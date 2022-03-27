The Killeen City Council is moving ahead with plans to shift the city’s annual election date from May to November.
However, as of yet, there is no state legislation in place that would allow the city to make the move.
So, at the moment, the proposal would seem moot.
But similar authorizing legislation has been enacted in the last decade, and the city has invited state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and the city’s paid lobbyist, Stan Schlueter, to attend a planning session next month to get the ball moving on a new bill in the next Legislature.
The question is whether there is enough interest among state lawmakers to pass a new bill. In the last legislative session, a bill to give cities the option of moving their election dates to November passed the House but stalled in the Senate without a floor vote.
Another question is whether Killeen’s residents are in favor of switching dates — and so far, opinion has been mixed.
One argument in favor of the date change is the potential for higher turnout, since other races are up for election in November in some years, and these would serve to increase voter participation. Proponents of the switch also argue that splitting elections between spring and fall results in lower spring turnout.
An argument against changing the date is that city elections might get lost in the shuffle of a busy November election season, and voters wouldn’t pay much attention to the issues or the candidates.
Another valid point is that the municipal election is nonpartisan, and grouping it with the partisan county, state and national elections in November diminishes that distinction.
State legislation provided Texas cities with the opportunity to move their elections to November in 2011 and again in 2015, but the Killeen City Council declined to switch dates. However, Copperas Cove and Nolanville opted to make the change, which both cities did in 2012.
The window of opportunity authorized by the prior state legislation has since closed, but now Killeen council members are looking for another shot at making the switch.
Killeen got a chance to experience a November election in 2020, when concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic led Gov. Greg Abbott to allow governmental entities to push their May elections back to the fall.
As a result, Killeen’s municipal races saw huge voting totals, compared to previous years.
For example, Councilman Ken Wilkerson — who proposed the election date change — garnered more than 13,700 votes, the most of any candidate for an at-large council seat. The total number of ballots cast in the election was more than 43,600.
The following year, in which the election moved back to May, fewer than 2,600 votes were cast citywide. In 2018, which was similar to 2020 in that the mayor’s post and three at-large council seats were on the ballot, the city counted 4,600 ballots cast.
So it’s easy to see why some would like to see the city’s election moved to November on a permanent basis — especially since Killeen voter turnout traditionally has been low for city elections, with only 2.2% of eligible voters going to the polls in May 2019.
However, there are a few factors that seem to make moving the election less than ideal.
The first — and most obvious — is that November voter turnout is enhanced in presidential election years, which was the case in 2020. It is also considerably higher in years of midterm elections, when county, state and some national races are up for grabs.
However, in odd-numbered years, voters would have no extra incentive to vote in November, with the exception of a possible constitutional amendment election or sales tax referendum.
That means that in Killeen, candidates for mayor and at-large council seats —who run in even- numbered years — would generally see high vote totals, whereas candidates running for district seats in odd-numbered years would see lower turnout.
Another factor affecting turnout is the Killeen school district election, which is also in May.
If the city moves its election to November, but the school district declines to go along, Killeen voters would have only the school board election on the May ballot — which might cause even more voters stay away from the polls.
When Copperas Cove moved its municipal election to November a decade ago, the school district followed suit, so voters didn’t have to split their visits to the polls. However, in Nolanville, which is in the Killeen school district, voters have been required to vote twice each year since the city moved its election date to the fall.
Another potential problem with moving Killeen’s election date is what could be termed “election clutter,” where multiple races are competing for voters’ attention at the same time.
This is especially the case in presidential election years, with candidates for offices ranging from president of the United States to county constable are assaulting voters with TV spots, newspaper ads, radio commercials and yard signs, not to mention mountains of campaign mail-outs.
Against this backdrop, what chance do city council or mayoral candidates have of getting their messages heard by local residents? Under these circumstances, it’s hard enough to achieve name recognition, and even harder to stand out on the issues.
Multiple, simultaneous elections make it extremely difficult for first-time office-seekers to succeed, and the scenario also weighs heavily against lightly funded candidates.
Artificially inflated municipal election totals are not necessarily an indication that voters are more politically astute or involved in local politics.
Case in point: In November 2020, a Harker Heights City Council race drew 8,477 votes for the top two candidates. A December runoff was required, and the following month, when no other races were on the ballot, the two candidates totaled just 1,603 votes.
So even though an election date change is likely to increase turnout in even-numbered years, are those voting numbers an accurate representation of the city’s electorate?
It’s fair to ask whether it’s preferable to have larger numbers of voters, if a sizeable percentage of those voters is not familiar with the candidates or their priorities.
It’s also reasonable to ask whether it’s equitable to expect at-large and district council candidates to play by different rules — with one group having to vie for attention with dozens of other office-seekers and the other group basically having the political stage to themselves.
There is no perfect solution here.
As long as voter apathy and low turnout continue to plague municipal and school board elections, Killeen’s electorate won’t be accurately represented on its boards and councils.
Moreover, low turnout places an outsized portion of power in the hands of those who choose our elected officials, decide the fate of our bond issues and amend our city charters.
Certainly, moving the election date can have the effect of broadening the base of this power, but likely only in alternating years — which seems to be a half-measure, at best.
For now, city officials should look at this issue from all sides before fully committing to changing Killeen’s election date.
That means getting input from residents, as well as legislators and lobbyists.
This is too important an issue to do otherwise.
