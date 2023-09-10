A prominent local developer isn’t happy about proposed fee increases by the City of Killeen.

The developer, Gary “Bubba” Purser Jr., went before the Killeen City Council on Tuesday and complained that the city’s fees were “out of line” with other area cities. More than once, Purser urged council members to take another look at the fees and consider lowering them.

Rkidwell

Developers should stop complaining and do what business people do: pass the costs of inspections and fees on to the ultimate buyers of their development. It’s a normal process as long as they don’t try to pass the annual costs on to a single property, which is what Purser seems to be saying. If a developer does that, I would support any administrative or legal action to put them out of business (such as pulling their permits which allow them to operate in the city or even the county). In short, developers have been “living the dream”. It’s time they started paying for it.

Michael Fornino

Raise, lower...how about we figure out what we are / were supposed to have first? Let's get a handle on what Cagle and Singh had been fouling up for years before some magical new system gets going? Cagle rushing to push some new initiative smells a lot like distraction so we don't focus on his previous and notable ineptitude, negligence, and culpable inefficiency. Though, according to some, "Mr. Cagle is the BEST City Manager we have EVER had - and we are LUCKY to have him"...HAHAHAHAHAHA.

