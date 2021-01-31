What you don’t know can hurt you.
That’s especially true if the lack of information involves a gunman on the loose or a hit-and-run driver who may still be out on the streets.
Those scenarios were very much in play in recent weeks as the Killeen Police Department offered no immediate public information in the wake of two reported crimes.
In the first incident, which occurred across from the Killeen Mall just after midnight Dec. 6, a woman was wounded when she was caught in the crossfire between two gunmen, who both fled the scene after the shooting. Police responded to the scene and took a statement from the woman, whose wounds were not life-threatening.
However, the incident went unreported by KPD until Dec. 10, when the department put up a Crime Stoppers post on its Facebook page. No news release about the incident was issued to local media.
That means four days went by, during which time the gunmen — whose motives were unknown — were at-large and their descriptions were not being disseminated to the public.
In the second incident, last Tuesday, a vehicle struck a middle school student in a crosswalk on Chantz Drive, after which the driver fled the scene. Police responded to the scene and determined the student was not seriously injured.
However, officers also apparently decided the incident didn’t merit notifying KPD headquarters immediately.
The hit-and-run was the subject of multiple Facebook posts the next morning, and when a Herald editor asked KPD’s public information officer about the incident, she said she hadn’t heard anything about it.
About 90 minutes later, KPD confirmed the crash in a Facebook post — nearly 20 hours after the incident occurred. Because of the investigating officers’ delay in reporting the incident, the person responsible for the student’s injuries had the opportunity to have any damage to the vehicle repaired, or to leave the area, making apprehension unlikely.
But going beyond these two incidents, the department has been decidedly less forthcoming with the media in the past month.
As reported in the Jan. 24 edition, KPD failed to respond to the Herald’s requests for information on a variety of police cases for a period of more than two weeks.
That is an untenable relationship that simply cannot continue.
Certainly, this has been a stressful period for the police department, in the wake of the officer-involved shooting on Jan. 10, in which a Killeen resident was fatally shot.
In a phone call with a Herald senior editor last week, KPD Chief Charles Kimble said the department has been overwhelmed with public information requests, including inquiries from national media outlets. The department has also been dealing with personnel issues, the chief said, and he noted that KPD’s public information officer was charged with multiple responsibilities, in addition to responding to media requests.
All of these challenges are certainly understandable. But ultimately, this comes down to a public safety issue — and on that there can be little argument.
It is the police department’s responsibility to serve and protect the city’s residents. And a key component of keeping people safe is providing them with the information they need to know — and in a timely manner.
That means quickly warning the public of any potential threats to public safety, such as shooting suspects, robbery suspects or reckless drivers who remain at-large.
It also means rapidly responding to media inquiries about incidents that have been called in by the public, even if that response is, “I don’t know, but I’ll look into it.”
If KPD’s inability to meet these standards comes down to a lack of manpower, the department should devote more resources to the public information area. KPD received more than $1.7 million in coronavirus-related funding last summer. Putting some of that money toward improving the department’s public information services would be a well-placed investment.
Just as importantly, the department should use all means at its disposal to make pertinent information available to residents. Posting items on the KPD Facebook site is all well and good, but many residents either don’t know to check the site for news or don’t own a computer.
As a forward-thinking police chief, Kimble should utilize all media platforms at his disposal, including more traditional outlets such as newspapers and radio stations.
As the community’s longtime newspaper, the Herald has a responsibility to provide its readers with accurate and timely information.
That role is severely compromised when the city’s police department provides incomplete information, delays its release, or declines to respond to inquiries altogether.
Certainly, the Herald has an obligation to do what it can to assist the police department in getting the word out to the public.
That includes providing as many specifics as possible when asking police for information on a reported incident. It also means getting clarification on statistics whenever there is a question of context.
But the police department’s relationship with the media in general — and the Herald in particular, — comes down to a choice on the part of KPD leadership.
It also reflects a choice on the part of the city’s top administrator, City Manager Kent Cagle.
As Cagle is technically Kimble’s boss, he can strongly recommend that the chief place a higher premium on dissemination of public information. He can also see that the department’s budget has the resources to make that change permanent, including the addition of a weekend / evening public information officer.
The city has shown its commitment to the timely release of need-to-know public information in other areas, such as street closures and boil-water notices.
The same standard should apply when it comes to letting the public know about home burglaries, armed robberies, reckless drivers and shooting incidents.
Not only will the timelier release of information keep the public safer, but it also increases the likelihood that police will receive tips that could be valuable in making arrests.
No doubt, law enforcement agencies and the media will always be somewhat at odds over how much information should be provided to the public, and the timing of that release.
Nevertheless, it’s imperative that we work together to find some common ground in this area.
Law enforcement and media outlets share an important goal — providing residents with accurate information that enhances or ensures their public safety.
How that information is best disseminated may be open to debate.
But delaying or withholding the facts is simply not acceptable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.