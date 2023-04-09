The city of Killeen and the Killeen school district are in the process of filling major administrative posts, but they are going about it differently.
With the city working toward hiring a new police chief, and the school district trying to fill the superintendent’s post, it’s understood that the public has a vested interest in both selections.
The Killeen Independent School District has taken steps to get district residents involved in the process early on, with three town hall meetings this month. The district also has posted a survey on its website, offering the opportunity for more feedback from residents.
The KISD town halls, conducted by JG Consulting — the Austin-based search firm tasked with bringing the school board a group of qualified superintendent candidates — have focused on asking participants what they are looking for in a superintendent and what they view as priorities for the district.
The first two town halls drew small crowds of about 20 and 30 people, respectively. But those who attended were engaged and provided good direction for JG Consulting CEO Jerry Guerra, who moderated both meetings. A third town hall is scheduled for Monday evening at Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights.
By contrast, the city’s search for a new police chief has been largely shrouded in secrecy to this point, with the council meeting in a lengthy closed session to discuss candidates last week, and no public input in the process.
For whatever reason, the city has declined to divulge how many applications were received for the police chief position. The application period was open Feb. 15 to March 15.
It’s certainly understandable that the city would not want to provide detailed information, such as where the candidates are from, or whether any are currently working as police chiefs, since that might tip off the candidates’ current employers.
But withholding the number of applicants seems arbitrary and petty.
It’s possible that the search firm, Public Sector Search & Consulting of California, might have received a relatively small number of applications, which city officials might view as embarrassing. But if that is the case, put the number out there anyway, for transparency’s sake.
As it is, city officials are promising some developments in the process soon.
City Councilman Jose Segarra said there would be a community member interview panel made up of Killeen residents, with each council member giving the city manager’s office the name of one person to serve on it.
Segarra also said the city is coordinating a public reception to meet the finalist, but noted that the city administration would release that information.
City spokeswoman Janell Ford said the city would be sending out a news release with all the details “soon” but declined to elaborate.
It’s certainly a positive step that the city will be allowing residents to be a part of the interview process, but it’s important to note that the police chief is hired by the city manager. If City Manager Kent Cagle has a clear favorite in mind after talking to the finalists, it’s likely he will select that person for the job — contingent on council approval, of course.
If the city manager settles on one candidate, and the interview panel and council members favor another, that would certainly put the city’s current hiring process to the test.
Meanwhile, Killeen ISD has framed the superintendent search in terms of a four- or five-month process, so it’s unlikely the district will have a new top administrator before mid-June. As it is, the district moved swiftly after learning that former Superintendent John Craft was leaving to take the superintendent’s post in Northside ISD, in San Antonio.
The district interviewed three search firms on March 7 and hired JG Consulting the following day. The district has committed to providing updates on the progress of the superintendent search on the district website, as well as a projected timeline for candidate interviews and bringing in a finalist.
The big question is, how much weight will the public’s input have on the choice of a new superintendent?
Participants in the first two town halls, when asked what they wanted in a new superintendent, stressed looking for someone who listens to the community, one who is willing to tackle difficult issues like classroom discipline and teacher apathy, and one who possesses strong leadership skills.
The school board will be the ultimate decider on the choice of superintendent. Board members owe it to the district’s residents to take their comments and survey responses to heart when narrowing down their selection of a finalist.
Like the city, KISD should plan a public reception for the finalist, once a superintendent has been selected. Residents who attend should make sure to stress the importance of transparency and accountability in all actions taken by the administration and the board.
Those who attend the reception for the police chief finalist should speak up as well. The department has shown itself to be somewhat lacking in transparency at times — declining to release police body cam footage, denying access to information pertaining to completed investigations, and sometimes refusing to identify victims in fatal shootings.
Regarding the police department, the city has frequently lacked transparency as well.
After Police Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement in late November, the city didn’t acknowledge the development for several weeks.
Then, after the retiring chief was rehired on a 12-week interim contract at his old pay rate, the city didn’t acknowledge it until the Herald forced the issue.
Even then, the city didn’t formally announce the former chief’s interim status until after he had started work under the new contract.
Both the city and its police department can do better in keeping the public informed — and the hiring of a police chief committed to open communication and transparency would go a long way to moving in that direction.
It’s important for both the Killeen City Council and the KISD board to remember that it’s the taxpayers who are paying the salaries of police chief and schools superintendent — and they are rather considerable salaries at that.
Giving the residents a voice is never a bad idea.
And that’s something our city and school district decision makers should keep in mind as these important selection processes play out.
