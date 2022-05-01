Tuesday may have marked a turning point for Killeen’s future housing developments.
After what seems like months of discussion, builder input and several revisions, the City Council voted 5-2 to adopt an ordinance that significantly raises the bar on housing design and construction.
The new ordinance limits the number of houses of similar design that can be built in a single development. It also modifies the standards for so-called “snout houses,” whose garages dominate the front of the house and protrude toward the street.
In effect, the ordinance attempts to provide more variety, more pleasing aesthetics and an overall reduction in low-budget developments.
While the goal of the ordinance is to provide higher-quality homes, the stricter building standards are also likely to result in higher-priced homes, which may be pushed out of the reach of some potential buyers.
However, if Killeen is to take a step toward attracting high-end buyers while also providing a range of housing options at all price points, adoption of this ordinance was essential.
But while the city will ultimately benefit from having enhanced aesthetics for new developments in the city, it also may lose a few developers and builders in the process.
Developers have good reason to feel frustrated and disillusioned at this point.
Starting in November of last year, builders and developers participated in a dozen “stakeholder meetings” in an effort to reach a compromise between the homebuilding community and city staff.
In mid-February, these developers hammered out an agreement that they believed would be workable for them as well as the community.
But at its April 20 meeting, the Killeen City Council proposed several adjustments to the ordinance — some of which negated the compromises reached between developers and city staff in the original draft.
The sudden change of plans caused some homebuilders to express their concerns about future developments.
Josh Welch, president of the Central Texas Homebuilders Association, said the amended ordinance would preclude the building of several “popular” home styles and restrict buyers’ options.
Engineer Dillon Whitis said local homebuilders would be impacted disproportionately, claiming that many developers would be forced to re engineer up to 90% of their inventories to comply with the new standards.
Last year, homebuilding in Killeen was at a 30-year low, with only 592 single-family homes constructed. The total was the smallest since the city was enduring the ghost-town days following Fort Hood’s massive deployments for Desert Shield /Desert Storm.
The question is whether the city’s homebuilding numbers will be suppressed further by the constraints imposed by the new housing standards — and the potential exodus of developers unwilling to meet them.
Certainly, this is a possibility, at least in the short term.
However, in the longer term, the overall strength of the Killeen housing market is more likely to dictate the pace of development.
If the demand for high-quality housing in Killeen is strong, homebuilders will take advantage of the opportunity — even if many of those builders are not headquartered locally.
For far too long, the bulk of Killeen’s residential development has been directed toward the building of low- to-mid-priced homes with modest amenities.
While there is a strong demand for homes in this price range, the continual focus on building to the lowest common denominator has led to unremarkable and even unsightly neighborhoods, particularly in parts of southwest Killeen.
The area in the vicinity of Shoemaker High School, between Clear Creek Road and State Highway 195, is characterized by one-story single-family homes, closely spaced on small lots, with little in the way of ornamental trees or shrubbery.
The monotonous sameness of these neighborhoods is something that the new ordinance is attempting to rectify — and while little can be done to rehabilitate areas that have already been developed, newer developments will necessarily have stronger aesthetic and architectural appeal.
The new ordinance will also encourage the building of upscale homes — something the city has lacked, in large part.
The fact that some newer south Killeen developments with high-priced homes have seen high demand should serve as an indicator that the city is primed for upper-tier housing growth.
No doubt, the relative lack of such housing may have turned away potential residents in the past.
How many higher ranking Army officers have moved to a nearby city after retirement because they couldn’t find suitable housing in Killeen? How many college administrators, doctors and school district officials have opted for homes elsewhere because Killeen lacked the kind of neighborhood they were looking for?
With the burgeoning growth of the Austin metropolitan area, and the arrival of major companies such as Facebook and Amazon in Central Texas, Killeen must be able to compete for the sale of affordable, high-end housing.
But more importantly, the passage of Killeen’s new housing ordinance is a solid step toward ensuring that higher quality housing is available at all price points on the real estate spectrum.
Raising the bar for future developments is more than just a matter of image for the city; it’s also a matter of prestige.
If Killeen is going to try to compete with other Central Texas cities for future high-end, job-creating companies, the city must start by committing to providing the quality of life these businesses expect and demand.
Any prestigious business that signs off on locating in Killeen must have assurances that both its executives and rank-and-file workers will be part of a community that meets its needs — on several levels.
That means top-notch amenities, quality medical care, good schools, recreational opportunities — and most of all, quality housing.
There are some, including several local builders, who would argue that by placing restrictions on building designs, the city is taking options away from the prospective homebuyer — in effect preventing them from getting exactly what they want.
Admittedly, that argument carries some weight, but when it comes to upgrading Killeen’s aesthetics, the city has to start somewhere.
And the city’s new housing ordinance lays a solid foundation.
