The Killeen Independent School District’s newest school — Chaparral High School — will open its doors to students for the first time Monday.
But getting to the sprawling campus in south Killeen could be a traffic nightmare.
Even more importantly, walking to school could be treacherous for Chaparral students, because there are no sidewalks beyond the immediate vicinity of the new campus.
That’s because the $147 million, state-of-the-art school was built along a narrow, twisting two-lane road that has seen little in the way of improvements since the school’s construction was first formally proposed nearly five years ago.
Who is really at fault here — the school district for placing a school in an area without an established, upgraded thoroughfare, or the local cities and county for not being proactive and making the necessary improvements before the school was completed?
As with most complicated problems, there are no simple answers, but it appears that more than one governmental entity is to blame.
This is especially evident, considering Killeen and county officials proposed a $24 million project to improve Chaparral Road as far back as 2009.
The Killeen Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization, or KTMPO, applied for federal funding on the project, but it has remained unfunded.
More than a year after KISD voters in May 2018 approved a $426 million bond issue that included construction of Chaparral High School, local governmental entities signed off on a plan to divide funding for the project.
According to the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding, four local entities — Bell County, Killeen, Harker Heights and Killeen ISD — agreed to share the cost of a $24 million project to expand Chaparral to a five-lane thoroughfare from State Highway 195 to Stillhouse Lake Road, a distance of 13.28 miles.
Under the agreement, Killeen would pay $4 million, with KTMPO contributing the largest chunk at $13.8 million. Harker Heights, Bell County and KISD would divide up the rest of the project’s cost. The school district would pay for the portion of the road that passes through the school’s property, which is already completed.
Additionally, the city of Killeen was tasked with overseeing the project. Then-Public Works Director Danielle Singh said at the time that the preliminary design phase would take 12 months and the final design phase would take an additional 18 months. Construction of the road could take another 24 to 36 months per phase, according to the agreement.
However, although KTMPO signed off on the Chaparral Road agreement in 2019, funding for the project was not available. In a 2019 article in the Herald, Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said the cost of the project would “push upward to the $30 million level.”
Furthermore, with construction costs rising annually, it’s a safe bet that even that higher figure is no longer adequate to complete the project.
So, with school beginning Monday, where do things stand?
According to Bell County spokesman James Stafford, the road project is still in the design stage. Where it sits on the 30-month time line Singh previously cited is unclear, though a previous Herald article reported that the final design would be completed in 2022.
Funding for the project also seems to be in limbo, particularly the KTMPO portion. However, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle said Friday that federal funding has been authorized for the project — though it won’t be forthcoming until 2026.
If the funding doesn’t arrive for four years, does that mean that construction won’t begin until then? If so, we could looking at another eight years, minimum, before the road is completed.
If that’s the case, not only will the freshmen starting school at Chaparral this week graduate from the school before the road is built, but the 2026 freshman class will as well.
Compounding the problem is the opening of nearby Jimmie D. Aycock Middle School, which is scheduled to be ready for students in fall 2024 — adding another 800 to 1,000 students to the area’s foot traffic, plus personal vehicles and school buses.
It’s fair to ask why the school district went ahead with plans to build the new middle school, knowing full well that the road improvements would not be finished in time for its opening.
If the KISD board and administration figured that adding to the congestion on Chaparral Road would light a fire under KTMPO to provide funding, that was a questionable strategy.
Regardless of their rationale, opening two large schools on a substandard, dangerous road — with the knowledge that its reconstruction won’t happen for at least four years — is both short-sighted and irresponsible.
Killeen officials bear some responsibility for the current mess as well, since most of Chaparral Road falls within its city limits or extraterritorial jurisdiction. The road has been on the city’s radar for years, with various council members and city managers suggesting bond issues to fund the necessary improvements, but a series of city councils has opted not to take action.
Just a few weeks after KISD voters approved the 2018 bond issue, Superintendent John Craft went before the Killeen City Council and suggested the need for a bond to finance the Chaparral improvements — but the council subsequently balked at the idea.
The 2019 MOU between the four local entities appeared to provide the necessary impetus to get the ball rolling on the project, but to date, the community has nothing to show for the effort but a partially finished engineering design.
Something has to be done to speed up the process.
Once the road design has been completed, the four local entities in the MOU should reassess the situation and commit money up-front to get construction moving.
Bell County found $10 million to fund a project to move the Killeen courthouse annex to a downtown location. Surely it can fund up to $5 million for emergency construction on Chaparral Road.
It’s not too late for Killeen to float a bond to fund its $4 million portion of the project.
The city can pay off most of it with the federal funds it receives in 2026.
Also, Harker Heights has a strong enough reserve balance to offer an additional $1 million to $2 million for construction.
Killeen ISD should shoulder more of the load as well, with a good-faith contribution of $2 million or more.
Finally, KTMPO must prioritize the Chaparral project on its funding list and make the money it pledged available before the end of the year, if possible.
The failure to improve Chaparral Road is more than an inconvenience for area motorists. It is a serious safety issue — for drivers and pedestrians alike.
Further delays in the project could have dire consequences for years to come.
It’s time for our local governmental entities to step up and fix the problem, once and for all.
Let’s stop kicking the can down the road.
