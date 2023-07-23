Eighteen minutes.

That’s how long it took Killeen City Council members to select a candidate to fill the at-large seat that had been vacant for two months.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

don76550

Not only does Adams need to be defeated at the next election, so does the council members who gave the middle finger to the electorate and appointed their crony who was twice rejected by the voters

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.