Sunday marks the beginning of National Newspaper Week — an annual recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States and Canada.
It’s a perfect time to take a closer look at what a good newspaper offers its readers — and the role it can and should play in the community.
Of course, a newspaper’s chief obligation is to provide fair, accurate and timely news to the community’s readers — a role the Killeen Daily Herald takes very seriously.
However, unlike other media platforms, the Herald goes far beyond occasional, surface-level coverage of high-profile events and hot-button issues.
Rather, the Herald is dedicated to consistent, in-depth coverage of all facets of life in our community — from city government to issues involving taxation, education, public health and public safety.
And while some media outlets may view governmental meetings as unworthy of regular coverage, a good community newspaper recognizes that this is where the decisions are made that impact residents’ daily lives.
Television media may occasionally pop in to a city council or school board meeting with a camera crew, but the Herald is on hand to get the whole story, week in and week out.
In fact, Herald reporters are assigned to cover governmental meetings until well after deadline, staying right up to the final gavel, to see and hear every discussion.
Followup stories are also an important feature of a good newspaper, and the Herald excels in this area, producing analytical and investigative reporting that asks the hard questions and provides thorough, detailed answers.
Its consistent, quality reporting has established the Herald as a trusted news leader — especially on complex topics such as taxation, education and water resources.
The Herald also recognizes its watchdog role, keeping close tabs on our community’s elected and administrative officials — filing requests for documents under the Texas Open Records Act when necessary to bring the relevant facts to light.
Just as importantly, the Herald has consistently provided readers with vital information when challenges have arisen in the community.
From the onset of the coronavirus’ arrival in Central Texas, the Herald kept readers up to date with the latest information regarding infection rates, safety protocols, public health advisories and business closures in the area.
Throughout the worst of the pandemic, Herald provided the current information on where to get vaccinations, campus infection numbers and ever-changing mask mandates.
The newspaper also kept readers informed during 2021’s Winter Storm Uri, when extreme winter weather resulted in power outages, water pipe breaks and treacherous roadways. Readers came to depend on the newspaper’s up-to-date, online information on road conditions, water supplies and available shelter.
The Herald consistently strives to give readers a full range of local news from around the Killeen-Fort Hood community.
And thanks to FME News Service — a partnership with the Temple Daily Telegram — that daily offering is even more comprehensive.
With the Temple Daily Telegram covering the eastern portion of Bell County, including county government and Temple’s medical community, and the Herald covering the western portion, including Fort Hood, readers have access to a broader spectrum of well-reported news and information from across the region.
The Herald’s role as a community newspaper extends to its three weekly publications — the Fort Hood Herald, the Copperas Cove Herald and the Harker Heights Herald. These free publications give readers a closer look at the news and events that impact their respective communities.
In addition to its strong local coverage, the Herald offers readers a daily mix of state, national and world news through the Associated Press, Washington Post and Texas Tribune news services.
The Herald continues to make the transition to digital media, offering readers around the world a variety of platforms to choose from — providing news and video content on its website, kdhnews.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
And readers are definitely tuning in. At the end of 2021, the Herald had recorded a record 16.3 million page views, with a large majority of users on mobile devices.
In addition, the paper provides a variety of opportunities for reader engagement, such as online polls and commentary, letters to the editor, and photo and video submissions.
The Herald also gives readers a daily dose of entertainment, with comics, puzzles and a daily advice column — as well as coverage of local, state and national sports action.
Beyond the daily product, the Herald produces several high-quality special sections each year, including a semiannual Newcomers Guide and annual Progress edition, as well as a well-received Veterans Day magazine. Also offered are a football preview section, a graduation guide and several seasonal publications.
In conjunction with the Temple Daily Telegram, the Herald also publishes Tex Appeal magazine, which appears six times annually in both newspapers.
For all of its efforts, the Herald has been recognized by the Associated Press Managing Editors as one of the best newspapers in Texas.
Since 2011, the Herald has been honored by APME three times as Newspaper of the Year in its circulation category and has received more than 100 APME awards since 2015 in categories ranging from design to online reporting to investigative journalism.
In addition, since 2017, the Herald’s Opinion editor has been the recipient of three statewide “Star” Awards from the Texas Headliners Association, including one “Star of Stars” honor that ranked a selection of Sunday opinion editorials as tops among all papers in the state.
Considering all the Herald offers its readers, on multiple media platforms, the term “newspaper” doesn’t adequately describe the publication’s scope — just as calling the latest Samsung Galaxy model a “phone” fails to capture all the functions that sophisticated device performs.
As with phones, newspapers have evolved to meet the needs of their users. And it could be argued that newspapers provide just as valuable a function in our society — if not more so.
A phone may be able to access social media platforms that carry the news, but newspapers have the critical function of reporting it and making it available.
And in many cases, the news that community newspapers provide is not available through any other outlet. That’s a fact that cannot be overlooked.
The Killeen Daily Herald has long considered itself more than just a news source or a media company. It is a trusted community partner — one that has been in existence for more than 130 years.
It’s a partnership we are committed to continuing, providing high-quality journalism, news and information in an ever-evolving media landscape.
During this National Newspaper Week, we ask our readers to take a moment and reflect on what the Killeen Daily Herald means to them — and to the community at large.
Feel free to share your thoughts on what we do well, and what we could do better. We’d like to hear from you.
After all, this is your newspaper, too.
(1) comment
The role you seem to play is far left indoctrination and fake news, and censorship of any viewpoint that disagrees with your liberal viewpoint
