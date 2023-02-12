It’s been more than seven weeks since the Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to authorize a lawsuit against Killeen over the city’s voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

Yet, as of Friday, the suit had not been filed, and the city had not been served notice of the suit.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

