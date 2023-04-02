Area residents are talking about a new survey by Niche.com that ranked Killeen at No. 192 out of 228 American cities evaluated with populations of 100,000 or greater.
Niche.com, formerly known as College Prowler, is a company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that has run a ranking and review site since 2002. According to the site, the rankings are based on “rigorous analysis of data and reviews.”
The site also gives the cities letter grades, with Killeen earning an overall grade of “B” and public schools getting a “B-”.
When it comes to the reviews portion of the score, the city scores a 3.5 out of 5 stars based on 588 reviews.
What does this all mean?
Well, it depends on how you look at it.
Ranking 192 out of 228 cities evaluated doesn’t seem particularly noteworthy. But it’s important to see how other cities scored in Niche’s list.
For example, New York City ranked No. 50 and Houston ranked No. 80 — just ahead of Chicago at No. 81. Dallas came in at No. 86.
However, several Central Texas cities fared well in the survey. Austin ranked No. 24, College Station came in at No. 27 and Round Rock was ranked No. 34.
In fact, 23 Texas cities finished ahead of Killeen in the rankings. Only Odessa was unranked behind Killeen, as Killeen was the last city with an official ranking by Niche.
Still, how does Niche justify putting Memphis at No. 186, just six places ahead of Killeen, and ranking New Orleans at No. 190, just two spots up?
According to Niche’s website, the company considers 15 factors when compiling their “Best Places to Live” rankings.
Among those are cost of living; higher education rate (percentage of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher); housing grade (homes values, property taxes, housing costs); public schools grade; diversity; crime and safety; health and fitness; outdoor activities; walkability; weather; and commute times.
These are all good indicators, but how they are weighted is important as well.
According to the Niche site, cost of living and higher education rate each make up 12.5% of the score. Housing and public schools make up another 10% each. So those four factors combined account for 45% of a city’s score.
Diversity is next as far as weight, accounting for 7.5% of the score.
Killeen excels in this category, ranking 19th among the 228 U.S. cities surveyed. The city also fares well in cost of living, coming in at No. 52 of the cities on the national list.
The city also has a low unemployment rate — but that factor only accounts for 5% of the Niche score.
Surprisingly, the crime and safety factor only receives a 5% portion of the grade as well. Given the high priority many communities and their residents place on public safety, it seems odd that the survey would minimize its importance.
Interestingly, Niche doesn’t mention the military connection in calculating the survey’s findings.
Granted, few other cities surveyed would share in this factor, but it is an important component that ties in with key aspects of the community — such as employment numbers, housing costs and demographic diversity.
An often-unrecognized aspect of the military’s presence is the accompanying influx of federal dollars, which helps to cushion potential downturns in the community’s economy. This is another factor that serves as a significant strength for Killeen, but it’s not reflected in the rankings.
Ultimately, a survey is only as good as its data and methods of analysis. And even then, numbers can’t tell the whole story.
For example, the survey was conducted differently last year, with only a Top 10 list, so it’s impossible to tell whether Killeen is rising or falling in the rankings relative to 2022.
Also, the Niche survey that includes Killeen only looks at cities of 100,000 or larger (though Erie, Pennyslvania, was included with a listed population of 95,000.
Smaller cities have a lot of positive factors to consider as well, though putting a town of 5,000 up against a city of 150,000 would in many ways be an apples-and-oranges comparison.
Nevertheless, Niche went so far as to rank all the cities in Bell County as places to live, and Killeen came in seventh — behind Temple, Belton, Harker Heights and even Nolanville.
So, the bottom line is, how do we know which city is best?
The answer — which cannot be answered by an algorithm-driven survey — is not which city is best, but which city is the best fit for any given person.
One person may want the medical community and downtown activity of Temple, while another prefers the small-town charm of Belton or Salado.
Still another may appreciate the diversity and military culture of the Killeen community.
Is Killeen a better place to live than Memphis or New Orleans? Try telling that to a blues lover or a fan of the French Quarter night life.
Is Buffalo, New York, really almost 100 spots better than Killeen? Maybe not so much in late January, when Buffalo is shivering under three feet of snow, and Killeen residents are enjoying 60s and bright sunshine.
Ultimately, every community will have its pluses and minuses, and Killeen is no different.
While ranking No. 192 seems a bit underwhelming, Killeen still has plenty of positives to play up.
In fact, Killeen would be smart to emphasize its high rankings for diversity and cost of living in marketing campaigns for the city.
No doubt, every city has room for improvement in a number of areas. Killeen is tackling those, from public safety, to recreational amenities, to opportunities for higher education.
Whatever else Killeen may be, it is a place that 150,000 people call home.
And that fact is something that no amount of survey factors or sophisticated algorithms can fully quantify.
For a small city and the amount of people, there is too much crime. I can be inside or outside my home. There isn't a day that either police, or fire emergency sirens are heard. I already nicknamed Killen little New York. About every hour or two sirens can be heard all over town. And there isn't a weekend that goes by with some type of crime, robbery, especially shop lifting, or fatel accident. Killen is even in an article, about top ten worst cities to live in Texas. I wonder why?
