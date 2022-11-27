After the votes were counted from the Nov. 8 election, Killeen and Harker Heights residents had approved an ordinance decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana.
As of now, however, the ordinance is not on the books in either city.
Both cities canvassed the election results, which showed nearly 70% of Killeen voters in favor of the measure, and 64% of Heights voters approving of the ordinance.
However, despite intense pressure from members of Ground Game Texas, a progressive Austin-based group that led the referendum initiative, neither city council let the ordinance stand.
The Harker Heights council voted 4-1 to repeal the ordinance, after the city attorney advised council members that it was inconsistent with state law and targets the law enforcement community.
In Killeen, the council initially seemed inclined to let the measure stand without changes, until County Commissioner Bobby Whitson told council members they faced a difficult choice — either anger the voters who had approved the measure by repealing it, or face possible legal consequences by letting stand an ordinance that goes against state law.
Ultimately, Whitson asserted, the city council would be better off siding with the state — since any lawsuit would be heard by a state judge, and the state gives the city charter its authority.
Police Chief Charles Kimble expressed concerns about the ways the ordinance restricted officers’ ability to do their jobs, and also objected to a clause in the ordinance that calls for disciplining officers who don’t comply with the city’s new law.
After a lengthy discussion, the council agreed in a 5-1 vote to discuss amending the ordinance to give police more discretion in arrests — but also placing a moratorium on the ordinance until the council takes up the issue again on Dec. 6.
So where do things stand now?
It’s hard to say whether the Killeen council has the four votes needed to let the ordinance stand, even with the potential amendment to give police more latitude tacked on. Granted, three of the members — Ken Wilkerson, Riakos Adams and Ramon Alvarez — signed the petition to put the amendment before the council in the first place. The other four council members seem somewhat inclined to let the ordinance stand, based on Tuesday’s comments. But how they will actually vote next week is not a forgone conclusion.
In Harker Heights, the issue would seem to be settled, at least for now.
But Ground Game Texas has scheduled a news conference this week to announce the organization’s next step — reportedly going back to the residents to gain support for a resolution that would essentially reverse the City Council’s repeal and reinstate the ordinance. This would require another ballot initiative, likely coinciding with the May municipal election.
The requirements for getting a referendum off the ground won’t be easy to meet.
According to the charter, within 20 calendar days after the ordinance’s enactment by the council — which in this case would be the Nov. 22 council ordinance repealing the voter-approved ordinance — a petition signed by qualified electors of the city equal in number to at least 25% of the number of votes cast at the last preceding regular municipal election may be filed with the City Clerk, requesting repeal or a public vote.
In this case that number would be about 340 signatures, based on the total votes from the May 2021 municipal election (the election was canceled this year because both races were uncontested). Ground Game Texas would need to turn those signatures in to the city by Dec. 12.
If the city denies the petitioners’ request to repeal the council’s ordinance — essentially a repeal of a repeal — the referendum likely will move forward to a vote next May.
Another option for the marijuana ordinance backers would be to seek a recall of the Heights council members who voted to repeal it.
This would be a much more difficult option, however. The city’s charter requires that a recall petition require a number equalling 51% of the votes cast in the last municipal election — which in this case would be 694 signatures, and they would have to be gathered within 30 days of the filing of an affidavit stating the particulars of the recall.
In short, we’ll have a little more clarity on where all this is headed in the next three weeks.
That should be enough time for the Killeen council to vote on an amended ordinance, and for a referendum petition to be submitted to the Harker Heights city clerk.
Meanwhile, both cities and their residents are in limbo.
It’s important to review how we got to the present situation, however.
First, both cities’ councils were obligated to accept the marijuana decriminalization petitions, as long as they had enough valid signatures, which they did.
Second, though the cities’ legal counsel urged council members to reject the petitions because of legal concerns, the cities’ charters mandated that the ordinance be placed on the ballot for voters to decide.
Also, as City Manager Kent Cagle noted, it was the city’s voters who approved an ordinance that is at odds with state law, not the council, so council members did nothing wrong to this point.
Finally, both charters allow for the city council to amend or repeal an ordinance once it is on the books. As soon as Killeen and Harker Heights canvassed the votes from the Nov. 8 election, it was on the books.
Heights council members voted to repeal that city’s ordinance exactly one week after canvassing put it on the books.
In Killeen, council members put the ordinance on hold while awaiting further information on a portion of it.
But here’s where things could get a bit dicey, from a legal standpoint.
If Killeen’s council members ultimately vote to amend the voter-passed ordinance, but the ordinance still conflicts with state law in some areas, does that put some responsibility back on the council? And if that’s the case, can the council be subject to lawsuits or other legal action — either collectively or individually?
These are questions the City Council, the city manager and city attorney should examine before making a final decision on putting the ordinance into effect.
Beyond the current uncertainty surrounding the new law, the frustrating aspect of this election has been its impact on our elected officials and the community in general.
One source of frustration is that the decriminalization initiative was set in motion by an out-of-town organization. In focusing their proposed ordinance drives on Killeen and Harker Heights, as well as San Marcos and Denton, it seems obvious that the group was targeting military and college communities.
Another source of frustration is Ground Game’s claim that home-rule cities can countermand or ignore aspects of state law at their discretion — an assertion that has been challenged by the Bell County district attorney, county attorney and city attorneys for Killeen and Harker Heights.
Even more concerning is the divisive impact the decriminalization issue has had on the Killeen and Harker Heights communities. A public hearing drew 22 impassioned speakers at a Killeen council meeting earlier this year. Last week’s Killeen council meeting featured 11 speakers, on both sides of the subject; 10 more spoke in Harker Heights.
Perhaps the most frustrating aspect of the entire episode is that the city was legally bound to follow through with the petition and initiative process on a proposed ordinance that was technically illegal by state standards.
And in doing so, the city’s elected officials and its police force were placed at odds with their oaths to uphold state and federal law.
Yes, the will of the voters should count for something. That goes without saying.
But in an ideal world, this issue would not have come to a vote.
Both city charters should state that the elected leaders are not obligated to consider any petition that calls for an ordinance that conflicts with state law. Obviously, neither charter contains that language.
If the charters had contained wording to that effect, the decriminalization petition would have been considered void and residents would not have been asked to vote on a potentially illegal ordinance.
However, the voters have spoken. So has one city council. The other is still considering what message to send.
Unfortunately, the final voice heard in this discussion may have to come from behind a court bench.
