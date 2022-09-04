Central Texas residents likely breathed a collective sigh of relief last week.
The area, which had been suffering the effects of a sustained heat wave and lingering drought, saw between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall Tuesday — and the effects were dramatic.
Lawns and fields that had been a drab, dusty brown were suddenly lush and green, almost overnight.
The county’s two Corps of Engineers lakes — Belton and Stillhouse Hollow — saw their water levels rise by almost an inch apiece, after falling continuously over the last three months.
And Tuesday also marked one other significant benchmark. It was the first time since May 21 that the daytime high was below 90 degrees.
However, even though significant rain chances remain in the forecast this week, it’s too soon to say the area’s drought-related problems are over.
Through July, the year was the third driest over the last 128 years for Bell County, according to the drought.gov website.
Going into Tuesday’s rain event, the Killeen area had received only 7 inches of rainfall for the year to date — a sobering 14 inches below normal by the end of August. As of Thursday, the official total had risen to nearly 9 inches, but Killeen’s average annual rainfall is about 33 inches, meaning the area would need to receive 24 inches in the last four months of 2022 to catch up.
Barring a series of tropical storms impacting the area, that’s extremely unlikely to happen.
The official U.S. Drought Monitor, which was updated Thursday, showed about a third of Bell County — including the Killeen and Harker Heights area — in the “Exceptional Drought” category, the most severe ranking on its chart. Much of the remainder of the county is listed in the “Extreme Drought category, with the exception of the far eastern portion, which is classified as “Severe Drought.”
The short-term rainfall deficit is concerning, as the National Weather Service’s regional forecast is calling for a winter that is both warmer and drier than average. If that pattern plays out, the area’s severe drought is likely to continue into next year’s summer months.
Already, water levels for the two underground water sources that serve Bell County — the Trinity and the Edwards aquifers — are dangerously low, with the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District recently issuing a Stage 3 water conservation warning for well owners across the county.
Residents on well water in southwestern Bell County are reporting having to drill down more than 200 feet below current well depths to reach the aquifer’s water table.
Aquifers can be recharged, but only when runoff from rainfall is sufficient to offset the amount of water being drawn out.
With booming population areas such as Georgetown and Round Rock pulling increasing amounts of groundwater from the aquifers in the coming years, the underground water levels could reach critical levels before the decade is out — especially if drought conditions prevail.
Killeen-area residents may consider the area exempt from concerns about water shortages, since the city has a contract with the Brazos River Authority that will provide enough water to meet the city’s needs through 2050.
However, that date is less than 28 years away, and if the area continues its rapid growth and dry weather patterns persist during much of that period, there may be no guarantees moving forward.
The recent news about Nevada’s Lake Mead going dry — it was at 27% of its capacity as of July 18 — has caused alarm across the west. The reservoir provides water to millions of people across seven states. In addition, the lake’s water level was just 40 feet above the level to generate power at nearby Hoover Dam — threatening electric service to residents across the region.
A severe, long-term drought could have the same effect on Bell County’s lakes, which would put the water supply of millions of Central Texans at risk in the future.
If nothing else, this summer’s severe drought should remind us that water is a finite resource — and we must do everything we can to protect and preserve it.
One possible method, moving forward, is a water recapture system. Such a system, which collects rainfall and puts it back into the local aquifer for later use, is being used by the cities of San Marcos and Bryan.
In Bryan, the city’s Aquifer Storage and Recovery project includes storing groundwater pumped, in excess of city demand, underground in the brackish water zone of the aquifer. The low-salinity water creates a bubble in the surrounding water that expands and contracts as the low-salinity water is added and removed.
ASR’s are recognized in the state water plan. Such a project would be possible in Bell County, and county officials have previously discussed its feasibility. With extended drought and increased surface water demand increasingly likely, this is something county and city officials should reexamine.
On an even larger scale, the state of Texas should consider investing heavily in research and development of desalination plants along the Gulf Coast.
The technology of converting salt water to fresh water has advanced and methods have evolved in recent years, boosting the feasibility and cost-effectiveness of such plants.
Just north of San Diego, California, a desalination plant turns 100 million gallons of sea water into 50 million gallons of drinking water each day, providing 10% of the drinking water for more than 3 million residents, according to a report by the Yale School of the Environment.
If Texas were to prioritize the development and construction of desalination plants along the Gulf, not only could the state ensure adequate fresh water for its growing population, but it could also position itself as a major exporter of potable water to states in need, such as New Mexico and Arizona.
Building the infrastructure and delivery systems to carry out such a massive undertaking would provide thousands of jobs, and the project could potentially bring about the same kind of economic boost as the oil boom the state experienced in the 1970s.
Of course, these are all long-term, big-picture solutions to a problem that is already being felt.
In the near term, we can and should do our part to avoid wasting water, conserve when possible and advocate for policies that protect our local water resources.
It’s possible that parts of Central Texas will receive more rain this week — and no doubt it will be welcome.
But just because the grass greens up and the lakes rise a few inches, we must not be complacent about the future of our water supply.
This summer’s unusually hot, arid weather may be more than just a dry spell. Some climatologists warn that this type of weather is likely to become the norm in Texas, rather than the exception, over the next 30 years.
And while we may not be able to do much about the weather patterns that impact our region, we can be proactive about meeting the challenges they present.
Just hoping for the best, while doing nothing, is not an option.
