How much money are Killeen taxpayers willing to spend to defend the city against a lawsuit?
More importantly, how much money are their elected representatives willing to spend?
After a 51-minute closed session, Killeen City Council members voted Tuesday to cap attorneys’ expenses at $100,000 to continue defending the city from a lawsuit filed by Bell County in April. The suit challenges the city’s controversial marijuana decriminalization ordinance, which was approved by nearly 70% of voters last November.
The county asserts that the ordinance, which prohibits police from making arrests for possession of up to 4 ounces of marijuana, in most cases, is in conflict with state law and therefore illegal.
The city’s Dallas-based attorney is trying to make the case that Killeen has the authority to enforce its ordinance.
As of last week, the total spent on attorneys’ fees had topped $42,000 — nearing the maximum amount of $50,000 that can be spent without city council approval.
So after discussing the issue in private, Killeen council members agreed to authorize another $50,000 for the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, to continue paying the city’s legal bills.
The problem is, approving a $100,000 cap over the next three months is just a Band-aid on a problem that will only get worse as the city’s legal fees continue to mount.
The case was being argued in Bell County district court on May 25, when the city appealed the case to the Third Court of Appeals, where it could languish for up to eight months before the court takes it up, officials estimate.
Meanwhile, the meter is running. The city’s attorney in the case, Phillip Kingston, is charging Killeen $450 per hour for any work done in relation to the case.
And since the money to pay Kingston’s fees is coming from the general fund, that means taxpayers are on the hook for whatever bills come the city’s way.
And those bills could be daunting.
If the appeals court kicks the case back to district court — as many county officials anticipate — the lawyers will have to present briefs, file new motions and perhaps subpoena witnesses in an attempt to bring resolution to the issue. That would be time-consuming — and expensive.
But a verdict at the district court level may not be the end of it.
If the judge’s ruling goes in the county’s favor, it’s not inconceivable that the city could file with the appeals court once again — dragging the process out even longer.
Given the high-profile nature of the case, it’s entirely possible that the case could go all the way to the state Supreme Court, with the city paying attorneys’ fees and court costs every step of the way.
If that potential scenario plays out, the council’s $100,000 cap on spending to defend the case will be exceeded long before a final verdict is rendered.
The council’s decision to essentially kick the can down the road with its stopgap spending authorization appears to be built on several assumptions.
The first assumption is that a majority of voters supported the ordinance, so the city owes it to them to follow through on defending the city against the lawsuit.
That may be a laudable position to take, but it’s not necessarily logical — especially when taxpayer money is involved. The nearly 1,700 people who voted for the ordinance may be committed to paying tax money to defend it in a lawsuit. That support may fall further as the legal costs continue to mount.
Also, whereas a commitment to the residents who voted “yes” is commendable, council members also must remember their commitment to those who voted against the ordinance, as well as the thousands of residents who didn’t cast a ballot at all.
It’s everyone’s tax money that is on the hook here.
A second assumption by council members is that they can always revisit the issue of funding the lawsuit defense after the current cap expires.
It would be nice to think that residents would have an opportunity to speak up at a council meeting at that point and demand the council stop funding the suit or come up with a compromise with the county to end the legal battle.
However, it’s entirely possible the public won’t get that chance.
If City Manager Kent Cagle builds a legal fund for the lawsuit into his upcoming municipal budget, council members would be able to give their approval with a minimum of public scrutiny.
The Herald asked the city manager about such a possibility in a series of emailed questions last week, but he did not respond by press time.
The city has options when it comes to continuing this lawsuit, and negotiating with the county may be one way out of it.
Before the council went into closed session last week, City Attorney Holli Clements acknowledged the city had been in discussion with county officials about a potential agreement, but she didn’t offer any details — at least not to the public.
With the city’s legal bills rising and with the outcome of the lawsuit uncertain, the city owes it to the residents to find a way out of this mess — and sooner rather than later.
One Killeen resident who spoke during the Citizen Comments portion of Tuesday’s meeting urged the city to repeal the ordinance and then come up with a police department policy to unofficially de-prioritize enforcement of misdemeanor marijuana possession cases — except in the connection with other offenses.
That’s not a bad suggestion, and one that would end the current litigation.
It’s disingenuous of the city manager and some city council members to say that the city didn’t do anything wrong in getting to this point — that they were just acceding to the will of the voters.
That may have been true when the city accepted the petition and put the issue on the ballot. State law demands that municipalities follow that course, as did Harker Heights in considering the same ordinance.
However, once the voters approved the measure, both cities’ officials had three options: to accept the ordinance as written, to amend it or to repeal it.
Killeen lawmakers chose to amend the measure, but it still conflicted with state law, as the city attorney acknowledged to council members at the time.
By contrast, Harker Heights council members voted 4-1 to repeal the ordinance, on the assertion that it violated state law.
Now it is Killeen — and not Harker Heights — that is the target of litigation over the measure.
As the lawsuit drags on and the legal bills pile up, Killeen residents’ support for funding the city’s legal defense is likely to erode.
It’s entirely possible that residents’ confidence in their elected leaders will erode along with it.
To date, Killeen is the only city that has faced a lawsuit over its adoption of the marijuana measure, out of the nine in the state that have passed one.
Some would argue that Bell County’s lawsuit is a political stunt, designed to hit back at Democrats, or at Ground Game Texas, the progressive Austin-based group that brought the petition drive to Killeen and Harker Heights in the first place.
Whether there is a political element to the lawsuit is open to debate.
But what is not debatable is that the county seems to have state law on its side, and that the lawsuit is costing every taxpayer in Killeen money — and will continue to do so for months to come.
It’s time for the city’s elected officials to get off their high horse about listening to the voters and face reality.
This lawsuit is bad for Killeen’s residents, its taxpayers, its police force and its image.
Council members must take the longer view and consider what’s best for the city as a whole.
Repeal this unlawful ordinance, despite the political fallout.
It’s simply the right thing to do.
The right thing to do is fire the bunch of bozos we have on our council
