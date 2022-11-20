Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle rolled out a list of potential capital improvement projects for the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, with the major point of interest being a new city hall.
The list, which was contained in a report on the city’s financial forecast and future debt service capacity, examined projects ranging from a new recreation center and a new library to two new fire stations and a major facelift for Rancier Avenue.
Cagle’s report provided both the estimated cost and tax rate impact for each project, as well as potential funding sources for each project.
Almost every item on the list had significant value — in terms of cost-effectiveness, functionality or quality of life.
But the issue of a new city hall — at a potential cost of $66 million — should receive serious consideration, if it contains the features envisioned in Cagle’s report.
According to Cagle, the new facility would consolidate several other offices within the city, including utility collections, the municipal court, code enforcement, building inspections, and planning and development. All those departments are currently spread out over the downtown area, he pointed out.
He also noted that while the new city hall would have a police presence, it would not include police headquarters, which relocated to far south Killeen in 2010. However, Cagle said the KPD facility on Featherline Road is “getting maxed out,” which could be alleviated by placing some KPD offices in a new city hall downtown.
As far as the design of the new city hall, Cagle said the city would “build up, not out,” given the limited space available in the downtown area. That makes sense, given that the current city hall building is three stories tall and running out of space.
Cagle was quick to caution that the price tag was “fluid,” since the cost would depend on the building’s design. But at an estimated price of $66 million, the project would have an impact of just over 2 cents on the city’s property tax rate and would be paid for with a general obligation bond — which would require a public vote.
It’s fair to ask whether a new city hall is a worthwhile investment, especially given the number of pressing needs Killeen is facing.
There are several reasons a new city hall makes good sense.
First of all, the existing building, which was the original Killeen High School building, was constructed in 1923. It was renovated for its current use in 1993, but in the nearly 30 years since then, the city has added more than 90,000 residents. That necessitates an increase in programs and services, additional city staff to implement those programs and services, and more support personnel to serve the public, in a variety of areas.
Also, the current city hall facility is outdated and in need of repairs. In 2016, an engineering report from Winter Engineering and L.S. Johnston Architects recommended vacating half of the building’s third floor and restricting use of the second floor.
A subsequent plan by then-interim City Manager Dennis Baldwin called for spending $1.87 million in repairs to make the building fully usable. But in 2017, then-City Manager Ron Olson scrapped the plan and instead opted for more modest renovations to the city council chambers.
Since then, one-half of the third floor above the council chambers has remained vacant. In assessing the options at City Hall, Olsen estimated that the city could continue under that configuration for 10 years. If that 2017 assessment is accurate, that would put the projected end date at 2027 — which is only five years from now.
Meanwhile, the building continues to age and deteriorate.
Cagle noted in his presentation last week that the current city hall would require $1.55 million for HVAC replacement and nearly another million dollars for structural improvements. The building likely will require ever-increasing funding for upkeep moving forward.
With that in mind — and acknowledging that Killeen is trying to revitalize the image of the city’s downtown area — a commitment to move forward on a new city hall is a necessary step.
A new, state-of-the-art facility that incorporates several city offices and services at one location would be a boost for local residents, as well as to staffers who are currently spread out across the downtown area.
Another plus would be the inclusion of some police offices at a downtown location. The city has been negatively impacted by the city’s decision to move nearly all of the Killeen Police Department’s operations to south Killeen, as well as the subsequent move to essentially close the North Precinct office that formerly served as KPD’s headquarters.
Downtown crime is a deterrent to residents, visitors, business owners and prospective businesses.
If the city is truly committed to revitalizing downtown and improving its image, curbing crime should be a top priority — and the best way to do that is to reestablish a police presence in the area. That means reopening the North Precinct building and staffing it 24/7. Cagle’s list of potential projects includes $7.15 million for renovation of that facility, so it’s possible that such a plan is already under consideration.
More than anything else, a new city hall would project both stability and prestige in an area that has suffered a lack of both for decades.
With a new, $10 million county annex building set to open downtown in three years, the addition of a new, modern city hall would provide a definite spark for the area’s growth and development.
And the city might even cut the cost of the project if it were to share the space.
The Killeen Independent School District has outgrown its administration building on North W.S. Young Drive, and city officials would be wise to consider working with the school district toward a possible new joint-use facility.
In Temple, the school district collaborated with the city and the Texas Workforce Commission on the recently completed Santa Fe Plaza project, which also includes an entertainment venue. The new complex has provided the school district and TWC with distinctive, upscale office facilities, while also serving as a focal point for Temple’s downtown area.
A similar downtown complex in Killeen could meet the needs of both the city and school district.
Further, a cost-sharing agreement between the city and KISD could potentially lower the amount Killeen would need to finance with a bond, which would be a savings to taxpayers.
And given the fact that KISD received more than $80 million in federal ARPA money and another $18 million last week from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the district should be able to free up enough in its Strategic Facilities Fund to help such a complex become a reality.
Cagle and Killeen city staff are in the process of preparing a more detailed report on the proposed list of projects, which will be presented to the council and the public on Jan. 9. At that time, the cost and feasibility of a new city hall facility will come into sharper focus.
If the city does move forward on a new city hall, it should not be built on the site of the current building, however.
The existing Killeen City Hall is on the National Register of Historic Places, which gives it protected status, to some degree.
But more importantly, the building serves as a link to the city’s past — to a time when Killeen was just a small cotton town, before the arrival of Camp Hood in 1942.
Perhaps the century-old building would be best put to use as a city museum, where area residents could view displays and artifacts from the city’s colorful past.
Certainly, the city’s history should be preserved and enshrined for future generations.
However, the best way for Killeen to revitalize its downtown and attract residents is to look forward — to what the city could be, rather than to what it once was.
And building a new city hall would be an important step in that direction.
