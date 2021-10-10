Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Cloudy early then partly cloudy and windy this afternoon. High 92F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.