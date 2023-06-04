In less than three weeks, the Killeen school district will have a new superintendent.
The KISD board of trustees made their choice known Thursday following a unanimous vote to name a lone finalist.
Pending formal approval by the board, Jo Ann Fey, the current superintendent of the Midlothian ISD, will be the district’s top administrator.
And notably, Fey would be the first woman to fill the superintendent’s post on a permanent basis.
Texas law stipulates a district’s school board must name the finalist for the superintendent position — as KISD did with Fey on Thursday — at least 21 days before the hire is made official
Fey, 52, would succeed John Craft, who left the district in May to fill the same position at Northside ISD in San Antonio, a school district with about 102,000 students and 6,800 teachers. Craft had been KISD’s superintendent since 2015.
When Craft resigned his position with KISD, he was making $340,000 a year. It’s not yet known what Fey’s salary would be, as contract negotiations are still ongoing. She was making $204,000 annually at Midlothian, which is south of the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex.
At first glance, it might seem that the KISD top spot is a huge leap in responsibility for Fey, who currently oversees a district with 11,000 students and two high schools — compared to KISD’s 45,000 students and 50-plus campuses, including five traditional high schools.
However, Fey has extensive experience with a large school district, having worked for 25 years in the Southwest Independent School District in San Antonio.
She also holds two master’s degrees and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.
During her tenure in Southwest ISD, Fey worked in a variety of positions — varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, academic dean and principal. She also served the district as executive director of Student and Adult Leadership Development and as assistant superintendent.
While working with the San Antonio district, Fey served a majority-minority community that exceeded state averages for at-risk and economically disadvantaged students, according to information from KISD.
That experience will serve her well as she transitions to a district that has a student population in which about 34% are Black, 33% are Hispanic, 19% are white and 9% are two or more races.
During her remarks following Thursday’s board vote, Fey touched on her approach to education, noting her “comfort zone” is with at-risk students.
She also said that believes in collaboration and hands-on training, and she stated, “All people in our system accountable for the job they were hired to do.” She went on to say that she has a 90-day plan to review with the board on how to achieve an accountability component.
“We have got to make sure our teachers are not just told they are supported, but that we provide the training, resources, and in-person support to ensure that our students and teachers have the best possible experience.” she was quoted as saying in a news release from KISD.
Perhaps most importantly, Fey said she values “clear and authentic communication.”
That is something that has been sorely lacking in the past few years — both between the district’s administrators and its teachers, and between the administration and KISD’s residents.
Over the past few years, the district has been less than transparent on several fronts, including KISD’s special education challenges, last fall’s abrupt firing of 12 uncertified deaf language interpreters and the continuing internal investigations into district employees.
The district has also diminished transparency by frequently denying immediate responses to straightforward media inquiries and instead requiring the filing of formal Freedom of Information requests — a process that can delay the access to information by up to 45 days.
Transparency and accountability must be a priority as Fey starts her tenure with the district.
In addition, Fey must be active and visible in the community, and make herself available to meet with concerned district residents when possible.
Fey also must make it a point of working hand-in-hand with the school board to develop programs and policy — and not enact a top-down approach that devalues trustees’ input.
In a statement to the board Thursday, Fey said, “I cannot wait to work alongside a board and community that has a relentless focus on excellent outcomes for ALL students with a specific interest in underserved populations while still upholding competitive co-curricular and extra-curricular programs!”
Given Fey’s emphasis on including all segments of the community in her approach to overseeing the district, it’s a bit disappointing that the local NAACP chapter president, TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, said Thursday that she had hoped the board’s choice would be a minority.
Granted, given the district’s demographics, the hiring of a minority was not an unreasonable expectation.
However, there are far more important factors to consider in hiring an administrator to oversee a district of 45,000 students — of a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds.
Certainly, Fey’s experience working in a minority-majority district for two dozen years should count for something — as it obviously did to the board members who selected her out of 40 applicants.
Also, Fey’s emphasis on reaching at-risk students, as well as an overall approach of raising student performance among all demographic groups should be viewed positively by the entire community.
No doubt, Fey and the KISD board should work to recruit and retain qualified minority educators and administrators, and provide ample opportunity for career advancement within the district.
But let’s not lose sight of the fact that the hiring of a female educator to oversee the state’s 24th largest school district is an important and long-overdue milestone.
If Fey is hired in the coming weeks, as expected, she will face some daunting challenges, including the need to recruit qualified teachers, as well as support personnel such as teacher’s aides, kitchen staff and bus drivers to fill staffing shortfalls in those areas.
She must learn the district’s strengths and weaknesses and work with the board to take decisive action to shore up areas where improvements are needed.
But most importantly, she must effectively oversee a district in which teachers and students alike are well prepared to succeed, and given all the necessary tools and resources to do.
This will require the input, support and trust of the entire community — and that won’t be accomplished overnight.
Driver-Moultrie had the right approach as she commented after Thursday’s meeting, “The NAACP, as a group of key community stakeholders, needs to be able to help in the process of setting up our students to be successful,” she said.
“It takes a village,” Driver-Moultrie said. “And, we are ready to be more involved in the future.”
Our entire community should be prepared to take on this responsibility as well.
By all indications, the KISD board has done a commendable job in selecting the district’s next superintendent.
It’s up to the district’s residents to step up, offer feedback, constructive criticism, praise and support — and it’s up to our district’s elected officials and administrators to accept it all in the spirit in which it’s given.
Let’s get behind our new superintendent and help her move KISD forward.
When our school district succeeds, so does our community.
One Academic standard needs to be enforced regardless of ethnic groups. Our academic standard needs more emphasis on math, science and proper English communication and writing skills. School is not daycare for your kids. One Behavioral standard must be enforced as well to include bullying, truancy, theft and destruction additionally weapons and drugs. Our future is the kids in school.
