Killeen will be getting a new police chief in five weeks, if the City Council gives its approval, as expected.
City Manager Kent Cagle last week selected Pedro Lopez Jr. as the city’s next chief, choosing Lopez from among five finalists for the position.
Lopez, 57, who has accepted a conditional offer of employment, is scheduled to start his new job with the city on June 5. He will succeed interim Chief Charles Kimble, who retired in late January but has continued on in an interim capacity.
Lopez’s annual salary will be $190,000, according to information provided by the city.
With 35 years of law enforcement experience, Lopez brings several key qualifications to the job.
He has a 27-year career in the Army, retiring as a chief warrant officer 3, giving him a crucial connection to the city’s veterans, as well as insight into the community’s relationship with Fort Hood — which will be redesignated as Fort Cavazos by the time he arrives to start work.
Lopez comes to Killeen from Houston ISD, where he served as police chief for one of the largest school districts in the nation. That experience should be valuable when it comes to working in tandem with the Killeen Independent School District to find solutions to youth crime in the community.
Moreover, Lopez has an extensive history working with the Houston Police Department, including as assistant chief of police. Importantly, Lopez worked as a police officer on the first gang task force for the Houston PD’s North Division. He also worked in the narcotics division, as a patrol sergeant in the jail division, as well as working in internal affairs.
In other words, Lopez is an extremely well-rounded law enforcement administrator with an impressively diverse work history.
Let’s be honest. Killeen has a gang problem and the city also has a drug problem; it’s likely the two issues are linked in many cases.
Lopez’s experience working with a major police department’s gang task force should give KPD a leg up on addressing the gang issue locally. Likewise, the new chief’s experience working in the Houston PD’s narcotics division will provide valuable perspective in dealing with Killeen’s drug-related crimes.
Likewise, the new chief’s work in Houston PD’s internal affairs division should give Killeen Police Department employees confidence that the department will have credible accountability and oversight under Lopez’s leadership.
Bottom line, Lopez’s ability to draw on his extensive background could serve Killeen and its residents very well over his tenure with the city — however long that may be.
Certainly, the incoming chief will face several challenges right out of the box.
Over the last decade, KPD has had difficulty recruiting and retaining qualified police officers. Certainly, a continued focus on offering competitive pay and incentives should be a priority. As of late January, 42 positions in the department were vacant.
But Lopez also must strive to establish a dynamic within the department in which employees can feel comfortable about airing their legitimate concerns and grievances in a constructive manner — without fear of reprisal.
That’s not always an easy task, and something that many larger police departments struggle with.
Lopez also must put additional resources toward bringing criminal suspects to trial. Over the past five years, Killeen has had a disturbingly low clearance rate on violent crimes — particularly in the area of homicides. While that clearance rate improved last year, according to FBI statistics — from 15% in 2017 to 50% of last year’s 22 homicides — it is still a work in progress.
The new chief should continue the important initiatives Kimble started regarding homeless outreach, mental health and officer training programs, all of which have paid dividends.
Lopez should also making community involvement a top priority, and not just with programs such as Citizens on Patrol, Neighborhood Watch and periodic town hall meetings. The chief must make outreach a part of KPD’s everyday police procedure, no matter what the situation.
More importantly, Lopez himself must be visible and accessible to the public, on a daily basis if possible. While the job of police chief holds significant challenges and tremendous responsibility, the city’s top law enforcement administrator must set aside time to hear the concerns of the city’s residents — and not just during a public relations stop at a city-sponsored event.
That also means spending more time in the city, and less time traveling — a criticism that has been directed at some previous police chiefs, including Lopez’s predecessor.
Residents should be able to feel that they can make an appointment with the chief and air legitimate concerns. If Lopez can set aside an hour each day to these one-on-one visits, he can go a long way to establishing trust and respect among the residents he will be sworn to serve and protect.
Granted, all this is a tall order. But Lopez’s resume and recommendations strongly suggest he is up to the task.
Killeen certainly isn’t Houston, as Lopez no doubt is aware. Our community has its own unique characteristics that will require an approach to policing that is similarly unique.
But if the new chief takes the time to listen to his officers and support staff, as well as engage with residents around the community, Lopez will quickly get a feel for the city’s strengths, its weaknesses and its biggest challenges.
And that’s a big step toward establishing a workable strategy for curbing crime.
Killeen’s city manager is to be commended for selecting a police chief who appears to be well equipped to not only tackle the community’s chronic crime problems, but also to bring a new approach to the way the police department responds to these challenges.
As Cagle said in the city’s announcement of Lopez’s selection, his performance during the interview process was critical. “I will present this selection to Council with the confidence that he will be a great, new leader within our city,” Cagle said in the release.
City Council members will take up Cagle’s recommendation at Tuesday’s workshop session, with a formal vote on hiring the prospective new chief on May 9.
The community should thank Chief Kimble for his 5½ years of service to the community, as well as his willingness to stay on in an interim role until his successor could be chosen.
No doubt, Killeen residents will be gracious in welcoming the new chief when he and his family arrive in the area next month.
Once he’s here, Lopez likely will waste little time getting to work and figuring out how to make Killeen a safer place to live, work and play.
After all, this will be his community, too.
