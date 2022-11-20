Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle rolled out a list of potential capital improvement projects for the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, with the major point of interest being a new city hall.

The list, which was contained in a report on the city’s financial forecast and future debt service capacity, examined projects ranging from a new recreation center and a new library to two new fire stations and a major facelift for Rancier Avenue.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.