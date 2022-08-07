When students are in possession of weapons on campus, it’s serious business.
Over the course of the school year just ended, the Killeen Independent School District found nearly 80 weapons on the district’s campuses — including eight firearms: four at Ellison High School and three at Harker Heights High.
Given the fact that the number of weapons more than doubled from the previous school year, administrators — and parents — have reason to be concerned.
Certainly, not all the weapons discovered were handguns. The list of what is defined as a weapon includes razor blades, box cutters, pocket knives, BB guns and brass knuckles.
But the common denominator in this list is metal.
During a recent KISD town hall meeting to address safety, one of the topics addressed was metal detectors.
District Superintendent John Craft noted that the district employs the “walk-through” machines randomly, based on social media tips and monitoring of gang activity through KISD’s police department.
Craft also asserted that it serves a purpose to deploy the metal detectors randomly because of the element of surprise.
All legitimate arguments, but if the ultimate goal is deterrence, what better way than to give metal detectors a permanent daily presence in the district’s high schools?
Placing the machines in a location where all students must pass to enter the building would go a long way to eliminating the presence of dangerous weapons among students — as well as helping to eliminate the potential threat posed by visitors to the building.
Would using the machines daily be a hassle?
No doubt it would, to some degree. Having hundreds of students pass through the metal detectors on their way to class would result in bottlenecks and potential delays, especially when a weapon is detected.
Daily operation of metal detectors would also create an extra burden on the KISD police officer or administrator assigned to monitor the machines as the students pass through.
And, of course, the district would have to invest in more machines to ensure all six high school campuses are outfitted properly.
But what is the price of safety?
That question is especially valid after the fatal stabbing of a student in a bathroom at Belton High School in May, as well as the incident involving a knife-wielding student outside Shoemaker High School last September.
In the past few weeks, Killeen ISD has stepped up its emphasis on student safety, focusing on the issue at board meetings, holding two town halls on the subject and conducting active-shooter training for its district police force.
The district has made it a priority to focus on locking doors, patrolling building perimeters, visitor protocol, as well as preparing staff and students with a variety of training drills throughout the year.
In the wake of the tragic mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school earlier this year, it’s imperative that the district — and every school district — work to eliminate opportunities for would-be shooters, as well as remove the potential threat that exists inside the schools by proactively disarming students before they can cause harm.
District administration has argued that inaccurate social media posts about weapons on campus create a “learning distraction” to students at KISD’s high schools. However, how much of a distraction is it for students to hear about a confiscated gun or knife in their school? How distracted were Ellison students when handguns were found on campus four times last year? Though no handguns were found at Killeen High School last year, 12 other weapons were found. How distracting and disturbing was that for KHS students?
Yes, permanent metal detectors may be a distraction for some students, but inconveniences are sometimes necessary to ensure public safety.
Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, air travelers have learned to accept the extra precautions such as TSA screenings at airports. The same goes for wearing of masks, social distancing and restricted hospital access at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. For most people, the need for these precautions is understood.
The use of metal detectors is common in courthouses and other public buildings.
No one should blink at the prospect of their regular use in our public schools — particularly at the high school level.
If district administrators are worried about KISD’s image — perhaps concerned that the use of metal detectors could be viewed as evidence of how dangerous KISD schools are — they should reorient their thinking.
Being proactive is never something that requires either an explanation or an apology.
At a time when the district is going out of its way to assure parents that everything possible is being done to protect students’ safety — from active-shooter drills to Stop the Bleed tourniquet training — stopping short of fully implementing metal detectors at the high schools is indefensible.
Certainly, their use alone will not eliminate weapons on campus, or school attacks, for that matter.
The machines are just one tool that can be used to mitigate the problems. But to not use the machines to the fullest is to leave a larger margin for error.
KISD’s superintendent cited the element of surprise in explaining the strategy of sporadic use of metal detectors. However, a would-be attacker could exploit that same element of surprise if he or she guesses correctly about when the machines won’t be in use.
With the district taking the significant step of closing high school campuses for lunch periods — partly for security reasons — it makes little sense to continue a policy that would let some weapon holders enter the building unchecked, if they happen to show up on the right day.
KISD is to be applauded for its aggressive monitoring of social media and focus on potential gang-related violence. Those are certainly necessary steps in identifying and stopping possible violent incidents before they start.
But half-measures are likely to fail, and KISD’s policy of employing metal detectors “once every six weeks during the school year,” according to the district’s Student Code of Conduct handbook, certainly seems to fit that description.
The current policy is particularly frustrating, since at more than one district school, the metal detectors just sit in the corner, gathering dust, when not in use.
Certainly, not all safety issues can be solved immediately.
It would be ideal to have an armed KISD police officer at each campus in the district. As things stand, the district has 30 officers who rotate among its 51 campuses. But as it was pointed out at a previous board meeting, the KISD police force would have difficulty attracting and training enough officers to staff each campus full time.
It would also be worthwhile to invest in enough metal detectors to deploy them at the middle school level — especially since 21 weapons, including a handgun, were found on KISD middle school campuses last year. That would be a significant expense, and also would require additional personnel resources.
But for now, the district should do what it can to enhance student safety and reduce the incidence of on-campus weapons. And that starts with putting the existing metal detectors to use full time.
Using the machines on an as-warranted basis is equivalent to wearing your seat belt only when driving on the freeway or when in heavy traffic. It doesn’t take into account the possibility of random accidents close to home.
With 2,000 students at each of our district high schools, we can’t afford to leave anything to chance when it comes to safety.
Put the metal detectors into daily use. Get the students, faculty and staff into the habit of using them.
Let’s worry about the distractions later.
