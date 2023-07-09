Killeen ISD still lags behind state averages on STAAR test assessments, but the district appears to be closing the gap in most subjects tested.

The Texas Education Agency recently released spring 2023 scores from the State Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, in five academic areas: Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

MAJAG89

Not sure the data supports the writer's optimism, but early data appears to show growth. It also confirms that KISD is still not performing as well as the State average. Hopefully the new superintendent can focus KISD's efforts. There is no reason for KISD lag behind.

But at least folks are finally admitting KISD is lagging behind.

First step in recovery is admitting/identifying the problem.

It's a start.

don76550

We still need a school voucher program to give us school choice, and we need to replace legislators who oppose that

