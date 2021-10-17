There’s always one guarantee when you start redrawing school attendance zones: Some people are not going to be happy.
That was the case last week as the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees met to consider new zones for the district’s high schools.
About 160 Harker Heights parents petitioned the school board to change the plan, which has some Harker Heights students being moved next year to the district’s newest school, Chaparral High School, and others being shipped over to Killeen High School, KISD’s oldest high school campus — though it is undergoing more than $90 million in expansion and renovations.
To hear some Heights parents tell it, families who live in Harker Heights have the right to expect their students would attend Harker Heights High School.
That may sound logical, but it isn’t practical.
As the large number of portable buildings in front of the school attests, the school already has more students than it can accommodate — and the city is continuing to grow.
The only way to reduce overcrowding at the school is to put some of its students somewhere else — and no one wants to be among the groups that get moved.
According to the plan the school board approved Tuesday, all Harker Heights students living north of Interstate 14 will be assigned to Killeen High starting in the 2022-2023 school year. According to the district’s calculations, that involves some 300 students.
For some parents, the prospective move is a matter of pride.
When Harker Heights High School transitioned from a ninth-grade center to a high school in 2000, then-Harker Heights Mayor Mary Gauer was adamant that the school carry the city’s name. The school board agreed, and the school has become a source of community identity over time.
Over the years, parents have bought homes in Harker Heights, with the expectation that their children would attend Harker Heights High School when the time came. How many residents bought their homes in recent years with those same expectations — but now are finding out their students will be attending high school in Killeen?
For some parents, it might be an acceptable trade-off if their students are assigned to the district’s newest campus — as will be the case with nearly 500 HHHS students moving to the state-of-the-art Chaparral High. This is especially true of families who live in southwest Harker Heights, an area just a few miles from the new campus.
But for Harker Heights families who are rezoned to Killeen High, the prospective change is not as favorable. Though it will have a refurbished campus, Killeen High is in an older, economically depressed part of town with a troubled reputation.
One parent who attended Tuesday’s KISD meeting said the board was “gutting the legacy of Harker Heights” in voting for the rezoning plan.
Many other parents feel the same way, particularly those who live in the upscale Highland Oaks subdivision of Harker Heights, which now falls within the Killeen High attendance zone.
Superintendent John Craft acknowledged during the meeting that the rezoning plan is “not popular.”
That was certainly an understatement.
In all, 303 Harker Heights High School students will be rezoned to Killeen High next year, and 143 students currently zoned for KHS will move to Harker Heights.
It may sound counterintuitive to shift KHS students back to Heights High if the goal is to reduce the student population at the Heights school, but not in this case. That’s because the students moving to HHHS reside in Nolanville, and it’s logical for students in that city to attend the closest school — rather than leapfrogging Harker Heights to go to Killeen, as some do under the current setup.
Still, many Harker Heights parents who are seeing their students moved to Killeen High next year likely have no patience for the Nolanville argument. After all, they reason, they are already living in Harker Heights. Why should they send their kids out of town for high school?
That’s a good point, but the fact is, when schools are overcrowded, some students must be moved to another area — and there are only so many ways you can slice the pie.
Additionally, Heights students aren’t the only ones impacted by the plan, which is designed to populate the new high school as well as balance the student enrollment numbers at the other four traditional high school campuses.
Overall, about 2,600 students are potentially affected by the plan, with students relocating to the new Chaparral High School, as well as moving among the existing high schools.
About 1,100 students from Ellison will be rezoned to Chaparral, along with 482 students from Harker Heights High and 71 from Shoemaker.
In addition, 348 students from Shoemaker will be shifted to Ellison as part of the rezoning plan, and 219 students currently zoned for KHS will move to Shoemaker.
However, all impacted KISD students in grades 9-11 will have the opportunity to petition to be grandfathered at their current campus — and many already have
Needless to say, this is a complex plan with a lot of moving parts. Given the circumstances, it may be the best the district can come up with to meet its short-term goals.
However, given KISDs rapid growth — and the fact that some parts of the district are seeing greater school-age population surges than others — a longer-term approach is needed.
Part of that strategy may involve building additions at the district’s older high schools.
Much like the expansion of Killeen High, Harker Heights, Shoemaker and Ellison could benefit from the addition of more square footage over time.
All three schools are on parcels large enough to accommodate a modest expansion, and doing so could preclude the need for radical changes in attendance zones in the future — or even the need for another new high school.
Has such a building plan been considered by the district, and could some of the $89 million in federal coronavirus aid the district received this year be put toward this construction?
Would the district consider another bond issue to improve and enlarge the existing high schools, to forestall the need for further rezoning in the near future? (It’s worth noting that a remodeling of Ellison was considered for the 2018 bond issue, but it didn’t make the cut for proposed projects).
The distict’s public information officer on Friday said there are no plans at this time to expand Harker Heights High School.
Still the possibility of future expansion at Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker is worthy of serious consideration.
Staying ahead of the enrollment curve is not an easy task, and KISD is to be commended for minimizing the inconvenience caused by redrawing attendance zones.
But being proactive on the construction side has the potential for saving the district additional hassles — and money — down the line.
It can also help to keep the district’s students and parents happier — and you just can’t put a price tag on that.
