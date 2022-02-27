Killeen’s mayor will be leaving office more than a month before his term ends, thanks to a requirement of the city charter.
The big question is whether the city’s mayor pro tem will have to do the same.
Mayor Jose Segarra is finishing up his third consecutive term as the city’s top office holder, which is the most consecutive terms allowed by the charter.
But rather than ride off into the sunset, Segarra is running for a city council seat — a position he held from 2012 to 2016, when he first successfully sought the mayor’s post.
Segarra is eligible to seek another term, because it is technically another office, as defined in the charter.
However, because he is seeking another office other than mayor, the charter requires him to step down at least 40 days before the May 7 municipal election — which would be March 28.
Segarra said last week he would indeed step down, as the statute requires.
However, the mayor is not the only elected official to be potentially impacted by the charter rule.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who represents District 2 on the city council, is seeking the mayor’s post — and because it is an office other than the one she currently holds, she, too, would have to step down at least 40 days before the election, if she and the mayor were to leave simultaneously.
If that were the case, the council would be losing a combined 17 years of governing experience when Segarra and Nash-King stepped down.
None of the other council members were elected to their positions before November 2020 — an election delayed six months because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the members were elected for the first time in May of last year and one took office in June after a second election was needed due to a rare tie vote.
In other words, the total combined time on the council for the six current first-time office holders is 65 months, or just under 5½years.
And while the newer council members have learned quickly on the job, having to deal with the complexities of COVID restrictions, city budgets and federal aid spending, the prospect of losing two established members at the same time is somewhat concerning.
Here’s where the city charter comes into play once again, however.
If both Segarra and Nash-King were to step down simultaneously, leaving two vacancies, the charter mandates a special election on the first uniform election date feasible. It’s not clear whether the city would have to wait until November or if an earlier date could be arranged through the secretary of state’s office.
If Segarra were to step down before Nash-King, she would assume the mayor’s post. At that point she would be running for a position she already held, so there would be no need for her to step down.
Of course, being the incumbent mayor right up through the election would give Nash-King a decided advantage over the other three candidates in the race — and certainly that’s something Segarra would have to weigh when deciding the timing of stepping down.
Meanwhile, as mayor for the past six years, Segarra would have a major advantage going into the council election — given the visibility and name recognition he has garnered during that period.
Three other current council members — Mellisa Brown, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams — are seeking reelection to their posts, so four of the six candidates in the race are incumbent office holders.
If Nash-King moves up to the mayor’s post next month, the council will have to appoint a replacement to her District 2 seat, since more than a year remains in her current term. The person selected must reside within District 2, of course, since it is a single-member district.
In anticipation of this, the council is scheduled to discuss the procedure for selecting a District 2 council member at Tuesday’s meeting.
Once Segarra steps down, the council will have another task — selecting a new mayor pro tem from within its ranks.
It’s highly doubtful that the council would choose any of the current at-large council members to fill the role, since they’re all running for reelection in May. Not only would picking one of them be seen as political favoritism, it’s possible that the person chosen could lose his or her seat in the May election — necessitating another selection by the council.
Given that reality, it’s likely that a district council member will be chosen as the mayor pro tem. But none of the district council members have more than nine months in office.
So again, we’re back to the question of experience.
Of course, leadership is based on a variety of factors, not simply length of service. It’s entirely possible that one of the current council members will be a good fit for the mayor pro tem position — which is responsible for running council meetings in the mayor’s absence.
Meanwhile, the speculation continues on how Segarra’s departure will play out.
Most likely, he will step down before the charter mandates, giving Nash-King the opportunity to move up to the mayor’s post.
It’s really not too hard to figure out.
Segarra has been vocal in his support of Nash-King in her campaign for the mayor’s post, including a large endorsement ad that has appeared in the Herald.
Also, Segarra has left council meetings early on multiple occasions in recent months, giving Nash-King valuable experience in overseeing the proceedings in his absence.
So, don’t be surprised if the mayor steps down well in advance of the March 28 deadline, leaving Nash-King in charge.
It’s more than a bit ironic that Segarra is having to step down to seek what is technically a lower office, but the charter simply reads “another office.”
The 40-day rule is designed to prevent a candidate from having an unfair advantage in the lead-up to an election. Certainly, that’s understandable in a case of a council member running for mayor. But it seems a little unnecessary when a mayor is running for a council seat — though some would argue that as voting members, council members actually exert more influence.
However, the 40-day rule is circumvented in Nash-King’s case, because of another charter provision calling for elevation of the mayor pro tem to the mayor’s post if the mayor steps down.
It’s certainly an oddity, and it wouldn’t happen under any other circumstances.
If Segarra were still running for mayor, he would keep his seat. If Nash-King weren’t already mayor pro tem, she would have to step down to run for mayor.
Only because the current mayor is seeking a council seat and the current mayor pro tem is seeking the mayor’s post does this play out as it does.
And even then, it only plays out this way if Segarra steps down first.
It seems that in Killeen politics — as in many other areas — timing is everything.
