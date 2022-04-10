The Killeen City Council has been given a golden opportunity that it can’t afford to pass up.
Council members had the chance Tuesday to endorse an interlocal agreement with Bell County that would give the city a $10 million county annex complex downtown. The only cost to the city would be demolishing the current structure, the old First National Bank facility — which would be gifted to the city for the project — at a cost of about $300,000.
Yet, when the topic came up for discussion, council members opted to hit the pause button.
Many of their reasons for delaying a decision are justified.
Demolishing the bank and putting up a new structure would violate the terms of the city’s Historic Overlay District. The only way the city could get around it would be to get a hardship exemption from the Historic Preservation Board — not a guaranteed deal.
Without an exemption, if the city opts to ignore the terms of its 2009 historic preservation plan and demolish the old bank, Killeen could face the loss of the area’s historic designation. As such, the city would no longer qualify for grant funding associated with recognized historical districts.
Another concern is that Killeen would lose a significant amount of annual tax revenue if the bank property is taken off the public tax rolls. County tax records show the property generated about $17,000 in tax revenue last year.
As a result, some council members favor looking at city-owned property for a potential alternate site, with one suggestion being to build the annex on the parking lot adjacent to the city’s North Precinct police station. However, the potential loss of public parking drew negative comments from some residents.
So now the council is set to revisit the issue at Tuesday’s meeting, with the city staff researching cost estimates for the old bank property as well as alternate sites in the meantime.
No doubt, council members are wise to consider all possibilities before signing off on an agreement for the annex complex, but they must be careful not to come across as less than fully committed to the project.
Beginning last summer, former Mayor Jose Segarra worked on the city’s behalf to get the county to agree to his proposal to consolidate the current county offices housed in several buildings on Priest Drive into a new facility downtown.
City Manager Kent Cagle appeared to throw some cold water on the plan earlier this year, when he told council members that the county had signaled that it would cost the city several million dollars to relocate the annex. However, under the interlocal agreement, the city is only obligated to pay demolition costs — and even that obligation has an opt-out clause if the cost comes in too high.
So now, the county’s offer is on the table — literally. And while county commissioners have expressed some willingness to be flexible on a location for the annex complex, it would be unwise to drag the process out too long.
First of all, the bank property was offered in good faith, with the understanding that it would be used for the new annex. Even though the cost of demolition is considerable, it’s a small price to pay for a building that could serve as an anchor to the downtown area.
Moreover, losing about $17,000 in property taxes annually is insignificant when put in the context of how much foot traffic and potential revenue the new annex complex could bring to the city’s center.
The new annex would offer vehicle registration, county clerk services such as marriage licences and birth certificates, county tax offices and the city’s two justices of the peace and JP court.
With hundreds of area residents coming to the annex each weekday for these services, it stands to reason that some of them might be enticed to shop or dine nearby — if given that option.
The potential for a guaranteed stream of local residents is something the downtown area has lacked for decades, and something the council members must not overlook.
For too long, Killeen’s leaders have looked on as the city’s center steadily lost its anchor points. Three of the city’s largest mainline denomination churches pulled out of downtown and built new facilities in the southern part of town. Two of the city’s banks did likewise, as did the city’s cable provider, which closed its offices last year and moved to Harker Heights.
The city inadvertently had a hand in hastening the area’s decline, when it moved the city’s police department seven miles south of downtown in 2010, leaving only a minimally staffed precinct substation in its place.
When the area lost its longtime H-E-B grocery store in late 2019, the situation went from bad to worse, especially for residents living in the vicinity.
Killeen’s leaders are to be commended for taking a major first step in commissioning a new comprehensive plan, which was completed earlier this year by Dallas-based Verdunity Inc.. The plan calls for reinvigorating the downtown area through community events and reinvestment in the city’s central district.
A new downtown county annex complex could be a springboard to achieving both.
Whether it is built on the former bank property or another site downtown, the new annex should incorporate the history and architecture of Killeen while also serving as a distinctive focal point for the area.
Once the interlocal agreement is signed — and it should be signed quickly — city staff and council members should work closely with county officials to produce a design that is aesthetically pleasing while also cost-effective and functional.
As with Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza, which has become a nexus for public activity in the city’s revitalized downtown, Killeen’s new annex could serve as a hub for renewed community interest and redevelopment.
Regarding the bank facility’s connection to the historic district, seeking a hardship exemption would be the most logical step. A hardship exemption would be based on the assertion that it is economically unfeasible to maintain the property as it is. Whether the city can effectively argue that point regarding the old FNB facility is unknown.
Either way, the city’s historic district hasn’t benefitted much in terms of grant money, receiving just three grants totalling $27,000 since its designation, with the last such grant being in 2013.
That would seem to indicate that Killeen’s district doesn’t meet enough of the required criteria to qualify consistently — or that the person in charge of grant writing for the city hasn’t been aggressive enough over the past decade.
If Killeen is to use the historical district to its best advantage, the city must be actively engaged in improving it, and promoting it whenever possible.
A combination of new, imaginative construction and incentives to tastefully refurbish what already exists is essential if the city’s downtown area is to make a comeback.
The placement of the new county annex in Killeen’s downtown is a huge deal. It could make the difference between the area’s best days being behind it, or waiting to play out in the years to come.
Killeen’s city council cannot afford to let this opportunity slip by — as it appeared to do last year when it rejected the rezoning agreement for Camping World, a prestigious company that could have boosted the city’s economy and provided jobs.
Certainly, council members are concerned about the downtown area’s future and are committed to its success.
And most residents believe downtown Killeen deserves another chance to succeed.
The city’s elected representatives should step up and make it possible.
(1) comment
As I previously said, we don’t need a new annex. We already have one. Any money spent on this (or any other project) come out of the pocket of the citizens. The only money government has is what it taxes the public.
Bob Kidwell
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.