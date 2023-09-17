Residents who have been getting their hopes up about a new grocery store in north Killeen would be well advised to dial their expectations back a bit.
Though Killeen representatives generally had a positive assessment of their trip to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to visit the site of Oasis Fresh Market — the store that is making a pitch to locate here — they acknowledge there’s still a long way to go in the process.
No doubt, northeast Killeen residents are tired of waiting, as they haven’t had a full-service grocery store since the downtown H-E-B and the IGA on East Rancier Avenue closed their doors in 2019.
Since then, that part of town has been designated a food desert, a term used to describe an area that lacks a nearby provider of fresh food, such as meat and vegetables.
The area of Tulsa where Oasis is located had been a food desert for 14 years before the new grocery establishment opened for business in May 2021.
In that respect, Oasis may be a good fit.
However, there are several other factors that seem problematic.
For example, Oasis has required considerable public assistance to get to this point.
The Tulsa Economic Development Corporation manages Community Development Block Grants for the grocery store, including amounts of more than $1.5 million.
Another city entity, the Tulsa Development Authority, provided nearly $1 million to aid with costs associated with a parking lot adjacent to the store.
As Oasis and its CEO, A.J. Johnson, prepare to move ahead with expansion efforts, the same financial needs are apparent.
In Memphis, Tennessee, the local Community Redevelopment Agency — an organization focused on affordable housing and other economic issues in Memphis and Shelby County, Tennessee — owns the site of the potential grocery store at a place called Manassas Market. That would give Oasis a leg up on the project there. Oasis also has a food distribution site in Memphis.
In Pine Bluff, Arkansas, where Oasis is also considering adding a location, a store that closed last fall is available as a ready-made site for a new Oasis outlet. That’s certainly a plus.
However, a Pine Bluff city councilwoman who visited Tulsa to tour the existing Oasis store noted that the city is also looking at other options for grocery retailers.
Oasis is a clean, well-run store with steady customer traffic throughout the day, according to Killeen EDC Director Scott Connell, who made the recent trip to Tulsa.
But the operation of a single store is hardly enough information to go on — especially if Oasis is required to establish an out-of-state supply chain and management team to get a store up and running in Killeen.
It’s also fair to ask whether Killeen has received any kind of commitment from Johnson — financial or otherwise — to this point.
To date, Killeen has expended $42,000 on an economic feasibility study and a construction feasibility study in an effort to decide if Oasis is the right fit.
Oasis has also requested 5 acres of land at 38th Street and Rancier Avenue on which to build the store — land that the city doesn’t currently own.
The economic feasibility study, released in late July, looked promising, on the surface. It estimated that a store at the proposed location could be expected to produce sales of about $6 million annually and employ 50-60 people.
Connell said he and his team would have to further analyze the numbers from the study, which was performed by AWG.
He also said he would need to see the construction feasibility study. It’s unclear whether that study has been completed and analyzed.
Understandably, the city is reluctant to move forward until all the pertinent questions have been answered, but city officials deserve credit for being proactive in taking their fact-finding tours of the Tulsa store.
Meanwhile, it seems odd that Johnson has yet to visit Killeen since the idea of the Oasis project first surfaced in late April.
At the very least, Johnson and his team should want to view the proposed store site at 38th and Rancier, and tour the surrounding area to get a feel for the community and its potential for customer growth.
Still, five months after the Oasis project first came up for discussion, Johnson is still a no-show in Central Texas.
Maybe it’s still too early in the game, but Johnson reportedly has not asked the city for anything in the way of tax abatements or other economic incentives.
“We’re still waiting,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said recently.
Meanwhile, Johnson has already given the developer in Memphis a letter of intent about building an Oasis grocery store in uptown Memphis.
To date, Killeen has received no such letter.
What must not be lost in the shuffle here, is that Oasis is just one store, and a relatively new one at that. Johnson and his partners have no experience with expanding the franchise, and it’s questionable how much capital they have to work with.
Moving forward with a second store in Memphis is likely a major undertaking, so adding in the potential Killeen project would no doubt be a heavy lift.
Another factor that must be considered is the wafer-thin profit margins involved in operating a grocery store. Inventory costs, transport expenses, labor costs, shoplifting losses and utilities have the potential to eat up a store’s profits — especially one that is just getting established.
If Brookshire Brothers — an established Texas chain — pulled out because it couldn’t make the northeast Killeen site work, who is to say a startup will fare any better?
Indeed, what kind of abatements and subsidies will Killeen have to offer to make Oasis a profitable venture — and is it worth the investment on the city’s part?
Killeen council members also need to take a hard look at Johnson’s management skills, as they relate to the possible local venture.
For a second time this year, Johnson has been embroiled in an Oklahoma-based controversy over his nonprofit foundations.
The award-winning Nondoc website, a nonprofit news outlet, reported that Johnson had numerous problems involving one of his nonprofits.
An Aug. 30 Nondoc article reported that Johnson had used an organization called the Tulsa Dream Center to deed himself a property in order to take out a $32,800 loan.
One woman quoted in Nondoc’s article said the house she was given by Johnson’s nonprofit was in disrepair.
She was subsequently evicted after missing one payment. Meanwhile, the article alleges, Johnson was collecting public housing subsidies.
This followed on the heels of an incident from earlier this summer, in which the Oklahoma Legislature voted to withhold $30 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding from Johnson because of irregularities in the governance of his nonprofit organizations — a problem he subsequently corrected.
While these issues may not rise to the level of ethical concerns, they raise legitimate questions regarding Johnson’s capacity to manage multiple ventures simultaneously — and that should be a major consideration if his company is looking to add a far-flung Killeen store to his growing Tulsa-based enterprise.
If Johnson continues to be noncommittal about the Killeen store, while also pursuing other potential locations, including Temple (a Temple city councilwoman was along on the recent Tulsa trip), Killeen should not limit the city’s focus to Oasis alone.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez — whose district includes the site of the closed H-E-B store downtown — should seek to engage in talks with H-E-B corporate about lifting the clause in the store’s sale contract that bans its use as a grocery store for 50 years.
It’s worth asking if H-E-B has been approached about this possibility. If not, why not?
With some modest renovations, the store could open for downtown area residents in a few months — when and if the ban is lifted.
Bottom line, north Killeen residents can’t continue to wait forever for a grocery that better serves their needs. They deserve some concrete promises, sooner rather than later.
It’s time for Killeen officials to stop playing the waiting game with Oasis, and consider pitching the location to other prospective retailers.
Putting all your eggs in one basket can be a dangerous strategy. In this case, it’s best to keep shopping around.
Well stated, Miller. Measured and rational.
"At the very least, Johnson and his team should want to view the proposed store site at 38th and Rancier, and tour the surrounding area to get a feel for the community and its potential for customer growth.".
I have stated that several times, that it is concerning that the Oasis folks haven't even stepped foot in Killeen to see what a map or pics can't show you.
Well, there was supposed to be a grocery store from WalMart in the area, but, as well known...Jose' Segarra helped chase that deal out on behalf of St. Joseph's church like the good Catholic he is. I'm sure it was charitable somehow. If and when you call him out on that - you'll get the same reception I did. Without a gavel or cop to hide behind to avoid accountability - he goes to default and a tirade of profanity...but never disputes the claim.
The trick is and will be, north side COMMUNITY will have to reach out on their own, find a willing party and later on convince the Council that it was the Council's idea to begin with.
As everyone well knows, there were abundant reasons why the IGA on East Rancier closed, not the least of which are the three Walmart Supercenters and the two Neighborhood Markets located within two-three miles from that former location, as well as four H-E-B stores in the area. Folk always seem to get to where they WANT to go when they decide to get there. Getting groceries is no different.
