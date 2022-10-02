Sunday marks the beginning of National Newspaper Week — an annual recognition of the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States and Canada.

It’s a perfect time to take a closer look at what a good newspaper offers its readers — and the role it can and should play in the community.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

don76550

The role you seem to play is far left indoctrination and fake news, and censorship of any viewpoint that disagrees with your liberal viewpoint

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.