Today marks the beginning of Daylight Saving Time, which effectively shifts an hour of sunlight to later in the day.
This date also marks the start of Sunshine Week — a national initiative designed to promote the discussion of open government and freedom of information. In other words, the emphasis is on shining a light on the workings of our governmental agencies and entities.
Simply put, the public has a right to know about information that directly impacts their lives — whether it be the spending of tax money, changes in public policy, or plans for future growth and development.
Conducting business behind closed doors, in “unofficial” conference calls or in unannounced meetings, goes against the principles of open government.
When we lose our ability to check officials’ actions or weigh in on their decisions, we lose transparency, and consequently, we lose transparency.
Office holders and office seekers alike are fond of saying they stand for transparency, but what does that entail? Simply defined, transparency means operating in such a way that it is easy for others to see what actions are performed.
At a recent Killeen Daily Herald forum for Killeen City Council candidates in the upcoming May 6 election, all participants cited the importance of transparency and pledged to make it a priority, if elected.
But as a series of Sunshine Week articles in this week’s Herald will show, transparency is somewhat lacking at some levels of government in Killeen, as well as in other local governmental entities.
The Herald frequently has had to fight for the release of information, often through Open Records requests that are appealed to the state attorney general’s office.
For example, last fall, the Herald was told to file a Texas Public Information Act request to obtain the travel expenses from the Killeen City Council’s trip to the national AUSA conference in Washington. The city sent seven council members, the mayor and public information officer on the three-day trip in early October, at taxpayer expense. Through the TPIA request, the Herald found that the city initially spent nearly $29,000 on the trip, before about $3,000 in council members’ reimbursements.
Even though the money for the excursion was included in the city’s travel budget, Killeen residents had a right to know how much the city had invested in the three-day trip. Not willingly providing those expense figures showed a lack of judgment by city officials — and a decided lack of transparency.
Also in October, the Herald asked Killeen city officials to provide a list of consultants the city had used in the past five years — as well as how much each was paid.
The Herald was again asked to file a Texas Public Information Act request. The data obtained showed that since 2017, the city of Killeen had spent more than $11.3 million on consulting fees — many of those with engineering firms. Again, the majority of this spending involved taxpayer money. Whether the amounts paid were necessary and appropriate is not the point. The public had a right to know.
More recently, the Herald has repeatedly asked for the 911 recordings in a case where police reportedly responded two hours after a woman in north Killeen called 911 to report she was being attacked. As outlined in an article in today’s Herald, not only is the police department refusing to release the recordings to the Herald; the department also is denying the alleged victim’s request to hear them. This is despite the fact that the county’s 911 call center initially approved the Herald’s request for their release.
Are police concerned about potential liability if they release the recordings? City Manager Kent Cagle has declined to comment in response to questions from the Herald.
The public has a right to know how the police handled this matter. At the very least, the alleged victim should have access to this information.
Transparency is also at issue in the handling of police bodycam video footage.
In both a recent Harker Heights officer-involved shooting and a KPD officer-involved shooting last year, police and city officials have refused to release the video. The Killeen case is closed and the investigation is complete, so why the refusal to provide the footage?
The Heights case is still under investigation, but Killeen police released bodycam video of a 2021 incident just days after it occurred, so the “active investigation” argument doesn’t hold up.
Transparency doesn’t always have to involve such weighty issues.
For example, the Killeen Police Department’s monthly report has not been posted since November. That’s three months worth of crime statistics missing from the department’s “transparency page,” as it is labeled.
The Killeen City Council members’ actions during council meetings are also open to public scrutiny.
Through a Public Information request with the city, the Herald has learned that during nine recent meetings, council members and the mayor sent close to 4,000 emails.
That number equates to about 440 emails per meeting, or about 55 emails for each council member and the mayor. Even if a council meeting lasts five hours, that’s still an incredible average of 10 emails per hour for each elected representative.
How is it possible for members to give their full attention to the items on the meeting agenda if they are sending an average of one email every six minutes?
The Herald has asked the city for clarification on the numbers provided — and those figures will be further analyzed in a Sunshine Week article later this week.
Of course, the Herald is not alone in its obligation to seek and demand transparency and accountability from those in positions of authority.
While the media rightly may be considered the watchdogs of our governmental entities, that responsibility extends to the public as well.
As taxpayers and as voters, we are obligated to ask questions of our elected officials, demand access to all information that is legally allowable and to expect ethical behavior from all who serve us in government.
In short, we must recognize the importance of shining the light of transparency on every elected board, council and commission, as well as our local law enforcement groups.
The public has a right to know — and just as importantly, a right to see.
Those principles hold true not just during Sunshine Week, but throughout the entire year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.