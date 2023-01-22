The filing period opened last week for local city and school board races, but the initial response by candidates has been somewhat less than overwhelming.
In the first three days of filing, just four candidates have filed for four district seats on the Killeen City Council. Just one candidate has filed in the Killeen ISD board race, where two seats are open. And just one candidate has filed for election in the Central Texas College board of trustees election, where two seats are up for grabs.
The exception to date seems to be Harker Heights, where four people filed for the mayor’s race — three on the first day of filing — and two candidates filed for the Place 4 seat on the City Council.
Granted, the filing period doesn’t end until Feb. 17, so it’s hard to say whether some prospective candidates are having second thoughts or simply biding their time.
It’s not unusual to see a large group of filers turn out on the first day of the filing period, with little more activity until a flurry of candidate filings just before the deadline.
There are several reasons for this kind of pattern, but generally the serious candidates tend to file on the first day. This is especially true of incumbents seeking reelection. Filing early not only shows a candidate is committed to running, but it also sends a message to others who might be considering running for the same seat.
On the other hand, candidates who hang back and wait may be trying to assess the strength of the field before jumping in. They may want to see how many competitors they would be up against for the seat they’re considering seeking.
However, in the final analysis, what matters most is that all local races are contested — and competitive.
This is especially true in Killeen’s municipal election, where four district seats are on the ballot. Since voters can only vote for the district race that corresponds to the district in which they live, it’s essential that each district race have at least two candidates. When only one candidate files for a district seat, the city is authorized to cancel that district’s election — meaning that voters in that district don’t get a choice at the polls.
Leading up to the 2017 Killeen City Council election, the city had not had contested races in all four districts for the past eight years.
The situation was particularly disappointing for many Killeen voters in 2011 and 2013, when elections were canceled in Districts 1, 2 and 4 because candidates in those districts were unopposed.
The issue of canceled district elections casts a shadow beyond Killeen City Hall.
Since city elections are conducted jointly with the Killeen ISD board elections each spring, Killeen residents who have no city council race may decide to skip voting in the school board races — drawing down turnout for that election.
This is an unfortunate outcome that has the effect of concentrating the power of the ballot in the hands of a smaller number of voters.
Obviously, our community and its voters benefit when all elections are contested — giving residents a chance to hear competing views, consider differing proposals and weigh alternate visions for the city’s and school district’s path forward.
Of course, just because a race is contested doesn’t make it an automatic boon to voters.
New candidates entering the race should be fully committed to learning the issues facing the community while also listening to the residents whose support they seek.
That means attending city council and school board meetings to become familiar with ongoing challenges, as well as to see firsthand how the council and school board operate.
As many of the current Killeen council members will attest, the job involves heavy doses of technical learning, finance education, legal instruction and municipal planning procedures.
Most of all, a council position requires a huge amount of reading, just to stay on top of the weekly agenda items.
Council candidates should be willing and able to dedicate several hours a week to their elected positions — and that’s on top of the 3- to 5-hour council meetings and workshops they must attend.
Candidates also should reflect on the obligations and responsibilities involved in being an elected representative of the city or school district.
They must accept their roles as financial stewards of the taxpayers’ money. They also must understand their oath requires following the laws of the state, as well those outlined in the city charter or school district bylaws.
Most importantly, all candidates — both incumbents and challengers — must recognize the importance of transparency and accountability in all areas of campaigning, as well as governing.
Between now and Feb. 17, candidates will continue to file for elections in our community, and the Herald will run a daily list of who has filed for Killeen City Council, Harker Heights mayor and council, KISD board and CTC board.
Hopefully, by this time next month, all four governing bodies will have contested races to fill their vacant seats.
Then it will be up to area voters to determine who they want to craft the policies and programs that will carry Killeen, Harker Heights, KISD and CTC forward for the next several years.
Learning where the candidates stand and how they differ will be an important task, and like the office-seekers themselves, voters will have to do their homework.
The Herald is planning a political forum for candidates in the Killeen City Council election, with a date to be determined soon. The city’s residents are invited to come out and hear from the people who will be asking for their votes.
But in the meantime, we need some more civic-minded residents to jump into our local races.
When a lack of candidates denies some voters a voice, our system of democracy is diminished.
If at all possible, we must avoid such a scenario.
An engaged, involved electorate is what our community needs most right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.