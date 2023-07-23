Eighteen minutes.
That’s how long it took Killeen City Council members to select a candidate to fill the at-large seat that had been vacant for two months.
The seemingly rushed selection of former Councilman Riakos Adams took place at a special meeting Tuesday, for which the stated agenda item was to “Discuss candidates and consider a potential resolution appointing a Councilmember to fill the unexpired term for the Councilmember at-large vacancy."
The wording of the item left lots of wiggle room for considering candidates other than those who had already applied, as well as allowing council members more time to consider their options, if necessary.
The fact that the council not only agreed on appointing Adams, but went ahead and swore him into office less than 30 minutes later left some people — including Mayor Debbie Nash-King — feeling shocked.
Residents had every reason to believe the closed-door deliberations last week would take quite a bit of time.
After all, council members had interviewed 14 applicants last month, before the mayor abruptly requested that the vote on an appointment be tabled — ostensibly in order to have a majority vote of the council supporting the new member.
Also, it had been more than 30 days since council members met to consider their choices and narrow down the list of applicants.
So, for the council to make its selection in less time than a typical coffee break seems not only surprising but perhaps a bit suspect.
If the council were truly going to reconsider the list of applicants, it would take some time to revisit each candidate’s qualifications. Apparently, that comprehensive review process didn’t happen.
It certainly seems that council members entered Tuesday’s special meeting with preconceived ideas of who they were going to support.
Councilman Jose Segarra acknowledged that he had called Adams prior to the meeting to find out whether he was still interested in the appointment.
That’s understandable, since Segarra’s previous choice, former Councilman Rickey Williams, told him that he had pulled out of the process.
Yet, when the council went into closed session to discuss the appointment Tuesday, only two names were put in nomination — with Adams being one of them. The other name was not divulged.
Still, in just 18 minutes’ time, council members — with the exception of Joseph Solomon — came to a consensus that Adams was the right choice.
That seems either incredibly convenient — or incredibly short-sighted.
First, Adams was not among the finalists for the seat prior to the tabled June 13 vote, according to multiple sources. So how did he go from out of the running to appointee in less than half an hour?
Further, Adams was not elected to his former council seat, but rather appointed, when then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King had to vacate the District 2 seat in order to take the mayor’s post when term-limited Mayor Jose Segarra filed to run for a council seat, as required in the charter. Nash-King was subsequently elected to a full term as mayor.
However, Adams failed in his bid for election to the District 2 seat in May, losing to Solomon by more than 270 votes.
So why did council members think it was a good idea to put someone whom voters had just rejected at the polls back on the council?
The move was especially insulting to Solomon, who had campaigned and worked hard for the seat, only to have his election victory tossed back in his face with the appointment of his vanquished opponent.
After the vote, Solomon expressed frustration and asked why the council couldn’t have given someone else a chance, someone without a council background.
Segarra was quick to tout Adams’ council experience and said it was crucial to have that experience, as the city was dealing with the municipal budget right now.
Well, let’s look at that experience.
Adams was on the council for 13 months but offered few initiatives of his own. And it’s hard to say what, if anything he contributed to last year’s budget process.
Also, if having an experienced council member on board was so critical to the budget process, how has the council managed to get by between the tabled June 13 appointment vote and last week?
The budget has already been presented by City Manager Kent Cagle, and there is little work to be done by the council at this point besides some potential tweaking here and there.
Still, that didn’t keep Segarra from insisting that the budget issue was so important that it was necessary to swear Adams in right after the appointment — and not wait until the next meeting.
So, after a 15-minute recess to square away the details, Municipal Judge Kris Krishna administered the oath, and Adams was back on the dais.
Could it be that Segarra wanted to get Adams sworn in quickly in case any of the council members changed their minds before the next meeting?
It’s possible, but whatever the case, the whole process looked rushed — and unfortunately, it also looked to be orchestrated.
What transpired behind the scenes prior to Tuesday’s vote may never be known — and that’s the way it is in Killeen politics sometimes.
But the next time a vacancy occurs on the council, it’s possible that fewer residents will apply because of how the process appeared to work this time around — and that’s unfortunate.
For all the candidates who had the necessary qualifications but had no council experience, this was no doubt a sobering development.
That’s especially true for Christina King, who was apparently the choice of half the council members and the mayor prior to the planned June 13 vote — and was even sent an invitation to the meeting and the oath of office by the city that day, only to be called later by the mayor and told the vote wouldn’t happen because of “concerns.”
Killeen residents have every reason to have their own concerns about the appointment process, as it played out last week.
That sentiment was expressed by several readers following the council’s vote.
One reader wrote on the Herald’s online comments page, “Explain why when citizens vote to remove someone from the council, you turn around and almost immediately appoint him for another year. Now he gets another bite at the apple in the next election as an incumbent member of the council. In my opinion this council is corrupt.”
Another said, “Shame on the City of Killeen Council. This action has made a mockery of the local government and is just ridiculous. Wake up people, that is why we have term limits!”
The readers’ frustration is certainly understandable.
The entire appointment scenario, from the initial closed-door interviews to final consensus, lacked transparency and may have crossed the line on Texas Open Meetings law.
After the appointment, the Herald asked council members several questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the vote.
In response, Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb answered that we have to “trust the process.”
At this point, that’s far easier said than done.
(1) comment
Not only does Adams need to be defeated at the next election, so does the council members who gave the middle finger to the electorate and appointed their crony who was twice rejected by the voters
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.