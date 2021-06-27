Texas lawmakers will be returning to Austin a week from Thursday to begin a special legislative session.
Sometime between now and then, they will find out what items will be up for discussion —when Gov. Greg Abbott releases his official agenda.
Depending on what topics make the list, the potential fireworks during the session could make next weekend’s July Fourth pyrotechnic displays pale in comparison.
Almost certainly on the agenda will be the Republican-backed voting bill, SB 7, which would place restrictions on early voting, mail-in balloting and polling times, among other items.
The bill was strongly opposed by Democrats in the regular session, and they prevented a final Senate vote on the measure when they walked out just before the session’s deadline, leaving the body short of a necessary quorum.
Abbott has made it known that he was disappointed with the outcome. In fact, the governor vetoed the legislation that would have paid legislators after Sept. 1, in reprisal for the non-vote.
How lawmakers approach the voting legislation in the special session will be worth watching.
Already, the bill’s original sponsors have said they will omit a portion that would have restricted early-voting hours on Sundays — a move that would have impacted many Black churches that traditionally engage in voter engagement drives.
House Speaker Dade Phelan has said he may decide to introduce the voting measure in a piecemeal approach, to make the legislation more manageable to deal with.
The concept of addressing separate areas of the legislation was endorsed by state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, during a legislative update in Killeen last week. Buckley said it made more sense than an all-or-nothing approach.
Buckley certainly has a point. Considered individually, portions of the legislation that have broad support among legislators of both parties would move forward quickly, whereas more controversial aspects of the original bill could be debated and perhaps modified as part of a bipartisan compromise.
Buckley, who supported the original voting bill, said its purpose is chiefly to restore the state’s voting laws to pre-pandemic standards. Because of the coronavirus-related restrictions, many states, including Texas, expanded mail-in balloting and eased voting requirements.
It’s true that many of the facets of the bill are common-sense measures that enhance election integrity and security. Still, some of the bill’s more restrictive mandates have drawn attention from the mainstream media across the nation, including the New York Times, which spotlighted the legislation last week.
The partisan split on the Texas voting measure puts Buckley in a somewhat awkward position.
Unlike his Central Texas Republican colleagues, Reps. Hugh Shine of Temple and Shelby Slawson of Stephenville, Buckley’s district — which includes much of Killeen — has a strong base of Democratic voters.
In fact, Buckley lost Bell County to the Democratic candidate in both 2018 and 2020. He lost by about 900 votes to retired rancher Kathy Richerson in his first election bid, and by about 1,500 votes to retired veteran Keke Williams last year. However, because of his overwhelming support in Republican-dominated Lampasas County, Buckley was able to overcome the deficit and claim victory both times.
Buckley, who announced last week that he would seek reelection to his House seat, must continue to support the agenda advanced by state Republican lawmakers in order to please his GOP base, but he also must be open to bipartisan compromise if he wants to gain support among Killeen-area Democrats.
This balance becomes even more important as the Legislature heads into the redistricting process later this year. Because of the strong population growth in Central Texas, the boundary lines for District 54 may be redrawn later this summer — and depending on where those lines fall, Buckley could find himself in a very different political reality.
If District 54 loses part of Killeen and gains more rural territory, it will likely trend more Republican. If the district loses Lampasas County but gains more area in Bell County, it is likely to trend more Democratic. And if, somehow, the district remains unchanged, the district may still trend more blue — at least in the short term — as Killeen has increasingly voted Democratic in recent elections.
Needless to say, whatever actions the Legislature takes in the upcoming session have the potential to be used in the District 54 campaign next year, as well as in countless other races across the state.
Depending on what the governor decides to add to the session’s agenda, the potential for highly charged debate is high — both during and after the session.
Some of the topics legislators would like to see introduced drew emotional debate during the last session.
Those include a ban on the teaching of “critical race theory” in Texas public schools, a bill restricting participation of transgender athletes in school sports, a bill outlawing the hiring of taxpayer-funded lobbyists by cities and a measure making it harder for criminal suspects to bond out of jail without paying cash.
It’s only a 30-day session, which could be even shorter if legislators get their work done earlier.
Still, all eyes will likely be on Austin next week — both in the state and beyond.
What comes out of the Capitol has the potential to impact the state’s elections, legal system and school curriculum for years to come.
The debate and subsequent legislation also has the potential to impact the political futures of some of our state lawmakers — possibly including our own state representative.
Central Texas residents would be well served to pay attention over the next month.
There’s simply too much at stake to do otherwise.
