It’s hard to see things clearly when they are in the shadows.
Only under bright light does a true picture emerge.
That’s the principle behind Sunshine Week — an annual, national initiative designed to promote discussion of the importance of open government and freedom of information.
During Sunshine Week — which begins today and continues through Saturday — the Herald will focus on the need for government transparency, openness and accountability, illustrating these tenets through columns, editorials and news articles.
Ultimately, it is the news media’s responsibility to shine a light on areas of government records and illuminate governmental activities that are not readily visible to the media or the general public.
In this regard, open government involves more than just the public’s right to know; it also involves the public’s right to see — and that requires transparency.
Lack of transparency isn’t always obvious.
It doesn’t have to involve something as blatant as public officials conducting business behind closed doors, calling unannounced, unposted meetings or taking action through private conference calls.
Certainly, those are serious violations of the Open Meetings Act and subject to legal repercussions.
But governmental entities often engage in more subtle actions to prevent access to information — or at the very least, to delay it.
In news articles this week, the Herald will illustrate several instances in which the public’s right to know was diminished when governmental entities attempted to deny access to information by using delaying tactics, legal challenges and by attaching exorbitant costs to the information’s release.
The Killeen Independent School District has requested that the Herald pay more than $1,100 in administrative costs before it will release two sets of documents to the newspaper.
One request, which sought documentation involving all internal audits and investigations from the district’s director of Safety and Investigations, was met with a bill of $429. The other request, in which the Herald asked for the district’s legal invoices going back 10 years, drew a charge of $681 — even though the district said it only had invoices going back to the 2016-17 fiscal year.
It’s important to note that KISD initially challenged the first request and asked the state’s attorney general’s office to deny access to the information sought.
The AG’s office did grant the Herald access to some of the information in the audits and investigations, after a delay of 45 business days — the maximum time the law allows.
But then the district effectively tossed out another roadblock with what the Herald considers to be an exorbitant bill to provide the information.
The Herald has appealed the first bill to the AG’s office, contending it falls outside what the Open Records Act deems “a reasonable charge.” The paper will appeal the second assessed charge as well.
Certainly, no one expects the district to hand over large quantities of documentation for free, especially when compiling the information involves significant effort and some expense.
However, considering the fact that most documents are stored in a digital format and should be easily accessible to support staff, it would seem that both the research hours cited and the total cost are being inflated.
Given that likelihood, it’s apparent that the district wants to dissuade the paper from going ahead with its procurement of the data — and to discourage further requests in the future.
Though there is nothing inherently illegal about seeking reimbursement for data compilation, placing a high price on what has been ruled public information goes against the principles of openness and transparency.
Sometimes, the less obvious actions are the ones that diminish the public’s access to information.
One example was the city of Killeen’s response to the Herald’s requests for the results of water sample tests conducted prior to last fall’s citywide water crisis.
The city’s residents were required to boil their water for 10 days in October because chlorine levels fell below the state’s safety standards.
The Herald wanted to know when the substandard levels were first recorded and how many areas of the city had low chlorine levels in the days leading up to the boil-water order.
However, city officials refused to provide those test results for more than a week as the crisis unfolded, despite the Herald’s repeated requests for the data.
Though the city eventually supplied the requested test results, leaving the question unanswered for so long deprived residents of vitally important contextual information when they needed it most.
Another area where residents were left in the dark involves the Killeen school district’s reporting of COVID-19 rapid test results.
As cases of the coronavirus surged in the fall, KISD posted the number of active cases each day on its online COVID-19 dashboard, broken down by school classification as well as by individual campus — a service that had been discontinued last summer before media pressure and parental complaints led to its reinstatement when the school year began.
Though the dashboard’s information was no doubt helpful to parents and teachers trying to track the spread of the virus, it only told half the story.
That’s because the district listed only the results from PCR lab-confirmed tests. And while the district tracked rapid-test results and reported them to county and state health officials, they declined to share them with the public on the dashboard — which kept the posted case numbers artificially low and failed to give a true picture of the pandemic’s impact on the district.
This partial reporting of COVID cases was a disservice to district parents trying to determine how quickly the virus was spreading, and whether it was safe to send their child to school. It was also unfair to teachers and support staff who were concerned with being at-risk in the classroom.
The KISD dashboard issue serves as a perfect illustration of how anything less than full transparency can negatively impact the public.
Public discourse and open communication with residents can go a long way to shining the light of transparency on our governmental entities.
Most local government bodies now offer public comment periods at the beginning of their meetings, giving residents a chance to express concerns and have their voices heard. However, when a board or council has a meeting early in the day, or conducts meetings well into the night, transparency suffers.
The city of Killeen is to be commended for putting a time limit on council meetings; as of last fall, the cutoff time is now 11 p.m. However, if a discussion item is placed at the tail end of a lengthy council agenda, it’s unlikely that too many residents would be left in council chambers when the item comes up for discussion.
Likewise, the county commissioners court’s meeting time of 9 a.m. Monday and the regional water board’s 10 a.m. Wednesday meetings do little to encourage public participation and input. The same could be said for the Harker Heights City Council’s 3 p.m. Tuesday workshops and the Copperas Cove ISD’s monthly workshops, held at noon on Mondays.
Killeen-area residents must continue to demand better access to public meetings, more public sharing of vital information and less red tape involving information requests.
Spreading the sunshine of transparency in all areas of government is vital if we are to ensure a free and open democratic process.
That’s something that must be our priority, not just during the coming week, but throughout the entire year.
