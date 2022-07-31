Local residents got their chance to weigh in on the proposed ordinance to decriminalize low levels of marijuana in Killeen on Tuesday — and nearly two dozen of them seized the opportunity.

A total of 22 speakers went to the microphone to say their piece about the proposed measure, with about half of them favoring the ordinance and about half of them opposed.

