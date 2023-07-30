Residents of north Killeen have been waiting a long time for a grocery store in that part of town, and many of them believe that wait may be coming to an end soon.
But they shouldn’t get their hopes up too quickly.
That’s because the process to bring in Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Oasis Fresh Market is just beginning — and at this point several questions remain unanswered.
On Tuesday, Ronnie Russell with the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen shared with the Killeen City Council a market feasibility study that showed a store at the corner of 38th Street and Rancier Avenue could produce weekly sales of $117,000, or $6.08 million a year.
The study, paid for by the city of Killeen on behalf of Oasis Fresh Market, indicated that many residents in the area of the proposed grocery store site “float” among dollar stores to buy their groceries, often at inflated prices.
And whereas the market study seems to offer encouraging numbers on the surface, a lot of analysis must still be done before the grocery store initiative can move forward.
For one thing, Killeen’s EDC director is also awaiting the results of a construction feasibility study — also paid for by the city — before jumping to any conclusions.
Another factor is that Aaron “AJ” Johnson, Oasis Fresh Market’s company founder and president, is asking the city for five acres of land at the proposed store site — land that the city doesn’t currently own and would have to purchase, then donate for the project.
Something else to keep in mind is that Johnson has not yet committed any money toward the project, nor has he visited Killeen to tour the proposed site and evaluate the surrounding area.
That fact was not lost on Councilman Jose Segarra, who commented during Russell’s presentation Tuesday, “We’re looking for a performance agreement, and it sounds like you’re asking the city to pay for the whole thing.”
Russell later countered that there was never any suggestion that Oasis expected the city to foot the bill.
However, that’s how the scenario has played out to date.
Russell, who reached out to Johnson about bringing a store here, has been acting as an intermediary between the city and Oasis during the early phases of the initiative.
However, until Tuesday’s council presentation, Russell had been vague on the details regarding what was needed to move forward.
Russell did make an appointment on July 21 to come to the Herald and speak with a reporter about the Oasis project, with the intention of clearing up any potential misconceptions and misinformation.
However, Russell didn’t show up for his appointment.
Two days later, the Herald ran an article examining the grocery store project — an article that could have benefitted greatly from Russell’s input.
The Herald has repeatedly attempted to contact Johnson for additional information over the past two weeks, but when he was reached by a Herald reporter last week, Johnson gave a few brief answers, then quickly excused himself and ended the call.
On Friday afternoon, Russell called the Herald reporter with whom the previous interview was scheduled and provided answers to several questions posed by email earlier last week. A few hours later, Johnson also contacted the reporter, answering several questions via email.
While Killeen residents are understandably eager to bring a full-service grocery to the north side of town, they must also understand that the city can’t just jump at the chance while accepting little more than vague assurances in return.
To date, Killeen has laid out $42,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the two grocery store studies. Oasis paid $2,900 toward the studies, which was subsequently reimbursed.
On Tuesday, Russell mentioned the request for five acres of land for the store site, which was also referenced in the market study.
Two other grocery chains have expressed interest in the property since 2014 — Walmart and Brookshire Brothers — but both of those deals fell through. However, both grocery retailers were willing to pay for the land needed.
Depending on the current market value of the proposed Oasis parcel — which is part of a larger 28-acre area — the city could potentially pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure the land needed for the project.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the land in question is owned by Six Westheimer Retail Ltd. out of Houston. Figures for BellCAD’s 2023 appraisals assess a 2.3-acre parcel on the corner of Rancier and 38th Street at $102,000. An 11.67-acre parcel that extends farther back from the intersection is assessed at $508,345, and a 4.8-acre parcel farther south along 38th Street is assessed at $115,000.
Of course, that’s just the appraised value. The market value may considerably higher, depending on how much interest is shown in the property.
None of this is to say that such a purchase isn’t justified, or that it would be a bad investment — especially if Oasis comes to town, bringing quality food products at reasonable prices, and creates dozens of good-paying jobs.
The problem is, we’re not there yet. Not even close.
On Tuesday, Russell said he is planning a trip to Tulsa to visit the Oasis store and talk with Johnson.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King told the Herald she has contacted Tulsa’s mayor about arranging a trip to tour the Oasis store and surrounding area.
“I want to invest my time in something that I can believe in, and I know this can happen,” Nash-King said.
The mayor is not wrong, but “can happen” and “will happen” are two different animals.
It remains to be seen how aggressive Johnson will be in pursuing the Killeen project once the construction feasibility study is completed.
It’s possible the findings will be the deciding factor on the whole initiative.
Killeen EDC Director Scott Connell will be looking at the same findings and making his own assessment.
Meanwhile, it’s unlikely that Johnson will have much surplus cash of his own to work with.
According to an article on NonDoc.com, an online nonprofit journalism website., he recently settled a lawsuit from a former business partner who claimed he is owed more than $78,000.
Also, Johnson’s Oasis Fresh Market corporation was in line to receive $30 million in federal ARPA funding, which he planned to use to expand Oasis to other locations in Oklahoma.
However, the Oklahoma state legislature canceled the disbursement of funds over ethical concerns regarding the governing structure of Johnson’s Oasis Fresh Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2021 to provide social services for the store’s customers, according to a report in the Tulsa World newspaper.
Johnson told the Herald via email Friday that the nonprofit is “in a good place” now and that things are going well with the company.
However, without the influx of $30 million in ARPA money, Johnson’s plans for expansion in Oklahoma are on hold.
Obviously, funding for Oklahoma operations has nothing to do with a potential Texas startup. Still, it’s fair to ask whether the sudden change in fortune may make Johnson more hesitant to expand beyond Oasis’ current operation.
Johnson has been a rising star in Tulsa since 2021, when he opened his store in an underserved area of town that had been described as a food desert, similar to north Killeen.
In providing social services on top of a thriving retail operation, he constructed a positive business model that he hopes to duplicate in our community.
But let’s pump the brakes on the unbridled enthusiasm.
Even though north Killeen has been without a grocery store since H-E-B and IGA closed their doors in late 2019, it’s important to make sure all the bases are covered before signing off on a potential deal with Oasis.
If this deal is meant to be, Killeen officials will know it, and act accordingly.
Otherwise, it’s better to keep shopping around.
