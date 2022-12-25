“Life-threatening cold temperatures.”
Those are the words weather forecasters and emergency management officials used to describe the arctic air that swept across much of the nation since Thursday.
The choice of words wasn’t simply for dramatic effect.
Wind chills below zero can quickly freeze skin and cause hypothermia. Extended periods of cold weather can be especially dangerous for those whose homes are inadequately heated and insulated.
For these and other humanitarian reasons, it was gratifying that local cities stepped up last week to ensure that residents who needed shelter from the extreme cold had a warm place to take refuge.
In Killeen, city officials held a news conference on Wednesday to announce that the Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Community Center would open as a warming center at noon Thursday — just after the arctic blast arrived in the area — and would remain open until Christmas morning.
During that time, the plan called for two Parks and Recreation employees to staff the center. A Killeen Police Department officer was scheduled to stop by every two hours until late in the day; after that time, the officer would remain at the center overnight, along with center staff. A Killeen Fire Department paramedic was also scheduled to do periodic “courtesy” checks.
While it is encouraging that the center operated continuously to serve residents in need during the worst of the cold weather, it is a bit concerning that it would plan to close its doors after breakfast on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service has projected temperatures of 26 degrees at 9 a.m. — still well below freezing.
This is important for two reasons. First, the city’s guidelines call for opening a warming center when the temperature is projected to fall below 32 degrees. Second, residents who have nowhere to go, or those who have inadequate heat at home, will not be able to find shelter in most local stores, businesses or public buildings, as they will be closed in observance of Christmas.
With Sunday’s forecast high of about 50 degrees, it would have made more sense to remain open until noon, allowing the temperature to rise above freezing before closing the center.
Still, the existence of a round-the-clock warming center in downtown Killeen — at least on a temporary basis — is a major step forward in the effort to meet the needs of those most impacted by dangerously cold weather.
For the past several years, the city has operated the Rosa Hereford Community Center as a warming center when conditions warranted. However, there were a few occasions when temperatures dropped below freezing and the warming center was not activated.
Questions surrounding the process of opening a warming center prompted Mayor Debbie Nash-King to put the issue on a November city council agenda for discussion.
During that discussion, Peter Perez, director of the Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, told the council that several factors go into the decision on whether to open a center, including projected temperature, wind chill, precipitation and duration of the anticipated cold weather.
However, he noted that because of the time needed to stand up a warming center, a decision to open one is needed by 3 p.m. As a result, the decision is largely based on information provided by the National Weather Service at that time.
In the case of one recent incident in which a city shelter was not opened — despite the temperature falling below 30 degrees overnight — the National Weather Service updated its forecast after 9 p.m., but by then it was too late to activate a shelter.
Certainly, there are several options available to the city, as officials work to better accommodate the needs of impacted residents during severe-weather events.
In Harker Heights, the city opened the police and fire station lobbies as warming center locations over the weekend.
In the event of a more severe weather event, officials were prepared to upgrade the facilities’ operations to provide cots and hygiene kits, as well as pet kennels.
By using buildings that house first responders, the city has several advantages. The facilities are already staffed 24/7, so their activation as warming centers would require minimal preparation or advance notice.
Police and paramedic assistance are automatically factored in, as well.
In Copperas Cove, Fairview Community Church announced it would be opening Thursday as a warming center and planned to be open through Tuesday.
This follows the model in Temple, where Impact Church serves as a privately run warming center, along with the Salvation Army headquarters. Both of those facilities were open this weekend and typically offer dinner and breakfast to those staying the night.
During the Killeen council’s recent discussion on warming centers, council members expressed interest in working with “community partners” such as churches or civic organizations to expand the availability of warming centers in the city.
This a great approach, and one that obviously works well on the other side of the county.
If Killeen officials are able to spearhead the creation of a network of warming centers across the community that could be activated in just a few hours, that would be a huge benefit to residents in all areas of the city.
If that concept could be expanded further to allow for meals and temporary sleeping accommodations, it would go a long way to meeting the needs of Killeen’s most vulnerable population at a time when they are most in need.
Certainly, there are several factors to contend with in operating a warming center — chiefly staffing, cost and liability.
Those are some of the same considerations that have been cited by Killeen officials in discussing the obstacles to establishing a city-run warming center or shelter.
The use of Parks and Recreation employees to staff the warming centers is one such issue that must be addressed, as the city’s fire chief noted they must be given compensatory time off if they are assigned to shelter duty.
The liability issue is also a legitimate concern. Using a city facility as a warming center potentially puts employees, as well as the city itself, in a legal bind if a visitor has a health episode or is injured during his or her stay.
Obviously the issue must be dealt with by any community partner that signs on to be a part of a city-run network.
Cost, of course, is a consideration as well. Killeen officials should work toward creating a dedicated fund that would provide money for the operation of both city-run facilities and those administered by community partners.
But whatever path the city takes, something must be done.
This weekend’s brutal cold wave was just a test run for a potential future winter weather event.
If Winter Storm Uri taught us anything, it’s that we must do more for residents who find themselves impacted by severe winter weather.
The opening of the Moss Rose Community Center on a 24-hour basis was an important step toward a better emergency shelter system in Killeen.
But we can and should do more in this regard.
At Wednesday’s news conference, Mayor Nash-King said, “The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. ... Many people only think of weather as being dangerous if there are strong winds or storms involved. But cold weather can be just as deadly. Our residents can rest assured that our teams are prepared to work with our community partners and continue to provide the best services available to our citizens.”
Well said, Mayor.
And with that in mind, we should all make it a priority to help those in our community who are in need of a warm, safe place to stay — even for it’s for just a few hours.
That’s the Christmas spirit, after all.
