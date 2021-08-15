The coming month could be traumatic for our community.
With the COVID-19 case numbers rising and local hospitals and urgent-care facilities overwhelmed by COVID-infected patients, students return to school this week.
And unlike last school year, there is no virtual-learning option available.
In the Killeen area, what that translates to is more than 45,000 students and 2,800 teachers in close proximity for more than seven hours a day at more than 50 campuses across the area.
And thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent executive order, the school district is barred from imposing a mask mandate for students, teachers and staff.
The governor can try to put the focus on “personal responsibility” all he wants, but stripping local officials of the ability to enforce health-protection measures amid a worsening pandemic is nothing short of irresponsible — and potentially lethal.
Just as frightening as the prospect of thousands of maskless students potentially exposing each other to the cornavirus during school hours is the knowledge that these students could then carry the virus throughout the local community — a super spreader event on a massive scale.
Last week, Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said he would not try to circumvent Abbott’s order and impose a districtwide mask mandate, commenting, “It’s hard to say, ‘Let’s ignore a lawful order that has been issued.”’
It may be hard to say it, but it shouldn’t be hard to do it — if the superintendent and school board are serious about protecting the welfare of their students, teachers and staff.
Several large school districts around the state, including those in Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth and Austin, have announced they will defy the governor’s order in an effort to keep their students safe as the virus spreads. Smaller districts are considering following suit.
Besides the obvious issue of safety, Craft and the Killeen school board have another reason to institute a mask mandate: nondiscrimination.
That’s because a mask mandate is already in place at eight KISD campuses located on Fort Hood. Being on federal property, they fall under the recent directive issued by the deputy secretary of Defense.
Having one mask policy for Fort Hood schools and another for the other campuses in the district is unfair to students, staff and parents.
More importantly, the unequal treatment discriminates between military families who live on post and send their students to Fort Hood schools and those who live out in the community.
If Craft and the school board want to do the right thing, they should petition the governor for an exemption in order to have a uniform mask policy across all district facilities.
But the question is, are they really concerned with doing what’s right — and not just what’s legal?
Certainly, violating the governor’s order carries some risk. For one, Abbott has said he would fine districts or other government entities $1,000 for violating his ban. He also indicated this week he would take school districts to court if they don’t comply.
There is also the possibility that some parents might consider suing the district over their opposition to what they view as an illegal mask mandate.
Still, the district should be doing everything possible to keep students safe — and that includes at least considering a mask requirement.
Another step the district should consider is offering virtual learning — even if that means the district must pay for it out of its own pocket.
Last year, school districts received state money to cover the cost of virtual learning. This year, a bill that would have funded online instruction has been stalled in the Legislature since Democratic lawmakers left town to stop passage of a contentious voting bill.
However, Killeen ISD is the recipient of more than $82 million in federal COVID relief money, and very little of it has been allocated to date.
What better use for COVID money than paying for an instructional method that can keep students safe as the dangerous virus continues to spread?
No doubt, it would take quite an effort to ramp up the district’s online instruction at this late date, given the logistical and administrative issues such a massive effort would entail. But if the virus continues to spread and district campuses become hot spots, the district would have little choice but to move to online instruction — short of canceling school altogether.
As things currently stand, the district’s parents are at a significant disadvantage as school resumes Monday.
For one thing, the district’s COVID dashboard — which tracks coronavirus cases at each campus — is no longer viewable by the general public, though district officials are monitoring it.
Also, the district is no longer planning to notify parents on a large-scale basis when there is an outbreak on a particular campus — instead only telling parents of kids in the “pods” where there was exposure.
And teachers are no longer being paid federal “COVID leave” when they must miss work because of viral infection or exposure. They must use their sick time instead, which may encourage some teachers to chance it and come to school anyway.
None of this is to say that KISD officials aren’t concerned about the upcoming school year, or the health and safety of the district’s students and staff.
The district has established comprehensive health protocols and is doing thorough contact tracing, as well as COVID testing of symptomatic individuals at each campus on a daily basis. And Craft last week encouraged students and employees to vaccinate and wear masks, if possible.
That’s fine, but what about children under 12, who are not eligible to receive the COVID vaccine? That’s virtually all elementary students in the district. Without a mask requirement, they face a higher risk of infection.
Also, Craft misses the boat in explaining that the community is split down the middle when it comes to wearing masks. It shouldn’t matter how the community is split. No one is telling parents or their children that they have to wear masks when they’re off campus.
But if students, teachers and staff wear masks during the time they are together at school each day, they significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus — even before its presence can be detected with a test.
And that benefits our community as a whole.
Our school board members are elected to perform three key functions: Ensure that the district’s students are afforded the best possible education; ensure that students can learn in a safe and secure environment; and act as stewards of the district taxpayers’ money.
For board members to blindly praise Craft for following the law on masks, as Corbett Lawler did last week, or use lack of money as an excuse for not providing virtual learning to students shows a lack of commitment to the district residents who elected them to office.
Hiding behind the governor’s executive order and crying poverty while taking in millions in federal aid does nothing to keep the district’s students safe — and even less to give confidence to their parents.
Killeen is the 10th largest school district in the state — and it’s time the board and superintendent started acting accordingly.
This pandemic is real, it’s dangerous and it’s about to get much worse — unless our elected and unelected officials take bold, decisive action.
That means putting our community’s kids and their families first — no matter the cost.
(2) comments
Funny how Miller always comes down on the extreme left of any issue. Sure doesn't say much for the credibility of the KDH
👎 not everyone wants to be mandated to wear mask or get vaccinated. The laws of Texas are just that. This law doesn’t prohibit mask wearing by anyone. If you want you or your child to wear a mask then by all means do so. Just don’t heap your beliefs on me or my children.
I totally but respectfully disagree and feel your attacks on school board members and staff was unwarranted.
If your masks work then why do I need one? If they don’t work then why wear them.
The medical community is split as are citizens as evidenced by the protests against vaccination Saturday in Temple.
99.8% of the people who get it survive.
More people die from flu in the US than Covid.
More people die from car accidents than Covid.
Cancer ,heart attacks are above.
Hospitals are being over taxed in emergency rooms for many reasons not just Covid.
33% of ICU beds have Covid patients in them but 67% don’t.
Fear is more dangerous than any disease and your fear mongering isn’t not benefiting anyone except those who already, like you, have drank the media kool- aid .
Once again your piece paints a one sided picture.
