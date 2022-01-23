The decriminalization of marijuana is a complex issue, and one that brings out strong arguments from both sides.
A group of progressive Democrats is pushing for an ordinance that would make pot decriminalization a reality in both Killeen and Harker Heights.
The question is whether such an ordinance is a good fit for the community.
The basic goal of the movement is to eliminate “unjust enforcement of low-level cannabis possession.”
In a news conference in Killeen recently, Julie Oliver, an Austin Democrat who ran for the 25th Congressional District seat in 2020, promoted the proposed city ordinance along with former Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming and Democratic Bell County Precinct 4 commissioner candidate Louie Minor.
The Killeen ordinance would state that police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances — such as the investigation of a felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high-priority investigation, or the investigation of a violent felony.
The group also makes the point that the ordinance would benefit veterans who could use marijuana for medical pain management, without having a legal stigma attached.
However, the group’s biggest talking point is the elimination of disproportionate marijuana enforcement — citing figures showing that Black residents make up 40% Killeen’s population, but account for nearly 80% of community members arrested for marijuana possession.
That talking point may not resonate quite as well in Harker Heights, where the city’s recent analysis of annual police activity showed very little racial disparity regarding the number of marijuana arrests.
However, the bigger question at play is what discretion — if any — police officers may have when it comes to enforcing the law.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble declined to attend Ground Game Texas’ recent planning session to discuss the Killeen initiative. Afterward KPD issued a statement on the issue: “We want the community to know that department does not support to decriminalize marijuana and we will continue to follow the statute, Texas Health and Safety Code 481.121 — Possession of Marijuana, which is the Texas State Law.”
During a Jan. 14 news conference promoting the proposed ordinance, Oliver cited statistics showing that 87% of Texans surveyed supported decriminalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes or recreational use.
Oliver also noted that the Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly last year to approve a bill that would have decriminalized marijuana statewide, but it was held up by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and never reached the governor’s desk.
So, to hear the Ground Game Texas folks tell it, what we have is an apparent disconnect between public sentiment and those in positions of power in our state’s elected government.
However, the way to bridge that gap is not necessarily to approve oppositional legislation on a city-by-city basis.
Such measures, contrary to established state or federal law, bring to mind the issue of so-called Sanctuary Cities, in which municipalities such as Austin and Houston passed ordinances that shelter illegal immigrants and do not allow city resources to be used to enforce federal statutes governing immigration.
Many of the cities that passed such laws found themselves at odds with the federal government — and faced the very real possibility of being denied federal funding as a result.
While marijuana decriminalization may not be as weighty a subject as immigration, passing ordinances that seek to ignore or contradict laws on the books at the state level could put police in a difficult spot when it comes to enforcement.
Further, passing marijuana possession laws on a city-by-city basis could have the effect of pointing drug suppliers toward towns with lenient statutes, in the hopes of luring more potential customers.
On a larger scale, it’s debatable whether easing marijuana possession laws would be a beneficial step in our community, especially given the recent spate of violence and shootings — many of which can be traced to drug and gang activity.
Any ordinance that encourages — or at the very least fails to discourage — drug use by our community’s youth should be considered very skeptically.
For now, Ground Game Texas has begun a petition drive to get the ordinance approved in Killeen — either via a vote by the City Council, or through a ballot initiative that would be decided in the Nov. 8 election.
In order for the proposed ordinance to appear on the fall ballot, the group must collect around 2,500 signatures.
The exact number will be determined by the turnout in the May 7 municipal election.
No doubt, the issue of marijuana decriminalization can be a divisive one.
Moreover, the issue is not monolithic. It’s possible to support some aspects of the change but not others.
For example, District 54 Republican state Rep. Brad Buckley, who represents Killeen, said he is in favor of legalizing medical marijuana, but not its recreational use.
That’s part of what makes passing localized laws so complicated.
For supporters of decriminalization, perhaps the best strategy is to vote for like-minded candidates at the state level this fall, then push for a bill in the 2023 state Legislature.
Are some changes to the current law merited?
Certainly. For many low-level marijuana possession cases, it makes no sense to clutter the courts and clog the jails with small-time drug busts. Simple fines, such as would be given for minor traffic violations, would better serve the community’s interests, especially for first-time offenders.
But as long as the current state laws are on the books, it’s not a good idea to tell police to just look the other way and not worry about the potential consequences.
Bottom line, every community is different. What works for Austin may not work for Killeen. In fact, what works for Killeen may not even work for neighboring Harker Heights.
And while making some adjustments to the state’s marijuana possession statute is perhaps a good idea, singling out Killeen and Harker Heights to champion those changes is not — especially in light of our communities’ recent rash of drug-related violence.
This is simply neither the time nor the place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.