Killeen’s county commissioner wants a Confederate soldier statue moved off the grounds of the county courthouse in Belton.
Louie Minor has been adamant about it. Since he was sworn into office in early January, he has put the item on the commissioners’ agenda three times — and each time it failed.
Last week, he went further, starting a GoFundMe page dedicated to paying for the statue’s removal, which he says will cost $150,000.
Minor even donated $1,000 in “seed money” to get the campaign off the ground.
There are a couple of problems with his approach, however.
One is that the statue won’t be going anywhere until the Bell County Commissioners Court approves the action — and that’s not going to happen as long as Minor remains the only commissioner in favor of the move.
The other three county commissioners instead favor waiting for state legislation that would allow county residents to vote on the issue — a measure that Minor says doesn’t have much support in Austin.
Another problem is the fund itself. Assuming the GoFundMe page draws a few hundred supporters willing to pay for the statue’s removal, what happens to the money while Minor is waiting for the authorization to do so?
It’s fair to ask who will have access to the money in the interim, and who will be authorized to administer the site.
If the funding site reaches its goal, would it not be better to have the $150,000 sum earning interest through bonds or interest-bearing accounts?
Also, what provisions are in place to see that donors get their money back if authorization to move the statue is not granted during Minor’s four-year term?
On the plus side, it’s laudable that Minor wants to provide alternate funding for the statue’s relocation. Having a crowd-sourced funding mechanism assures that only opponents of the statue would pay for its removal — rather than paying for it out of the county’s coffers, to which all taxpayers contribute.
Nevertheless, the issue of removing the statue remains controversial.
During Minor’s news conference to announce his funding plan last week, he was surrounded by about two dozen supporters, but also by a handful of protesters who vowed to keep the statue where it stands.
The statue is over 100 years old. It was installed on the northwest corner of the courthouse grounds by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, soon after the lynching of McLennan County resident Jesse Washington on May 15, 1916.
Since then, the statue has been seen by some as a painful reminder of the slavery, oppression and racism that has long been associated with the Confederacy and its aftermath in many parts of the South.
Others have viewed the statue as a legitimate recognition of the Southern soldiers who gave their lives during the Civil War — many of whom were from Texas.
While having the statue on display at the courthouse is obviously a source of contention, it would also be a mistake to destroy it. While the statue may represent an uncomfortable chapter in the county’s history, it is important to acknowledge its existence.
Erasing history wipes out knowledge and eliminates valuable context. Events from our past may be difficult, painful or shameful, but we must acknowledge them in order to move forward.
Perhaps the best way to deal with the current controversy would be to put the Confederate statue in a local museum, along with displays chronicling the county’s history from a variety of perspectives.
When viewed against this backdrop, area residents would have an opportunity to see the whole picture, not just an abstract statue on a courthouse lawn.
In the meantime, Minor would be well advised to discuss his plans with his colleagues on the commissioners court. Simply staking out a contrary position and then going it alone with a funding plan is not likely to earn him much in the way of good will.
As the lone Democrat on the county commission, Minor no doubt already finds himself at odds with the majority on a host of issues — not the least of which is his support for the ordinance decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana, known as Proposition A.
Not only does he support the measure, which voters passed overwhelmingly in Killeen last fall, but he led the petition drive to get the measure on the ballot.
However, the week before he took office, commissioners authorized the county attorney and district attorney to sue the city of Killeen over its city council’s decision to let the ordinance stand, with amendments, citing Prop A’s conflict with state law. In Harker Heights, the city council repealed the ordinance after its passage by voters, citing the same legal concerns.
Though Minor no doubt feels strongly about marijuana decriminalization and removal of the Confederate soldier statue, he must acknowledge the need to build consensus with the other commissioners on issues of greater importance to his constituents in Killeen.
That doesn’t mean compromising your principles or ignoring the will of the voters — but it does mean learning to pick your battles, and making sure you have some allies when you decide to take a stand.
This is an opportune time for Minor to take a step back and reassess, to refocus on more pressing challenges for Killeen and its residents.
That statue isn’t going anywhere soon.
