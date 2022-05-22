Killeen doesn’t own the water and wastewater plants that provide service to the city.
In fact, Killeen doesn’t even own the water that its residents use —though it does have contractual rights to the water through a state agency.
City Council members last week received an analysis from the consulting and engineering firm of Freese and Nichols showing what it would take for the city to build and staff its own water and wastewater treatment facilities.
The final figure was daunting — nearly $1 billion.
That amount factors in the building of a 42-million-gallon-per-day water treatment plant at a cost of $336 million and a 24 MGD wastewater treatment plant for $312 million.
Engineering costs alone for designing the two plants are projected at nearly $121 million.
Before anything can be built, the Freese & Nichols analysis estimates the city would have to pay about $900,000 in land acquisition for the two plants.
And beyond the expense of designing and building the plants is the cost of staffing them. The analysis projects paying plant employees would cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1.4 million at each facility.
If all these numbers are anywhere close to accurate, it’s unlikely Killeen would be in a position to engage in a project of this magnitude.
However, beyond the pure financial implications of such a move, the city is constricted by legal considerations.
Killeen is locked into a contract with the area’s water provider, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, an entity created in the 1950s, when the chief priority was providing water and wastewater service for the Fort Hood military post.
When Belton Lake was built, the Army built a water plant on its shores (on Fort Hood property), and WCID-1 took it over in 1956.
After subsequent expansion, the plant served water customers from Copperas Cove to Belton.
The Army and the city of Killeen built a new water treatment plant near Killeen High School in 1965, which is still in use today, after several expansions.
But with the city’s rapid growth, the need arose for a second treatment plant. That $60 million plant, which was built on the north shore of Stillhouse Hollow Lake, went into operation in July 2021, serving South Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville. Other areas continue to receive their water from the plant on Belton Lake.
However, the funding of the new plant has raised several questions — both from Killeen council members and the city’s ratepayers.
At the time construction of the plant was put out for bid in July 2017, the estimated cost was $41 million. Killeen took on $50 million in debt for the plant’s construction, and the city’s water customers are on the hook for $30 million. With the addition of the new debt, the city’s ratepayers are paying an extra $3 million per year in water rates, and are expected to do so until the debt is paid off in 2037.
The city also put down $5 million when the plant was first approved, as a down payment.
Yet for all this expense, Killeen has relatively little to show for it.
Though Killeen is carrying the debt on the new plant, it is not the city’s property. Five other area partners also helped to finance the plant, but they can’t lay claim to it, either.
And while Killeen is allocated about 40,000 acre-feet of water a year through the Brazos River Authority, it does not own the water outright. Instead, WCID-1 technically owns it, treating it and selling it to the city, which in turn sells it to the city’s water customers.
So, what can be done at this point to change what seems to be an unbalanced dynamic?
Some Killeen City Council members have asked that question, which led to the $12,900 analysis by Freese & Nichols — which basically told the city it couldn’t realistically afford to build a duplicate water system.
But what about taking over the current one?
Assuming the existing contract between the city and WCID-1 could be dissolved — which is a big “if” — could the city realistically assume operations of the water district’s plants and dictate its own terms?
Perhaps, but no doubt, it would be complicated.
For starters, water district officials would have to agree to such a takeover, which likely would involve assumption of debt and cash payouts to the various area partners.
Also, the city would have to agree to serve as the water supplier to WCID-1’s current customers.
Most importantly, the change would likely require the state’s Public Utilities Commission to sign off on it, as well as any agreement to disband the district’s elected board of directors.
It’s entirely possible that the cost of operating and maintaining the water district’s plants and other infrastructure could be prohibitive, not to mention absorbing the payroll of the district’s employees.
Considering Killeen is coping with several other expensive budget priorities, such as maintaining the city’s crumbling road infrastructure, and retaining police officers and solid waste workers, the prospect of entertaining a multimillion-dollar water utility takeover isn’t likely to get much traction right now.
Perhaps a better focus at this point would be improving the working relationship between the city and the water district.
Tensions between the two entities ran high in October when the city was forced to issue a 10-day boil-water notice because of chlorine levels that fell below state standards. City officials pointed the finger at WCID-1 officials, who pointed the finger right back. The back-and-forth sniping did little to reassure local water customers at a difficult time.
Earlier this month, the two entities appeared to be at odds again, as the water district issued an order for local customers to conserve water in the wake of a major water line break. Copperas Cove officials were quick to issue the city’s own conservation order, as did Belton and Harker Heights.
However, more than six hours after the break was reported, Killeen officials referred questions to the water district’s general manager.
And the following day, as the water district was dealing with a power outage that paralyzed its Belton Lake water plant — forcing a large-scale boil-water order — Killeen officials simply forwarded a boil-water notice from the water district.
These twin calamities had the potential to become a major crisis. In retrospect, Killeen should have been more responsive —particularly regarding the line break.
Even though Killeen had a second water source from the new plant, not all parts of the city are served by it.
Besides, a show of unity — and community — among area cities was desperately needed as the crisis unfolded. Sadly, that unity was lacking from Killeen early on.
The coming hot weather has the potential to necessitate rolling blackouts across the area, and hot, dry conditions could cause more pipe breaks.
With that in mind, WCID-1, Killeen and all local cities should work together to develop a regional strategy to deal with whatever emergencies may develop.
The area’s water distribution setup may leave a lot to be desired.
Maybe someday, Killeen and other area cities will come up with a better arrangement for all involved. But for the time being, they should focus on making the current system work better.
No doubt, that’s a plan most local water users can get behind.
