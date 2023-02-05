How bad was last week’s winter storm?
Well, it depends on your perspective — and your location.
Compared to Winter Storm Uri, which crippled the state with ice, snow and subfreezing temperatures for 10 days in 2021, last week’s storm wasn’t much of a threat, at least locally.
Such was not the case to the north, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, or to the south, in Austin.
As of Thursday afternoon, many streets in the DFW Metroplex remained sheathed in ice, while more than 150,000 customers remained without power in Austin, where the city-owned power utility still had not restored service to more than 100,000 households and businesses by midday Friday.
But while some Killeen-area residents experienced power outages due to iced-over tree limbs and power lines, the numbers were relatively low and the duration of the outages was measured in hours — not days, as was the case with Uri.
Certainly, Uri’s impact went far beyond the cold and ice the storm brought to the area. In addition to closing schools and businesses and making many roads impassible, the storm’s sustained cold temperatures crashed the state’s power grid, plunging hundreds of thousands of residents into darkness and leaving them without heat — a dangerous and potentially deadly combination given the conditions outdoors.
The extended period of cold weather that accompanied the 2021 storm also caused burst pipes in homes across Central Texas, leaving thousands without water as well.
By comparison, Winter Storm Mara — as last week’s storm was named — was a relative lightweight, at least in the Killeen area.
Temperatures remained just below freezing throughout the storm’s three-day tenure, making the storm more tolerable than Uri, but also more unpredictable.
Because the temperature hovered so close to the freezing mark, weather forecasters predicted a wide variety of precipitation — ranging from freezing rain, to snow and sleet during the winter storm’s passage.
Freezing rain turned out to be the biggest culprit, falling as liquid and freezing on contact with the ground, trees and other surfaces.
Depending on the amount of accumulation of ice, some areas of Central Texas saw very little impact from the storm, while others saw major damage.
In the Temple-Belton area Thursday, more than 17,000 residents were without power as ice accumulations on trees of up to half an inch caused hundreds of downed tree limbs and fallen power lines.
In southern Harker Heights and southwestern Killeen on Thursday morning, more than 4,000 residents experienced power outages as a result of ice accumulations from overnight rains, though that number was down to 2,000 by late afternoon.
However, other areas of Harker Heights experienced very little in the way of roadway icing, broken tree limbs or downed power lines.
One of the biggest differences between Uri and Mara is that last week’s storm caused generally spotty road icing, tree damage and outages, whereas Uri was pretty much a prolonged statewide event.
In that regard, the Killeen-area response to last week’s winter weather was largely a wait-and-see situation. Local schools, government offices and some businesses closed in anticipation of what might happen, even though in many instances their closing didn’t seem justified — at least initially.
While schools were shuttered and city services were suspended, much of Central Texas saw little in the way of frozen precipitation on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Motorists were greeted with only lightly iced-over streets that were generally passable.
Still, local cities and school districts were wise to err on the side of caution.
Had any of the predicted waves of freezing rain and sleet materialized, the resulting hazardous road conditions would have made it too dangerous to run school bus routes, not to mention the risk to students attempting to walk on ice-coated sidewalks.
In the wake of last week’s wintry weather, several entities earned well-deserved kudos.
Local school districts generally did a good job keeping parents informed about next-day school cancellations and the potential for further closures — although Copperas Cove ISD did wait until very late in the day Wednesday to make the call on closing schools for the following day.
In Killeen, the city opened its warming center Monday and saw 92 people take advantage of the facilities over a four-day period.
The city of Harker Heights sent out regular notices regarding closings of municipal buildings and also referred customers to the frequently changing schedule for trash pickup days.
City crews across the area did a commendable job of sanding bridges, overpasses and highly traveled intersections ahead of the winter storm.
Police, fire and EMS personnel also deserve praise for their quick responses to the many traffic accidents that occurred locally during the three-day storm.
Oncor also deserves commendation for its all-hands-on-deck response to the spate of power outages across the area Wednesday and Thursday.
That was certainly the right approach in Temple, where 140 calls of downed trees had been received Thursday, and 17,000 people were still without power Thursday afternoon.
On Oncor’s website, the electricity provider noted it had “secured the support of approximately 1,000 utility workers through mutual assistance partnerships with other Texas utilities and neighboring states” to address the multiple outages.
No doubt, the impact of last week’s storm on Central Texans was largely dependent on where they call home.
In northern portions of Harker Heights and Killeen, the impact was minimal, other than some slick roadways and a few drooping tree limbs. But drive a few miles to the south, head east or go north toward Dallas, and it was an entirely different story.
So what lessons can be gleaned from this latest winter weather experience?
Well, first, it’s always better to be prepared for a weather crisis, even if it doesn’t fully materialize. You’ll seldom hear someone who boarded up his home in anticipation of an approaching hurricane complain, after the storm veered off, that he wasted his time in taking precautions.
Second, for those who escaped the worst impacts of this recent winter storm, don’t just count your blessings. Find out if there is anything you do to help those who weren’t quite as fortunate.
Finally, don’t let your guard down. This winter storm may not have been as severe or far-reaching as the last two, but there is no guarantee that another one isn’t just around the corner. We’re not limited to just one winter storm per year.
This is Texas, after all.
