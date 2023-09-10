A prominent local developer isn’t happy about proposed fee increases by the City of Killeen.
The developer, Gary “Bubba” Purser Jr., went before the Killeen City Council on Tuesday and complained that the city’s fees were “out of line” with other area cities. More than once, Purser urged council members to take another look at the fees and consider lowering them.
If that’s going to happen, it would have to be before Tuesday’s final council vote on the budget, which will lock the fee increases in place.
At this point, it’s unclear whether that any adjustments to the fees will be made, but considering it would require another public hearing to discuss the changes, it’s unlikely. It’s also unlikely that four council members would vote to hold another public hearing on the fees at this late stage in the game.
But that’s what Purser seemed to be pushing for as he addressed the council last week.
In particular, the developer was upset about what he described as a huge disparity in the rate of lot fees among area cities.
He gave the council a handout showing that the lot fees — assessed in addition to preliminary plat fees and final plat fees — were proposed at $25 in Killeen, compared to $10 in Waco and only $3 in Temple.
He went on to describe how much that lot fee would amount to for a large development — noting that what would cost him about $30,000 in Killeen would cost him less than $4,000 in Temple, a disparity he described as unacceptable.
Purser also warned that the increases in fees will be passed on to the home buyer.
That may sound like a valid argument, until you start looking more closely at the numbers. No matter whether the developer is assessed $30,0000 or $4,000, ultimately the fees are spread among the individual lots when figuring the sale price. So arguing that adding $25 to the price tag of a new home doesn’t carry much weight, when compared to adding $3 to a home price.
The same holds true for the final subdivision inspection fees, which are proposed to increase from $10,000 to $15,000 for developments over 50 acres. For a 100-acre development, that would result in a charge of about $37.50 per lot, using a calculation based on quarter-acre lots.
Again, it sounds like a lot of money, or “a lot of checkers,” as Purser termed it last week, but it’s not so much when averaged over the entire subdivision.
Even if several of the fees are increased, it’s unlikely that the amount added to each lot would be enough to discourage local home buyers.
With the price of materials and labor costs continuing to increase, it’s understandable that local developers and builders are frustrated with the added burden of fee increases by the city.
But it is important to view the situation from the city’s standpoint as well.
According to research by city staff, Killeen had been far below the benchmark average rate charged by 15 local and similar-sized cities and had been undercharging, by comparison, for several years.
That means that in relation to most of the cities listed, local developers and builders had been getting a price break on fees for a considerable amount of time.
By the city’s calculations, Killeen would come up short by more than $146,000 next year, even if the fee increases were in place. And since the City Council subsequently voted to reduce the amount of the proposed increase by 50% on the subdivision inspection fees, that number is likely to be significantly larger.
City Manager Kent Cagle stated that the city’s ultimate goal is to break even on the developer fees, and he called the council’s approval of the proposed increases a step in the right direction.
Still, as long as Killeen comes up short on covering the cost of city services rendered, it is technically subsidizing the developers and builders in this area. And by extension, so are the city’s taxpayers.
Given that perspective, it only makes sense that the local development community should cover the cost of services they require to do business. And that means that the people who are buying the homes being built should share in that cost — not the bulk of the city’s taxpayers who have no connection to these developments.
In short, the fees the city charges to ensure the safety and quality of our local commercial and residential ventures are simply one of the costs of doing business — and the developers and builders should accept it as such.
To hear Purser and some other local developers tell it, the city should reduce the fees or drop them altogether. Purser argued previously before the council that the development community makes money for the city — and that’s true, to the extent that the homes built generate property taxes, utility payments and sales tax by their occupants.
However, the city shouldn’t be expected to operate at a loss in its development services department out of gratitude.
The fact is, the developers and builders who have been operating in Killeen have been getting a good deal for some time. Just because the arrangement is more equitable now shouldn’t be cause for complaining and finger-pointing by those who feel they are being unjustly charged.
Developers have been paying low fees — and in some cases no fees — as an upcoming internal audit may reveal.
Cagle acknowledged recently that some of the fees the city charged for development had gone uncollected — a situation he said was the city’s fault. Why the city didn’t assess the fees, or where the process broke down, is likely to be the focus of an audit of the development services department.
To date, Cagle, Segarra and Mayor Debbie Nash-King have offered their support for an internal audit by City Auditor Matthew Grady, which the mayor said is in its preliminary stages.
The city’s Audit Committee will discuss the matter further on Tuesday.
Ultimately, a thorough internal audit is both warranted and needed.
The city must determine where the holes were in the permit system, whether any patterns emerge, and the total amount of uncollected revenue.
In the meantime, the city has instituted a new system in which the developers must show a receipt to the engineers from building inspection to show that they paid the inspection fees.
Within the next year, Cagle said, the city will move to an online permit system that will streamline the process and allow for better verification.
Ultimately, the changes are about improving efficiency, accountability and transparency — all laudable goals that will benefit both the city and its residents.
Another thing that will benefit the city is the updated ordinance on architectural design standards, which was originally put in place last year to improve the quality and aesthetics of new homes and neighborhoods in the city.
Again, developers have balked at the standards mandated by the ordinance, including a restriction on the number of homes with identical designs that can appear in close proximity to one another.
When amendments to the original ordinance came up before the council recently, Purser went to the podium to complain about the mandates, claiming the market dictates which homes are built, and the city can’t tell people what to buy.
After a lot of back-and-forth discussion, council members agreed to send the ordinance and the amendments back to city staff, with direction to meet with developers and hammer out their differences.
That was on Aug. 15. Nearly a month later, there’s no indication that the two sides have met, let alone scheduled a meeting to discuss the standards.
However, several members of the city council have reportedly met with developers to discuss ways to move forward. Certainly, there’s nothing wrong with council members meeting with any subgroup of community residents. It’s part of being an elected representative.
Still, with the city staff being charged with the responsibility of ironing out the differences, the council’s added input may only serve to muddy the water at this point.
As the council moves toward final passage of the budget this week, members must expect yet another plea from developers to reduce or eliminate city fees. Certainly, the development community has a right to be heard on the issue.
But the council needs to stand firm on what has already been voted on once.
Killeen has a right to expect fee compensation that will enable the city to break even on services provided.
The city also has a right to expect housing standards that ensure quality construction, pleasing aesthetics, and diversity in price point.
Certainly, it’s in the city’s best interests to work with developers and builders — rather than against them — in achieving these goals.
But in the end, it’s the city, not the development community, that has the last word.
Council members must remember that Tuesday when it comes time to vote on the budget.
(2) comments
Developers should stop complaining and do what business people do: pass the costs of inspections and fees on to the ultimate buyers of their development. It’s a normal process as long as they don’t try to pass the annual costs on to a single property, which is what Purser seems to be saying. If a developer does that, I would support any administrative or legal action to put them out of business (such as pulling their permits which allow them to operate in the city or even the county). In short, developers have been “living the dream”. It’s time they started paying for it.
Raise, lower...how about we figure out what we are / were supposed to have first? Let's get a handle on what Cagle and Singh had been fouling up for years before some magical new system gets going? Cagle rushing to push some new initiative smells a lot like distraction so we don't focus on his previous and notable ineptitude, negligence, and culpable inefficiency. Though, according to some, "Mr. Cagle is the BEST City Manager we have EVER had - and we are LUCKY to have him"...HAHAHAHAHAHA.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.