Killeen-area voters have the opportunity to shape the future of their community in the upcoming municipal and school board elections.
The question is, will a sizable portion of them show up at the polls?
Early voting in the May 7 election starts Monday, but if recent voting patterns hold true, turnout for the election is likely to be disappointing.
For the past six municipal elections, voter turnout has failed to top 5%, with the exception of the 2020 election, which was moved back to November and was conducted in conjunction with national, state and county elections.
Like this year, the 2018 election featured three at-large city council races and the mayor’s race. In that election, 6% of the city’s registered voters cast ballots.
However, that number might have been pushed higher by the Killeen school district’s $426 million bond election, as voting for city and school district elections was conducted concurrently. That bond election drew 6,580 district voters — or 9 percent of eligible voters in KISD.
What’s distressing is that at the time, that 9 percent election turnout was touted by the district as the highest in its history.
Low turnout has been a continuing trend in local elections, and some current council members have been pushing an initiative to move them to November in an effort to spur more voter participation.
Nolanville and Copperas Cove moved their city elections to the fall about 10 years ago, and Cove’s school district did the same. Officials in both cities have reported positive results.
However, Killeen can’t make an election date change unless the state Legislature approves new legislation authorizing the switch — and that’s not a given at this point.
For now, Killeen residents must continue to vote on the first Saturday in May, as has been the traditional date.
Still, with seven days of early voting, and polling times extending until 7 p.m. each weekday, Killeen-area voters should have ample opportunity to cast their ballots.
Much is at stake in both the city and school board elections.
In the Killeen municipal balloting, all three incumbent at-large council members are up for election. Three challengers are also seeking the open at-large seats, including a former mayor.
The current mayor is also up for election, having moved into the role when the city’s three-term mayor stepped down last month, as required, to run for a council seat. Three other candidates are also seeking the mayor’s post, though none has held elected office.
The KISD election also should draw interest from district voters — as they will be putting two new members on the board.
Longtime board trustees Corbett Lawler and Shelley Wells opted not to seek reelection to their seats, opening the election up to several newcomers.
All three board races feature contested two-way races, with only the Place 2 incumbent having previous experience in elected office.
With relatively few experienced candidates in either the city or school board races, it may be difficult to determine where each office-seeker stands on the issues.
Given that reality, it has been disappointing to see the low turnout that has marked most of the candidate forums and meet-and-greet events conducted in the last few weeks. Certainly, the best way to find out the candidates’ views is to hear them firsthand.
But for those who have not had the opportunity or the inclination, the Herald is offering readers a final chance to do their homework before the voting begins.
In today’s edition, readers will find the Herald’s Election Guide, which includes articles on each race as well as a question-and-answer matrix that allows a side-by-side comparison of candidates’ answers to questions posed by the Herald’s editorial staff. The guide also contains a listing of early voting sites in Bell and Coryell counties.
Certainly, local residents should have ample reason to vote in this election.
In addition to choosing their city representatives, Killeen voters will have the opportunity to decide the fate of 13 amendments to the city charter. These proposed amendments deal with issues ranging from oversight of the city manager, to council and mayor pay, to requiring city representatives to step down immediately if they file for election to another office. All of these propositions are outlined in today’s Election Guide.
In other words, the city’s voters have the opportunity to decide how the city will operate, as well as who will be in charge of running it.
That’s a chance that residents cannot afford to pass up.
Similarly, in the Killeen ISD election, voters have the opportunity to determine the direction of district policies with the election of new members.
With KISD struggling to balance teacher pay and budget concerns, the selection of new board members could tip the balance regarding district policies and priorities.
The board will determine how the district addresses its continuing teacher shortage, how federal coronavirus relief funding is spent and how the district proceeds regarding new construction — including the possibility of a new bond issue.
Reviewing the candidates’ answers to the Herald’s questions in today’s guide may provide valuable insight into how they might vote once in office.
Another way to gauge the candidates’ affiliations and possible priorities is to examine the campaign finance reports filed in each race.
Reports for the Killeen municipal and school board candidates, filed April 7, can also be found in today’s Herald. Tracking the source and size of campaign donations can serve to illustrate each candidate’s community connections.
Our local elected leaders exert an outsized role in our daily lives — more immediate than those in county, state or federal government.
At the municipal level, they determine our public programs and services, maintain and expand our infrastructure, and set our taxes and fees.
Our school district officials hire and pay our teachers and administrators, determine educational curriculum, approve construction projects and set our property tax rate.
Given that these and so many other vital functions rest in the hands of just 14 elected individuals, it makes absolutely no sense that local voters would pass on the opportunity to speak up at the ballot box.
Yet, more than 90% of the registered voters in Killeen and KISD consistently do just that — and that’s a shame.
It’s time to start changing this discouraging trend.
Get familiar with the issues, learn where each candidate stands. Then go vote.
Our community’s future is at stake.
