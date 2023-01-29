Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble retired Friday. But he’ll be back on the job in two weeks.
In an unusual move, the city signed Kimble to a contract to become interim chief, starting on Feb. 13. The contract calls for him to be paid at the same rate as his salary as police chief — which means he will be getting a check for about $6,560 for every two-week pay period for up to 12 weeks, while the city looks to fill the position on a permanent basis.
In some ways, the hire makes sense. Having served as Killeen’s police chief for five years, Kimble’s continued presence as head of the department brings continuity to the force’s policies and serves as a stabilizing force during a period of transition. It also removes the necessity of redistributing job responsibilities among the remaining administrators to compensate for his absence.
However, in most instances when a police chief retires, cities typically entrust the job of interim police chief to an assistant chief in the department, with an appropriate bump in pay.
Keeping Kimble on after his retirement may send the message that the city administration doesn’t trust anyone on the police force with the job of running the department on an interim basis — and that’s unfortunate.
It must be noted that the City Council didn’t have to sign off on the plan, as the police chief’s position comes under the city manager’s purview, according to the city charter. In addition, the total payout in the temporary-employee agreement would total about $39,400 — less than a $50,000 expenditure, which would require council approval per the city charter.
However, Mayor Debbie Nash-King noted in an email to the Herald that City Manager Kent Cagle had spoken individually to each council member on the subject of bringing Kimble back on an interim basis. Presumably, most or all council members were in favor of the move.
The Herald obtained Kimble’s temporary-employee contract through a Texas Public Information Act request, which showed that Cagle and Kimble signed the document on Jan. 18, six days after the chief was honored with a retirement party at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
It’s hard to say when Cagle and Kimble first discussed the possibility of Kimble staying on as interim chief. But Cagle did tell the Herald on Friday that he started thinking about it soon after Kimble submitted his resignation and noted he wasn’t leaving Killeen.
It’s also unknown whether the chief had let it be known that he would be available on an interim basis when he first announced his retirement in late November.
However, during his reception on Jan. 12, Kimble made it clear that he wasn’t going anywhere. Was that a reference to not leaving the area, or a subtle hint that he wouldn’t be leaving the department?
Cagle told the Herald on Friday that he and Kimble had discussed the interim-chief agreement at that point, but that the details of the contract — which was signed six days later — had not been worked out yet.
The troubling aspect of this whole situation is how little the city has said about it — at least officially.
To date, the city has not sent out a news release announcing Kimble’s hiring as the interim chief. In fact, if the Herald had not inquired about the situation, the public would not know any of the contract’s details.
Certainly, no one had mentioned the possibility of such an agreement prior to his Jan. 12 retirement ceremony, when about 300 people gathered for an emotional farewell to the chief. Obviously, timing is everything, but many who showed up to say goodbye have good reason to feel annoyed by the subsequent turn of events.
It’s fair to say that $39,400, the 12-week payout for Kimble’s contract, is a small amount in the grand scheme of things, but it is still being paid with taxpayer money. And since it can be extended by mutual agreement of both parties, Cagle and Kimble would technically be able to sign a second such agreement — without council approval — if a new chief is not hired by May.
For the record, the city has started looking for Kimble’s successor.
In response to questions from the Herald, city spokeswoman Janell Ford acknowledged the city has entered a professional services agreement with Public Sector Search & Consulting of Rocklin, California, for $49,500. Again, since the amount of the contract is less than $50,000, the City Council was not required to sign off on the agreement.
The city and search firm signed the contract on Jan. 3, which was just over three weeks prior to the Kimble’s effective retirement date. Obviously, Cagle was aware that reviewing potential candidates, bringing finalists in for interviews and choosing a new chief was going to take much longer than Kimble’s remaining tenure — necessitating the selection of an interim chief.
Ultimately, finding a new chief may be a somewhat lengthy process. Ford said last week, “We are interviewing stakeholders right now.” That includes “the mayor, all council members, the assistant police chiefs, the Police Association and other community members yet to be identified.”
This level of inclusivity in the hiring process is a positive step, as it is important to gather as much input as possible in determining what qualities, characteristics and experience the city should be looking for in a new chief.
As was the case prior to Kimble’s hiring in 2017, the city should offer the public an opportunity to meet and hear from finalists for the position.
In the meantime, it’s fair to ask why the city has kept quiet on news of Kimble’s interim-chief contract.
To be sure, the issue of the city’s crime rate has been a bit of a mixed bag during the chief’s tenure, with violent crime declining slightly, even as homicide numbers have generally risen, and the category of assaults is a continuing challenge.
However, Kimble brought a new focus on community policing to the city during his time here, and he helped to focus on the needs of Killeen’s homeless population, with the creation of a Homeless Outreach Team. The chief also started a new training division and created two new K-9 units, according to information from the November city news release announcing his retirement.
If keeping Kimble on in an interim role is indeed a positive development for the city and its police department, it makes little sense that city officials didn’t immediately send out a release touting the agreement.
And if Cagle and Kimble discussed the possibility of the chief’s post-retirement availability, why not just ask the chief to postpone his retirement until his successor could take over?
Without knowing all the details, it’s hard to say what went into Cagle’s decision to offer the interim contract, and what factors led to Kimble’s decision to accept it.
Either way, the chief will be in charge of the city’s police department for a few more months.
It just would have been nice if the city had informed its residents sooner.
