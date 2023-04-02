Area residents are talking about a new survey by Niche.com that ranked Killeen at No. 192 out of 228 American cities evaluated with populations of 100,000 or greater.

Niche.com, formerly known as College Prowler, is a company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that has run a ranking and review site since 2002. According to the site, the rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of data and reviews.”

dmiller@kdhnews.com

Noe Rodriguez

For a small city and the amount of people, there is too much crime. I can be inside or outside my home. There isn't a day that either police, or fire emergency sirens are heard. I already nicknamed Killen little New York. About every hour or two sirens can be heard all over town. And there isn't a weekend that goes by with some type of crime, robbery, especially shop lifting, or fatel accident. Killen is even in an article, about top ten worst cities to live in Texas. I wonder why?

