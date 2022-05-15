For most Killeen-area residents, last week’s boil-water notice was little more than an inconvenience.
Despite restrictions on water for cooking and drinking, all affected area cities had enough water to go around. And by the time Killeen lifted the last of the boil-water orders at 7 p.m. Wednesday, residents had largely moved on with their lives.
But customers of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 didn’t realize how close the area came to a full-blown water emergency.
It all started early Saturday, May 7, when the water district reported a rupture in a 48-inch line leading from the Belton Lake water plant. The line, which is the primary delivery line for Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Nolanville and Copperas Cove, was out of service for 24 hours while repairs were being made.
In the meantime, customers in all of those cities, as well as Belton, were asked to conserve water, and — with some car washes and laundromats closing as a result.
The district was hit with another unexpected problem on Sunday, when power was knocked out to the Belton water plant. During the 3½-hour period when the plant’s pumps were offline, the water district lost about 90% of its stored water supply — and there was real fear that an extended power outage could cause a major area-wide crisis.
The problem turned out to be a blown fuse on a transmission line, which Oncor was able to repair relatively quickly. But the district may not be so fortunate next time — and that is something that should concern all area residents.
Water district officials said the area where the water line rupture occurred is part of a 5,000-foot section that has been the source of all but two leaks in the last few years.
Considering that water line in question is over 50 years old, and with hot, dry weather on the horizon — increasing the possibility of shifting soil — it’s likely the pipe will see another leak sooner rather than later.
Also, even though the power outage was repaired the same afternoon, the situation illustrated how dependent the plant is on a single energy source — and how ill-equipped the district is to handle a significant electrical emergency.
WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett noted that the water district is in the process of obtaining a generator capable of powering the Belton plant, and has identified a vendor to provide the equipment.
That’s good news, but it’s fair to ask what has taken so long.
In the wake of Winter Storm Uri, which paralyzed much of the state last year, the state Legislature passed a measure requiring water districts to have plans in place by July of this year to provide for emergency power generation.
It’s been nearly a year since that legislation became law, but WCID-1 is just now getting to the generator-purchasing stage.
Granted, there are a lot of variables in play, such as the size of the unit, cost involved, and what kind of fuel source the generator would use. If it’s natural gas, as the state recommends, that will require spending another $4 million or more to run a natural gas line to the plant.
But any kind of emergency generation equipment would have mitigated the problems caused by Sunday’s power outage and potentially eliminated the need for local residents to boil their water. The fact that the district had no options in place is particularly troubling.
Regarding the ruptured water line, the district has a plan to replace the leak-plagued line leading from the Belton Lake plant, over the next few years.
Again, what has taken so long?
Granted, this is a challenging project, as Garrett noted the line must be excavated in order to be replaced, and the soil surrounding the buried line is extremely rocky. But given the age of the line, the water district should have worked out a plan to replace it well before now.
The water district should also consider building a pipeline connecting its new water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake to the older plant on Belton Lake. This would help to address both problems experienced last week.
If one plant were disabled, a connecting line would allow the district to pump water from the unaffected plant to areas normally served by the other one. In the case of a major pipeline break, a connecting line would give the district the option of rerouting water around the ruptured section to prevent the interruption of water service.
No doubt, this is a rather simplistic solution. In reality, such a plan likely would require much more infrastructure such as lift stations, auxiliary storage tanks and miles of new pipeline.
But with the Killeen-Fort Hood area growing quickly and existing infrastructure aging, it makes sense to have a backup option for the community’s water supply.
The Killeen area came perilously close to experiencing such a situation last month. The EF-3 tornado that destroyed more than 75 structures between Youngsport and Salado in mid-April took a sharp turn northward as it neared Salado. The twister moved over Stillhouse Hollow Lake and grazed the new Stillhouse water treatment plant, causing some damage, before the funnel cloud dissipated.
If the tornado had made a direct hit on the plant at full strength, the area might have faced an extended water-supply emergency.
Certainly, electric or water service providers can’t plan for all contingencies, and most natural disasters are impossible to predict. But our utility providers, water boards and city officials owe it to our community’s residents to take a more proactive approach to being in a position to respond once they do occur.
Last year’s historic winter storm —which resulted in power and water outages for thousands of area residents — should serve as a constant reminder that the delivery of these vital resources cannot be taken for granted.
As residents, we cannot take these resources for granted either.
When a water board, city or utility provider issues a water or electricity conservation order, we should heed them and respond accordingly.
When we are asked to boil water before drinking it or cooking with it, we should comply.
Last week’s boil-water notice was more than a minor inconvenience.
Several local businesses — including coffee companies and fast food restaurants — closed their doors because of the lack of potable water.
Others lost business because they could not provide their usual drink options.
Not only did that hurt the businesses themselves, but it also took money out of the pockets of their employees — many of whom were depending on a full paycheck to buy groceries, put gas in their cars and pay bills.
Certainly, few water customers would favor a large bond issue to finance the kind of improvements needed to guarantee our supply of safe, clean water — even in an emergency.
But unless our local water district can secure outside funding through federal grants or relief funds, the financing for any major projects is likely to come from local ratepayers.
Still, it’s an investment we must be willing to make for our community.
Otherwise, the next water emergencies may be far greater than a minor inconvenience — and we can’t afford to just let that happen.
