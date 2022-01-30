Our local school districts must do a better job of communicating with the community — and with district parents in particular.
Two weeks ago, Killeen ISD parents of Harker Heights varsity basketball players found out about disciplinary action following a mid-game brawl in Copperas Cove — not from the district or the principal but from media outlets. Needless to say, the parents were understandably upset.
KISD suspended two players for the remainder of the season and 11 for one game. Copperas Cove ISD also suspended two players for the remainder of the season and four for one game.
In all, 10 high school athletes from Harker Heights and Copperas Cove received misdemeanor charges after participating in a “riot” as described by the Copperas Cove Police Department
Some of the Heights athletes’ parents attended Tuesday night’s KISD board meeting to voice their concerns on the subject. But they had to wait for 90 minutes to speak, since the district scheduled a closed session at the start of the meeting, rather than the public comment period, which is almost always the first item on the agenda.
The reason for the closed session was listed as “attorney consultations to receive legal advice concerning trustee election and related issues.” That hardly sounds like the kind of urgent business that should preclude the public’s opportunity to talk.
It would have been a good public relations move to let the parents speak at the outset of the meeting, and though attorneys’ time can be expensive, KISD can afford to have the lawyers wait for the public to have their say.
When the public comment portion finally got underway, one speaker noted that a district employee had just recently died of COVID, and another was fighting for her life in the hospital. The speaker implored the district administration and board to “say their names.”
As of Friday afternoon, however, the district had not publicly acknowledged the death of the employee, who worked in IT and also served a volunteer high school assistant baseball coach. And while the district often hides behind the rationale of respecting the family’s privacy, this employee’s obituary had already appeared in the newspaper.
Acknowledging the loss of a district employee — whether due to a car accident, COVID or other illness — should be a regular part of the board’s proceedings. The students, teachers and other staffers who interacted with these employees are impacted by their passing, and taking a moment to recognize their service is just the right thing to do.
Last fall, Victor “Bunkley” Morris Jr. a teacher with 41 years with the Killeen Independent School District died, and the district offered a fitting tribute.
“Mr. Morris was a dedicated educator, role model and friend to many during his 41-year career,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release. “He was known for making life-changing relationships with peers and students. He will be remembered for the impact that he had on so many in Killeen ISD. His passion and dedication to education will forever be a part of this district.”
Whether an employee had a 40-year history with KISD, or a nine-year tenure, as did the IT worker who died Jan. 16, the district has an obligation to inform the employees’ friends, coworkers and students in a timely manner.
Bottom line, school district families have a right to know.
They have a right to know what the real story is regarding the coronavirus’ spread in the district. That means the full number of active COVID cases should be posted for public review — not just the PCR lab-confirmed tests it currently counts on its dashboard. Families have a right to see the total number of positive tests, as is the case in the Belton Independent School District.
KISD’s policy is to consider closing a campus when the COVID infection reaches 5%. As of Friday, the rate at three campuses was over 3.5%, and one school’s rate topped 4% and one was right at 5%. If the rapid-test cases were included, it’s possible that some campuses would exceed the 5% threshold.
So in this case, what we don’t know can hurt us.
In a Jan. 19 YouTube video, Superintendent John Craft acknowledged that the coronavirus was impacting the district “across the board.” He noted that teachers were out sick, some classes had to be combined and that KISD was facing transportation issues as well.
Craft cautioned that if too many bus drivers were out sick, the district might have to eliminate bus transportation, except for special education students.
Obviously, this is a worst-case scenario and one that is unlikely to materialize. Craft deserves credit for being forthcoming in notifying parents of such a possibility, but the hardships it would cause working parents and those without dependable transportation would be devastating.
It’s even questionable as to whether such a drastic solution would be legal, given its likely disproportional impact on poorer families.
Certainly, some information must be prioritized, and situations regarding health, safety and legal issues would seem to be at the top of the priority list.
The parents of the Harker Heights basketball players who were charged with misdemeanors following the brawl in Cove had a right to hear about the disciplinary action from KISD authorities, or a Heights High administrator, in a timely manner.
As of Thursday, the district told the Herald that KISD representatives would be meeting with the parents of the Heights athletes over a two-day period to discuss the matter.
Certainly, the parents and their students deserve that much.
However, questions surrounding the incident still remain, more than a week after the fight. What role the referees played, how Coryell County sheriff’s deputies responded and what actions took place once the melee moved out of the gym are still a subject of debate and discussion.
To date, KISD has made no comment on its website regarding the incident.
Considering the fight took place in another town and in another school district, KISD might be excused from delving too deeply into the controversy.
However, the Copperas Cove Independent School District has an obligation to fully explain its decision last week to ban fans from varsity boys basketball games at the Cove High gym for the rest of the season — with the exception of Senior Night, when parents of senior players will be allowed to attend.
District spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said the district made the move to prevent a similar incident from breaking out in the future.
However, Sledd declined to disclose who made the decision to ban the fans. Was it the superintendent, the acting athletic director or the school’s principal?
Parents and friends of Cove High basketball players — most of whom had nothing to do with the Jan. 18 brawl — stand to be impacted by the ban and have a right to know who made the call.
It’s not a matter of placing blame. It’s a matter of accepting responsibility.
In the end, accountability, responsibility and respect should be key considerations when a school decides how much to say — and how much to withhold — from parents, students and staff.
When there is a lack of communication, there is often a lack of trust.
It’s time for our local school districts to start rebuilding that commodity.
