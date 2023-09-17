Residents who have been getting their hopes up about a new grocery store in north Killeen would be well advised to dial their expectations back a bit.

Though Killeen representatives generally had a positive assessment of their trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to visit the site of Oasis Fresh Market — the store that is making a pitch to locate here — they acknowledge there’s still a long way to go in the process.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

Michael Fornino

Well stated, Miller. Measured and rational.

"At the very least, Johnson and his team should want to view the proposed store site at 38th and Rancier, and tour the surrounding area to get a feel for the community and its potential for customer growth.".

I have stated that several times, that it is concerning that the Oasis folks haven't even stepped foot in Killeen to see what a map or pics can't show you.

Well, there was supposed to be a grocery store from WalMart in the area, but, as well known...Jose' Segarra helped chase that deal out on behalf of St. Joseph's church like the good Catholic he is. I'm sure it was charitable somehow. If and when you call him out on that - you'll get the same reception I did. Without a gavel or cop to hide behind to avoid accountability - he goes to default and a tirade of profanity...but never disputes the claim.

The trick is and will be, north side COMMUNITY will have to reach out on their own, find a willing party and later on convince the Council that it was the Council's idea to begin with.

Peanutbred

As everyone well knows, there were abundant reasons why the IGA on East Rancier closed, not the least of which are the three Walmart Supercenters and the two Neighborhood Markets located within two-three miles from that former location, as well as four H-E-B stores in the area. Folk always seem to get to where they WANT to go when they decide to get there. Getting groceries is no different.

