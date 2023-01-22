The filing period opened last week for local city and school board races, but the initial response by candidates has been somewhat less than overwhelming.

In the first three days of filing, just four candidates have filed for four district seats on the Killeen City Council. Just one candidate has filed in the Killeen ISD board race, where two seats are open. And just one candidate has filed for election in the Central Texas College board of trustees election, where two seats are up for grabs.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.