Moore, Killeen Police Department’s special officer for homeless issues, or representatives of Killeen’s downtown homeless shelter, Friends in Crisis?
Granted, the study was designed to be a preliminary data report, and some of the data is enlightening.
Marbut shared some interesting information with the council regarding the demographics of Killeen’s homeless population, in comparison to the homeless population in Temple and to the county as a whole. He also provided solid data about the length of time Killeen’s homeless residents have experienced that condition, as well as what percentage are “homegrown” as opposed to “out-of-towners.”
Additionally, Marbut pointed to a high transient rate for the city and a high level of chronic homelessness — both important to know when crafting solutions to the city’s problem.
Marbut was pretty direct in calling out Fort Hood as the main source of homelessness in Killeen. “That’s your number one problem,” he told the council.
He cited statistics that the Army post “outplaces” 10,000 people each year, and only about 2,300 are hitting the VA system. The result, he said, is about 150 new people are experiencing homelessness in Killeen every year that Fort Hood is here — a rather questionable assertion.
However, his data is a bit confusing on this point. His study shows that 18.8% of homeless Killeen residents are veterans — lower than Temple, with 23.9%, and Bell County as a whole, with 21.3%.
In extrapolating Killeen’s numbers, Marbut predicted that the city’s homeless count would quadruple in nine years unless the city makes significant changes.
Unfortunately, the city has some major stumbling blocks to enacting those changes, Marbut said.
One is that there is no formal system of coordination between entities and agencies for addressing the homelessness situation. Marbut also noted that Bell County lacks both the volume and inventory of needed services to serve the homeless population. He also pointed to a “thin track record” of successes for the current system.
These are all legitimate critiques.
However, without providing a detailed road map of how Killeen should proceed to a better, more integrated system of dealing with the homeless challenge, the information offered is of little substantive value.
In short, Killeen’s leaders don’t just need data; they need direction.
Marbut told council members he will be returning in about 70 days to provide more information regarding the study.
Hopefully, that new report will identify agencies that can offer and improve their services to the area’s homeless, how to stand up new organizations to fill in any gaps that currently exist, and ways to integrate and coordinate the delivery of services in the city and county.
Certainly, addressing the issue of homelessness is a necessary and worthwhile endeavor.
As Marbut rightly pointed out in his presentation, not only does homelessness impact the individuals and families who experience it, but it also creates a drain on local resources, ties up the justice system, taxes hospital emergency rooms and suppresses economic development.
If Marbut is correct in his analysis regarding the exponential growth of the area’s homeless population, these are costs — both human and economic — that Killeen, Temple and the county simply cannot afford.
However, there must be a compassionate way to deal with the challenge while transitioning to a system that effectively addresses this multifaceted issue.
Hopefully, Marbut will bring answers to these questions, among others, when he returns to Killeen in a few months with his updated report.
And a new cover sheet might not hurt, either.
