What you don’t know can hurt you.

That’s something Killeen officials should keep in mind, in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding unpaid city inspection fees by developers.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

jnaillon73

There is no bigger indicator that property developers & realtors really run this town, both in and out of the council. If any ordinary citizen owes the town any fees or fines, they go all out to collect. But for the developers, they shrug. Government corruption at its finest, no surprise.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.