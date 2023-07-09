Killeen ISD still lags behind state averages on STAAR test assessments, but the district appears to be closing the gap in most subjects tested.
The Texas Education Agency recently released spring 2023 scores from the State Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, in five academic areas: Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and U.S. History.
Students’ proficiency in these areas are given a score of Does Not Meet Grade Level, Approaches Grade Level, Meets Grade Level, and Masters Grade Level.
High school students must meet a score of Approaches Grade Level or higher as part of the state’s graduation requirements.
In Killeen ISD, students who took the STAAR this spring generally fared well in U.S. history, with 96% approaching grade level and 72% meeting grade level — both one percentage point better than the state average. A total of 38% of students mastered the subject, just one percentage point behind the state average. Just 4% of KISD students did not meet grade level, one percentage point better than the state number.
On the other end of the spectrum, KISD students generally tested poorly in Algebra I, with 25% of students failing to meet grade level — 3 percentage points higher than the state average. Just 16% of students in KISD mastered the subject, compared to 24% statewide.
In the English II category, it was a similar story, with 27% of KISD students failing to meet grade level — one percentage point above the state average — and 73% approaching grade level, 1 percentage point below the state number.
In two other subject areas, KISD was pretty much on par with the state average.
In both the categories of Biology and English I, KISD matched the state average for the percentage of students who did not meet grade level and for students whose scores approached grade level.
However, beyond that proficiency level, the scores diverged.
KISD was 2 percentage points below the state for Meets Grade Level in Biology and 4 percentage behind for English I. Both subjects were 4 percentage points lower for mastery of the subject.
While these numbers do present a somewhat muddy picture of where the district stands on the issue of STAAR testing, it’s important to compare them to how KISD did a year ago.
In Algebra I, for example, the district shaved 8 percentage points off the number of students who did not meet grade level, while adding 8 percentage points to the number who approached grade level. And while the district lost ground in the percentage of students who mastered the subject — falling from 20% to 16%, the state average in this area fell from 30% to 24%, so in that regard KISD didn’t fare so badly.
In Biology, 89% of KISD students approached grade level and 55 met grade level, up sharply from 81% and 50% in those respective categories in 2022.
Where KISD lost some ground since 2022 — in English I, for example — the state also declined, making it harder to judge what progress has been made.
What does this all mean for KISD going forward?
First of all, the educational disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic can’t be overlooked. The low scores in 2022 may reflect some of the learning loss created by the need for online learning and in-school COVID restrictions in the months leading up to the testing period.
Also, STAAR testing had been suspended in spring 2020, and the test was redesigned this year. Both developments certainly have to figure prominently in the latest testing outcomes.
With the pandemic’s impact continuing to diminish, the number of students that achieved Approaches Grade Level of higher increased at the state level in all five tested subjects, the TEA reported in its news release accompanying the latest results.
The TEA report noted that in Biology, testing results posted the largest year-over-year gain, with students approaching grade level or above jumping from 82% to 89%.
KISD students made an even larger gain in the Biology category, increasing from 81% to 89% scoring as Approaches Grade Level or better.
Hopefully, the pandemic that cast a shadow over the nation’s education system for the past three years will continue to recede — allowing teachers, students and administrators to get back to the business of learning.
Certainly, the STAAR test and its predecessors have had their share of criticism, some of it rightly deserved.
STAAR was redesigned earlier this year to better align with classroom instruction. According to the TEA, the new test is the result of a multiyear, collaborative effort with a wide range of teachers, educator advisory committees, students, parents and community members.
The redesigned test emphasized writing and put a 75% cap on multiple choice questions.
After a two-year transition period, the test was administered almost exclusively online this year, with exceptions for students with special education requirements, TEA said.
Now that the switch has been made to a redesigned test and online test administration, it will fall on KISD administration and staff to continue moving the district forward.
Newly hired Superintendent Jo Ann Fey has pledged to do just that.
Fey, whose first day on the job is Monday, said during a news conference last month that she believes one of the keys to better educating students is to give teachers the tools they need.
“I’m a big believer in growing talent in this system,” Fey said. “We start designing leadership at the teacher level. Building out talent pipelines, building out a strategic plan that has true key progress indicators that we’re responsible for as an organization. We want to make sure that we’re held accountable.”
The school district’s students, parents and taxpayers have a responsibility to do just that.
With a redesigned test that more closely aligns with classroom instruction, it should no longer be necessary to use the excuse that “teachers have to teach to the test” when explaining why students fall short in their classroom requirements.
Ultimately, the classroom curriculum should not only prepare students for the next grade level, for graduation or for college, but for everyday living.
That means imparting real-life skills in the classroom, and not just spelling tests, Algebra equations or book reports.
Certainly, the STAAR test results should be seen as an indicator of where the district needs to focus its resources, and no doubt, KISD administrators will use the results to make those adjustments.
More importantly, however, KISD — like other districts throughout the state — has a responsibility to devise strategies to provide the best possible education.
That’s true not just in the five areas tested for the STAAR assessment, but in all segments of the curriculum.
Being a military-connected district with a highly transitory population, KISD has an added challenge of identifying and assisting students who are failing to perform at grade level.
Given Fey’s background of working with at-risk students and helping them to achieve academic success, the district would seem to have an advantage as it embarks on a new school year.
Tests are just tests — not an end-all, be-all indicator of a student’s or a district’s success.
They are not the only method by which to gauge progress, but they can provide a valuable tool.
KISD administrators and teachers will be the first to admit they have lots of work to do to bring students’ scores up to where they need to be.
With a redesigned STAAR test, hopefully that work can be more productive.
(2) comments
Not sure the data supports the writer's optimism, but early data appears to show growth. It also confirms that KISD is still not performing as well as the State average. Hopefully the new superintendent can focus KISD's efforts. There is no reason for KISD lag behind.
But at least folks are finally admitting KISD is lagging behind.
First step in recovery is admitting/identifying the problem.
It's a start.
We still need a school voucher program to give us school choice, and we need to replace legislators who oppose that
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.