Killeen officials announced a 245,000-gallon sewage spill into a local creek late Monday afternoon — nearly 24 hours after crews first responded to the affected area.
What took so long?
According to the Monday news release — which initially stated that 125,000 gallons had been spilled — the city worked with environmental agencies and contractors to resolve the leak.
Following discovery of the problem, the city notified the Emergency Management Department, the Bell County Emergency Management Department and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
In a report to the TCEQ, the city said it used six vacuum trucks to pull over 240 loads of sewage from Lift Station No. 22, to significantly decrease the amount of sewage leaking from the broken main.
The city also reported that officials took field measurements and laboratory samples.
By all indications, it sounds as if Killeen followed the necessary steps in containing the sewage and repairing the broken pipe involved.
However, the public still had a right to find out about it as soon as the sewage leak was discovered, and not a day later.
Residents in the area reported seeing signs of a sewage leak at least a week before the June 4 incident. If so, was the city notified, and what was the city’s response?
As it was, contractors took 36 hours to repair the broken pipe at the lift station.
After the repairs were completed, the city made the blanket statement that no fish were killed in the incident — but residents in the area disagreed.
One resident who lives about four miles from the spill area said his sunfish nursery was destroyed by the sewage and the fish were gone. He described the situation as an “environmental disaster.”
Other local residents downstream reported that the sewage had turned the moss lining the creek banks black.
People living in the area of Reece Creek where the spill occurred have reason to be concerned.
Even though crews worked nonstop to clean up the leaked sewage, it’s likely that thousands of gallons may have spilled before the break was discovered on Sunday. If so, the sewage may have seeped into the ground, threatening to pollute groundwater and wells in the area.
Dirk Aaron, the general manager of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, said the city has worked out an agreement with two licensed pump installers to disinfect wells that don’t have sanitary seals and treat the water for consumption. The city will pick up the cost for this service.
However, one resident who lives six miles downstream from the spill area, told the Herald his well tested positive for bacterial contamination this week, for the first time since he started testing more than 30 years ago.
He said the city offered to test his well, but later offered to instead “shock” the well with chemicals. The resident — who previously worked in the Fort Cavazos Directorate of Public Works — said that wouldn’t prevent future contamination, and that his well was now ruined.
The city reported in its TCEQ disclosure form that Public Works and the Water & Sewer staff will continue work on methods and procedures to prevent this from happening in the future.
That is the correct approach, and heartening to hear.
But in the immediate aftermath of last weekend’s spill, the big question is what the city knew, and when. And what has been done to reach out to residents near and downstream of the spill area?
The lift station is not equipped with an alarm that is triggered the flow rate decreases or stops, the city acknowledged Friday. Shouldn’t this kind of sensor system be in place?
Is anyone on duty over the weekend to watch for flow problems or possible line breaks?
Does the city have a 24-hour reporting system, where residents can call in concerns about sewer spills or leaks in their neighborhood?
Obviously, as with any problem, early detection is critical.
But in this case, so was early notification for residents, and that didn’t happen.
In some ways, the delayed announcement was reminiscent of the October 2021 incident in which the city experienced unacceptably low chlorine levels in its water system. As a result, residents were told to boil their water for 10 days until levels returned to normal.
Though Killeen officials provided an explanation for the boil-water order and offered a Q&A video on the city’s website, the city was not forthcoming with some of the details.
The Herald requested water test results from various sites throughout the city; however some results were withheld until after the crisis was over. City officials also provided no explanation for the delay in releasing the test information.
Certainly, the city is to be commended for taking strong steps to contain and clean up last weekend’s sewage spill.
Still, a one-word response on the city’s TCEQ disclosure form should give local residents pause.
Next to the category “Potential danger to human health and safety or the environment,” the city stated “Unknown.”
The truth is, we don’t know whether the spill poses any short-term or long-term threats to the local environment, human health or that of animals.
The untreated sewage has already turned the affected area into a breeding ground for insects, one resident told the Herald.
Residents in the area said they believe that the spill not only negatively impacted the fish population in the creek, but also frogs and other wildlife.
Even though the city worked hard to “mitigate adverse effects” of the spill, as the officials reported to TCEQ, it is unknown how the damaged ecosystem will respond over time.
Unfortunately, spills are not uncommon — even in well-maintained and well-run municipal sewer systems.
However, the ability to recognize potential malfunctions and address them before they become critical can make the difference between experiencing a minor overflow and having a massive, dangerous spill.
Moving forward, Killeen officials must not only take the necessary steps to manage and mitigate spills quickly, but also to invest in whatever resources are necessary to safeguard the city’s sewer system and protect residents.
Reaching out to potentially affected residents is also mandated. Calling in a cleanup crew, filing a report with the TCEQ and simply moving on is not acceptable.
And the next time Killeen experiences a major sewage backup or spill, officials should inform the public within a few minutes — not wait nearly a full day to break the news.
Whether residents can do anything about the spill after the fact is not the issue.
They simply have a right to know what’s going on, as soon as possible.
It’s not just about consideration, it’s about transparency and accountability.
And that’s something that could use a little cleaning up as well.
