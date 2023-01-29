Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble retired Friday. But he’ll be back on the job in two weeks.

In an unusual move, the city signed Kimble to a contract to become interim chief, starting on Feb. 13. The contract calls for him to be paid at the same rate as his salary as police chief — which means he will be getting a check for about $6,560 for every two-week pay period for up to 12 weeks, while the city looks to fill the position on a permanent basis.

