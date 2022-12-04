Last week was unusually difficult for one group of Killeen ISD students.
When they returned from the district’s weeklong Thanksgiving break, these deaf and hearing-impaired students found they no longer had an assigned sign language interpreter to work with.
That’s because just before the break, the school district effectively terminated about 20 interpreters, citing the fact that they were not certified, according to several terminated employees. That reportedly left the district with only five interpreters — all of whom are certified — to work with the district’s deaf student population.
The district has 74 deaf or hearing-impaired students, and about 26 of those students require the services of a sign language interpreter, the district said Friday.
According to a school district spokeswoman, the district “reminded” the contractors who employ the interpreters that KISD requires them to be certified. Consequently, several of the interpreters “didn’t return,” the spokeswoman said.
Deaf students and their parents were given no advance warning of the departures. Instead, parents last week received a letter from the district’s special education executive director, explaining that the sudden absence of their child’s interpreter was due to “staffing shortages.”
Certainly, the district is within its rights to require certification of its sign language interpreters. No one is debating that point.
However, federal law requires only that interpreters be “qualified,” and several of the terminated employees have related degrees and years of professional experience, easily meeting the federal standard.
Moreover, KISD has employed a large number of uncertified sign language interpreters for several years, without imposing an expedited timeline for obtaining certification — until now.
But let’s be honest here. By strictly enforcing the requirement for certification, KISD indirectly fired the uncertified interpreters.
Some terminated interpreters told the Herald last week that they were given three weeks or less to get signed up for the state certification test, which is given in two parts. However, some said that even though they completed the signup process, they were still fired the Friday before Thanksgiving.
The district’s unexpected action has caused an upheaval for the impacted students and their parents — not to mention the terminated interpreters, who find themselves out of a job just before Christmas.
For many deaf students, this is far more than an inconvenience. In many cases, the interpreter served as the student’s only means of communication. With that person gone, those students now find themselves unable to express themselves or have a teacher’s question explained or clarified.
For students who are nonverbal, having a one-on-one relationship with a trusted interpreter is especially vital to their success in school and their emotional well-being.
More importantly, removing an interpreter from the classroom places some deaf students at risk, especially those with epilepsy or diabetes, if they can’t tell the teacher they aren’t feeling well. One such incident has already been reported since school resumed Monday.
Just as critically, the loss of an interpreter could potentially prevent a deaf student from communicating about a bullying incident on campus or abuse by a family member at home.
The most puzzling aspect of the district’s action is its timing.
The sudden termination of nearly all of the district’s sign language interpreters just before the holidays is as illogical as it is cruel.
With the state-mandated STAAR test coming up this month, deaf and hearing-impaired students are being put at a tremendous disadvantage. And with the end of the semester coming up soon, deaf students are at risk of seeing their classroom progress slip as well.
Additionally, the stress placed on teachers by the loss of a dependable sign language interpreter has the potential to negatively impact the class as a whole.
The fact that KISD doesn’t seem to have a backup plan — despite public assurances that the district is always looking for certified sign language interpreters — gives the impression that the decision to terminate the uncertified interpreters was made hastily.
A TEA review of the program in October offered several considerations, including requiring certification of interpreters, but made no recommendation as to a timeline for implementation.
It would have made more sense if the district had informed the uncertified interpreters and their contract employers that KISD would move toward mandatory certification, but would not require it until the start of the 2022-2023 school year. That would give the current interpreters time to gain their certification or consider other employment options.
It would also give teachers and administrators time to develop and adopt programs to better serve deaf and hearing-impaired students with qualified personnel in the event of a shortage of interpreters next fall.
That extended notification period is also important because the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, which administers the certification test, has a six-month backlog in testing opportunities — largely because the agency halted testing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sudden decision to effectively terminate uncertified interpreters seems odd, especially given KISD’s policy on uncertified teachers, who have two years to gain their certification. As of mid-October, the district had 253 uncertified teachers on the payroll.
It’s also a bit ironic that the district’s executive director of special education, Jan Peronto, is not certified in special education — despite an internal audit of the department following a 2015 Texas Education Agency investigation recommending that the district hire a director with that qualification.
The district subsequently hired an administrator with special education certification to work under Peronto, who was an elementary principal before being hired for her current position.
The big question at this point is who made the decision to terminate the bulk of the district’s sign language interpreters.
Was the call made at the department level, or was this action taken at the behest of Superintendent John Craft?
An even larger question is whether the school board members — who are technically the superintendent’s bosses — had a hand in the decision, or are even aware of it.
Either way, they would seem to have a lot to answer for at this point.
Terminating the interpreters was more than a simple change in employment policy. It was a move that has thrown students’ lives into chaos and in some cases put their safety at risk. In many instances, it has also inadvertently disrupted the learning environment for their teachers and classmates.
Several special education advocacy groups have already weighed in on the situation, and some have expressed alarm.
An attorney with Disability Rights Texas opined that the district may be breaking the law if it doesn’t have qualified personnel to take the place of the departed interpreters.
An official with the National Association of the Deaf said the NAD is “appalled.” The official noted that the school district is required “under federal laws such as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the Rehabilitation Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act, school districts are obligated to provide qualified sign language interpreters to deaf and hard of hearing students who require them in their educational placement.”
The official also urged parents who believe their students are not receiving effective communication access to contact NAD about having the previously qualified interpreters reinstated.
Whether the NAD or a groundswell of parental outrage could force KISD to reverse course on the interpreters’ terminations is hard to say.
However, parents across the district — and not just those with deaf or hearing impaired students — should stand up and let the administration and school board know that KISD’s decision was unwise, uncaring and unjust.
Our community’s deaf student population deserves better.
And on that score, we all need to be heard.
