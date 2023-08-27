What you don’t know can hurt you.
That’s something Killeen officials should keep in mind, in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding unpaid city inspection fees by developers.
Council members heard recently that some city developer fees, particularly inspection fees, have gone unpaid — largely because of holes in the way the permit process has operated in the past.
The problem is, the city can’t pinpoint when the problem started, how much money is owed, or the amounts owed by individual developers.
As a matter of fact, the Herald requested specific figures regarding the unpaid fees, through an open records request to the city, but was informed that there were no documents responsive to the newspaper’s request.
In other words, Killeen can’t provide the records because it doesn’t have any.
Even though City Manager Kent Cagle has offered assurances that the amount in question is likely not large, that’s not the issue. He also characterized the issue of unpaid fees as a coordination problem on the city’s part.
Still, if the city doesn’t have the answers, that reflects poor record-keeping and a disturbing lack of oversight when it comes to the development process.
No doubt, an internal audit is necessary — and Cagle believes the City Council will come out in favor of one. But that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal.
As a matter of fact, several council members have said that they don’t believe an audit is necessary — and that should be concerning to Killeen residents.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez, who works for a local real estate company, asserted that an audit isn’t needed because the money from the fees isn’t part of the city budget.
That shouldn’t matter.
The fact remains that the city had a set procedure for obtaining permits, and fees were associated with each permit. If those fees weren’t paid, the city was not compensated for services rendered.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King summed up the situation in comments to the Herald last week: “If the developers don’t know they have to pay, the only solution to resolve it is to do an internal audit. And when the audit committee meets I will be requesting from the city do an internal audit on development services related to the fees.”
One problem with that approach is that developers have indicated they don’t want to pay. One developer told the council that it’s too late to collect fees on projects that have already been completed — basically implying that the city should have been paying more attention at the time.
Well, the same could be said for the developers and builders.
It’s hard to believe that companies that build hundreds of homes in the Killeen area annually don’t have a thorough checklist of items that must be completed to see each project through to fruition. And that includes payment of all relevant permitting and inspection fees.
If a given home-building company inadvertently missed a fee here or there over the course of several years, that’s one thing. But if a homebuilder consistently took advantage of weak spots in the city’s development process to avoid paying fees, that’s something the city needs to know — and something an audit would uncover.
Cagle said recently that the city is moving toward a new electronic system to ensure the fees are paid and the proper procedures are followed. That’s a big plus.
But he also said the city would write off the unpaid fees as part of the initiative to start fresh.
As tempting as that may sound from an administrative standpoint, it won’t answer any questions about how the city got to this point.
A well-run business will always try to find ways to improve efficiency and decrease its losses. Though the city of Killeen isn’t technically a business, it does provide programs and services — and uses taxpayer money to do so. For that reason alone, the city should want to dig into the permit fee problem and get a thorough look at what went wrong.
No doubt, it may be a time-consuming process.
Cagle told the Herald last week that internal auditor Matthew Grady likely will have to go back to each individual subdivision, look at the plans, and then try to match those submissions up with payment.
Meanwhile, Grady noted that the audit, if ordered, could vary in length of time and complexity.
“Hopefully the audit will reveal as to what breakdowns in the process there were and how to fix it going forward,” he said.
That, in a nutshell, is the ultimate goal in this process — to identify the inefficient areas in the old process and implement safeguards to ensure the new system works as well as possible.
Considering that an audit would improve the city’s development services, save money and increase transparency, no one should be arguing against conducting one.
Yet, that’s not the case.
At least three council members have said an audit is either unwanted or unnecessary. In fact, Councilman Ramon Alvarez, a member of the city’s audit committee — which must sign off on an audit before the council can give its approval — flatly said it’s unlikely to happen.
Not coincidentally, Alvarez — like Gonzalez — is connected to the real estate community.
Whether the council members who oppose the audit are getting their talking points from local developers, or whether they just aren’t looking at the big picture, they need to change their tune.
Killeen’s city manager favors an audit. Killeen’s mayor is calling for an audit. The city’s auditor has indicated there is merit in conducting an audit.
And it’s not going to cost Killeen’s taxpayer anything to have one.
The city’s developers and homebuilders fought against increased developer inspection fees — even though the fees don’t even meet the benchmark average of 15 similar cities. They managed to get the city to roll back the increase by half.
They spoke out against proposed amendments to the city’s architectural design standards ordinance, and are now getting the chance to offer their own proposal.
Developers and builders have made it clear they don’t want the audit, and they don’t want to pay any unpaid fees that may be discovered.
Are they going to get their way, yet again?
The council needs to stand with the mayor and city manager on the issue of an audit — and that includes the members of the audit committee.
Investigating the previous permit process, finding how much is owed, and moving forward to design a better, more efficient system shouldn’t be considered a mere possibility, but a necessity.
Conducting an audit of the city’s development services, with a focus on the permitting process, isn’t just the smart thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.
It’s time for all of the city’s elected officials to get onboard with that plan.
There is no bigger indicator that property developers & realtors really run this town, both in and out of the council. If any ordinary citizen owes the town any fees or fines, they go all out to collect. But for the developers, they shrug. Government corruption at its finest, no surprise.
