A new grocery store is in the works for northeast Killeen.
At least that’s what the treasurer of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation told the City Council at Tuesday’s workshop.
If the news sounds familiar, it’s because area residents heard the same message back in 2014 — right before Walmart pulled out of a potential deal to build a store at the same location, a 30-acre parcel at 38th Street and Rancier Avenue.
Some things have changed since then, however.
Two other northside grocery stores have closed their doors — both in 2019.
The IGA Foodliner, which would have been competition for a new Walmart or Walmart Neighborhood Grocery seven years ago, called it quits in August 2019.
A downtown H-E-B store closed down just two months later, leaving northside residents with no nearby shopping options at large, full-service groceries.
More than two years after that unfortunate reality unfolded, the same Houston-based developer who couldn’t close the deal with Walmart is in talks with another “regional” chain, it was revealed at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting. And though an officer with the development company wouldn’t yet reveal which chain is the potential suitor, he made it clear that it isn’t Walmart.
Needless to say, the possibility of a new full-service grocery store is good news for the north side of Killeen, which has seen little in the way of residential growth and scant retail development over the last two decades.
Obviously, residents are right to be skeptical after what happened seven years ago. But they also have a right to question what makes the property appealing now, after all this time has passed.
Part of the answer may involve need. With no large full-service grocery store within five miles of the proposed development site, the surrounding neighborhoods may provide a solid customer base for a new grocery store.
Another possible factor is the scope of the proposed development. A vice president for the development company said the store would be the anchor of a retail development, with smaller stores adjacent to it. Such a development likely would include such businesses as phone stores, dollar stores, discount clothing outlets and fast-food restaurants.
Such a development would have the potential of being a retail hub, drawing customers from outside the immediate area. As business increases, such a hub would also encourage further development in the area.
The KEDC treasurer told the council that the corporation had worked to pair up the developer with the grocery chain, which is currently building a store in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. The same contractor would be used locally if a deal is agreed upon, the KEDC officer said.
Certainly, it’s possible that the KEDC might offer the grocery chain some sort of tax abatement as a way to incentivize the agreement.
Some local developers are not happy about what they see as preferential treatment for an outside development company, but the idea of tax abatement shouldn’t be quickly dismissed.
If an abatement is tied to job creation or sales tax revenue, such a deal could be a net win for the city.
When the city agreed to abatements for the Shilo Inn and the Mitsubishi chemical plant, both details were contingent on the creation of jobs and maintaining a specified number of jobs at each location.
Such an agreement would work well with a 60,000-square-foot grocery store — as the project is currently envisioned — which would create a significant number of jobs and generate a substantial sales tax base for the city.
As long as any property tax abatement is short-term — no more than five to seven years — the city would be the ultimate winner in the long run.
What local developers are overlooking — or at least minimizing — with the tax abatement argument is that the Houston-based developer would be taking a significant risk by gambling on northeast Killeen.
Unlike the fast-growing sections of the city, northeast Killeen is landlocked and its population is relatively stagnant. As a result, any growth in retail sales would have to be generated from existing residents, and by drawing in other shoppers from around the area.
But the area’s shortcomings also provide the basis for its advantages — a tailor-made customer base that is desperate for a local grocery, plus relatively low land prices and existing city infrastructure.
In addition, the city’s proposed $51 million, 368-unit upscale apartment complex near W.S. Young Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard could provide an additional reliable customer base to the new grocery store, since the two properties are only about 2 miles apart.
Taken together, the apartment community and retail complex could contribute to a revitalization of the northeast part of Killeen.
Combined with the $90 million renovation of Killeen High School, which is just south of the proposed retail development, the area could be in for quite a facelift.
The city’s EDC deserves kudos for its involvement in the grocery store initiative thus far. Considering the city is funding the corporation at more than $700,000 annually, it’s gratifying to see its efforts potentially pay off.
However, this is by no means a done deal, as the city’s EDC president is quick to point out — and as local residents are keenly aware.
There could be any number of stumbling blocks as negotiations proceed, and the EDC should be committed to removing as many of those as possible.
In other words, our local economic development officials should be prepared to do what is necessary to get this project across the finish line.
If that means a reasonable tax abatement, so be it. If that entails some small-scale infrastructure upgrades, that should be considered as well.
The fact that the property is within the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone is also a plus. When a developer builds within a TIRZ, the city sets aside some taxes from the project to be reinvested within the zone to promote additional growth and pay for projects that will improve the quality of life in the area.
Certainly, it would be ethically and strategically wrong for the city’s EDC to offer too much in order to help swing the deal. But offering too little could result in yet another lost opportunity.
Obviously, it’s a delicate balance — but one our city officials must strive to reach.
Achieving it will provide a big win for Killeen and its residents — and not just those who live on the north side of town.
