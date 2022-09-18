Killeen has a problem with overcrowding at its animal shelter.
Because of a lack of space and an overwhelming influx of stray and surrendered animals, the shelter has euthanized almost 900 animals in the first eight months of 2022.
That comes to an average of 112 animals a month, or nearly four per day.
It’s a problem that didn’t just surface, either.
Between 2017 and 2021, figures provided by the city show that the shelter euthanized 3,275 animals — an average of about 650 a year.. The lowest annual total during that span, 412, came in the pandemic year of 2020. Before the current year, the highest annual total was in 2017, when 913 animals were euthanized.
It would be easy to just look at numbers in the abstract and keep doing what the shelter has been doing — killing dozens of animals per month for the sake of freeing up space.
But that approach is not sustainable in the long term — nor is it humane.
Granted, a sizeable number of animals taken into the shelter are ill, injured or pose a danger to people or other animals.
Euthanizing these animals after a suitable period of time is regrettable, but understandable.
However, a large number of animals taken in are generally healthy and interact well with people and other animals. Many are surrendered voluntarily by their owners. To sentence these animals to death simply because they are taking up space is unconscionable and unacceptable.
Last week, four members of the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee resigned in protest at the City Council meeting, including the vice chair, Linda Marzi, who had served on the committee for six years. A longtime advocate for animals in the community, Marzi complained that she and other committee members had proposed several programs for fostering animals, as a way of keeping the shelter population down — only to be met with resistance and indifference from city staffers.
Another resigning member complained that she was told she was not allowed to talk to anyone working at the shelter.
One by one, the committee members told the council about how their concerns had been minimized or dismissed, and how their suggestions on developing new foster programs and improving adoption rates were not taken seriously.
It was noted that the animal advisory committee is mandated by state law, so its work should be considered important. And indeed, it should be.
In addition to the volunteer members, the 11-member committee also includes two veterinarians and the assistant city manager. After Tuesday’s mass resignation, four volunteer committee members remain, with new terms beginning Oct. 1.
To be sure, the members who quit last week meant their resignations to be a show — both for the council members and the city’s residents watching the televised meeting. And no doubt, those watching drew their own conclusions.
The city’s spokeswoman told the Herald via email that the members’ complaints had to do with term limits for advisory board members, and that the city already had a foster program in place. She also said city staff was never approached by the committee about initiating any additional foster programs.
Still, when members of an advisory committee aren’t given the chance to advise, and those who offer input on running the city’s shelter aren’t allowed to speak to the people who work there, it would seem there is a problem.
And when four residents, who have been willing to devote their time and energy to the improvement of the welfare of animals in the city’s care, leave their unpaid volunteer positions in frustration, it’s time to take notice.
Certainly, Killeen’s animal adoption problems don’t exist in a vacuum. Other shelters nationwide are experiencing an uptick in animal intake, as well as euthanizations.
But Killeen can’t afford to do nothing and hope the numbers eventually come back down.
The city should take the necessary actions to make its shelter a no-kill facility, such as the Humane Heroes shelter south of town or the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center. To qualify as a no-kill shelter, a facility must maintain at least a 90% rate of live releases.
In 2020, the city’s shelter appeared to be on the verge of reaching the no-kill benchmark, with a rate of 87.3% of animals adopted out — or 2,900 animals a year. That was up from 81.2% in June 2019, a rate of 2,500 animals per year.
But as Killeen’s city spokeswoman noted in her email last week, the Killeen Animal Shelter has seen the number of animals surrendered by owners double this year.
Admittedly, that’s a difficult number to absorb without a major impact on the shelter’s operations.
However, assuming the current animal intake numbers are more the norm than the exception going forward, the city must take some concrete steps to address the situation.
First, the city must consider enlarging and improving its foster program, possibly involving other area shelters in a joint effort to find homes for stray, orphaned and surrendered animals.
Second, the city should expand its free-adoption initiatives, pairing with local civic organizations, nonprofit groups and pet-related businesses to offer free animal adoptions at least twice monthly.
Also, the city should work to increase the shelter’s visibility, advertising on local media to promote the animal adoption process as well as responsible pet ownership.
Finally, the city must face the fact that its shelter facility is too small to meet the city’s needs.
Depending on the amount of adjacent land available, the current shelter should be either expanded or replaced — something that is long overdue, given the Killeen area’s rapid growth.
In May, Copperas Cove voters approved a $4 million bond issue to build a new 12,000-square-foot animal shelter that will house 106 animals when completed.
The Killeen shelter’s current capacity is 144 animals, so a larger facility would undoubtedly cost significantly more than the one to be constructed in Copperas Cove.
Nevertheless, a larger shelter is something Killeen must have if it is to reach the goal of becoming a no-kill facility.
In December, the shelter was at 240 animals for several weeks, before a number of free-adoption events reduced the shelter’s population to the facility’s capacity.
But now it’s overcrowded again, with no immediate solution in sight.
The Killeen administration and City Council should consider an expedited plan to bring a much-needed, larger shelter facility to fruition in the next 18 months.
The cost may be a little hard to swallow — perhaps upwards of $10 million. However, considering the amount of ARPA money and other federal funding the city has dedicated to parks, youth programs and nonprofit grants recently, city representatives should not balk at providing the kind of first-rate animal shelter — and animal services — that the community needs,
Certainly, our city’s residents deserve better.
And just as importantly, so do its animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.