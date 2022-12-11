Killeen’s police chief, Charles Kimble, is retiring next month, after more than five years in the position.
The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, but it’s not a total shock.
Kimble made waves earlier this year when he applied for the sheriff’s post in King County, Washington, where Seattle is located. He was among four finalists considered for the position, but ultimately the job went to another candidate.
The chief was rumored to be looking into other jobs in recent months as well, which makes his retirement announcement a bit of a surprise — especially given his relatively young age of 53.
In his retirement letter to City Manager Kent Cagle, Kimble called the past five years as police chief in Killeen “some of the most rewarding years in my law enforcement career.”
Also in the letter, Kimble noted he had “a direct hand in police reform that will shape the city of Killeen for years to come.” He also lauded the officers, staff and others in the Killeen Police Department as “some of the best professionals in the business.”
Certainly, Kimble brought a new focus on community policing to the city during his time here, and he also helped to focus on the needs of Killeen’s homeless population, with the creation of a Homeless Outreach Team, administered admirably by Officer Kyle Moore, until his recent promotion. The chief also started a new training division and created two new K-9 units, according to information from a city news release announcing his planned retirement.
The news release — which was issued about three hours after the Herald posted an article confirming the chief’s pending retirement — also noted that Killeen’s overall crime had dropped during Kimble’s tenure.
However, the release didn’t provide any statistics to back up that assessment.
In fact, while some categories of crime have seen modest decreases in the past five years, others have either increased or remained at troublingly high levels.
For example, the number of homicides recorded in the city in 2017 was 18. The total dropped sharply to seven in 2018, Kimble’s first full year as chief. However, it rebounded to 16 in 2019 and ballooned to 31 in 2020, though only 26 of those deaths were ruled criminal homicides. In 2021, Killeen recorded 18 homicides.
By comparison, the homicide total for Temple in 2021 was five, and in Belton it was two.
With three weeks left in 2022, Killeen has recorded 20 homicides, 11 of which occurred before the end of March. In contrast to that startling statistic, Temple didn’t record its first homicide this year until June 2.
Just as concerning as the high homicide numbers is the low clearance rate KPD has had in investigating those crimes.
KPD reported just four arrests in the 18 homicides recorded in 2021, at year’s end. In two other cases, the suspected killer died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Still, four arrests in 16 cases is a sobering statistic.
But homicide isn’t the only crime that seems to be flourishing in the city.
Killeen police have reported an increase in violent and property crime incidents across several categories recently.
According to the October KPD crime summary report — the most recent report available — the number of burglaries more than doubled from 396 in the first 10 months of 2021 to 831 in the same time frame this year.
Residential burglaries rose from 247 to 325 and non-residential burglaries jumped from 149 to 506 in those corresponding time frames. Motor vehicle thefts also more than doubled in number — 264 year-to-date in January through October 2021 to 539 year-to-date in October 2022.
The number of thefts were up about 49%, with over 1,627 cases from Jan. 1 through October this year. Last year, theft cases were at 1,091 in the same time frame.
Robberies were up 3.2% over the same time frame last year — and that uptick seems to be accelerating.
In November, KPD reported 15 robberies for the month — an average of one robbery every two days. The department also reported no arrests in connection with those robberies.
Obviously, it would be unfair to lay the blame for the city’s increase in crime entirely at the feet of the police chief. However, KPD’s lack of success in arresting suspects and clearing crimes can’t be ignored — and it’s fair to ask whether a different approach to training and police procedures would yield a better result.
As a military community with a rapid growth rate, Killeen has its own unique challenges, from providing adequate programs and services to managing public safety resources that are often stretched too thin.
Law enforcement officials have also pointed to the city’s proximity to I-35 in explaining Killeen’s persistent gang activity.
However, the city’s leaders can’t continue to blame Killeen’s inexcusably high crime rate on these factors, especially when surrounding cities and towns are not experiencing the same problems.
With that in mind, it was particularly surprising that Kimble issued a “special order” calling for adherence to the city’s recently passed marijuana decriminalization ordinance — even before the council had a chance to canvass the votes or have a discussion about the statute.
At a recent meeting, Kimble said he issued the order to give his department some direction, which is understandable. However, considering the chief had previously expressed opposition to the ordinance, it was puzzling to see him quickly endorse its conditions — which include a ban on using marijuana odor as probable cause for searches, and disciplining of police officers who disobey the statute — before the measure officially became law.
Kimble’s action drew a quick response from District Attorney Henry Garza and County Attorney Jim Nichols, both of whom urged Kimble to rescind his order.
The city council subsequently amended the ordinance to remove the probable-cause clause, after placing a two-week moratorium on the ordinance’s enactment.
So, in effect, Kimble’s special order — which was approved by the city manager — only muddied the water surrounding the ordinance’s enforcement.
When Kimble arrived in Killeen, he was no doubt familiar with the challenges facing a military community, having worked for five years as the assistant police chief in Fayetteville, North Carolina — home of Fort Bragg. In all, Kimble worked 20 years with the Fayetteville Police Department.
However, every military community is different, and Killeen has presented its own unique challenges to Kimble and his department — as it will to his successor.
As Kimble moves toward his Jan. 27 retirement date, council members should begin drafting a list of qualities and qualifications they want in the next police chief.
Council members should look to hire someone with extensive experience serving as police chief of a city the size of Killeen, or larger. The ideal candidate should have a proven record of reducing crime, as well as an above-average clearance rate for the police departments he or she has helmed.
The next police chief should be vocal and visible — providing frequent updates on initiatives and individual cases, being accessible to residents and open to the media.
Starting now, addressing and reducing crime must be the City Council’s top priority — not spending valuable time discussing garage standards or naming airport concourses and hiking trails.
Even though this is technically the city manager’s hire, the council must take an active role in finding the right candidate to move the city’s police department forward.
The public should have a say in the matter as well, before a final decision is made.
This is crucial: Failure to adequately address Killeen’s crime problem has the potential to jeopardize the city’s stability.
Continued, rampant criminal activity will discourage potential residents from moving here, convince military retirees not to settle here, and prevent potential businesses from locating here. It may also have a negative impact on the military’s future plans for Fort Hood.
Simply put, a lot is riding on the choice our city officials make.
They should start the selection process soon, but be extremely thorough.
Let’s take the time to get it right.
The city’s future may depend on it.
