Last week’s announcement that United Airlines would suspend service to Killeen came as a shock to many local residents.
The loss of United’s three daily flights to Houston after Jan. 4 will leave the community with just one airline, American, which offers between six and eight flights to Dallas-Fort Worth daily.
It is the second time the airport has seen a major airline depart in the last four years. In late 2017, Delta announced it would discontinue service to and from Killeen, citing a “sustained decline in demand.” Delta’s last flight out of Killeen came on Jan. 15, 2018.
As with the Delta departure, United’s decision was partly based on ridership. In its announcement Thursday, United referred to “changes in long-term sustainability” of the route.
United’s decision didn’t only involve Killeen-Fort Hood. The airline also announced the suspension of service to seven other regional airports, including Bryan-College Station.
Still, the airline’s announcement has to be frustrating for both air travelers and city officials — in part because the Killeen airport’s ridership numbers have been strong this year, well ahead of the numbers from 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic severely crippled air travel.
Additionally, Killeen has received substantial federal funding this year, in the form of COVID relief funds and airport grant money, with the expectation that the city would expand its operations to potentially include nonstop service to Denver — a goal the city is still pursuing.
The harsh economic reality, though, is that the nation’s airlines were severely impacted by the pandemic, and many markets simply haven’t recovered. Though Killeen’s ridership has shown great resilience coming out of the COVID crisis, United still has to find ways to cut costs in order to remain profitable — and eliminating service to what the company views as non-sustainable markets appears to be one those measures.
Killeen city officials, in a news release Thursday, said, “This reduction is part of the evolving nature of the post-pandemic air service era — not reflective of poor performance, only the new COVID-19 macro-economics.”
That may be true, but one of the reasons for Killeen’s ridership challenges is intense competition from other airports in the area — particularly Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — and that won’t change.
Austin-Bergstrom offers 350 daily flights, with nonstop service to more than 70 domestic and international destinations, and even though the airport is about 75 miles from Killeen, its competitive ticket prices and the lure of direct flights make it a viable option for many local flyers.
Waco Regional Airport, about an hour north, offers four to five daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, on American Airlines, but it does not charge for parking in the airport’s short-term lot.
Killeen’s airport would seem to be the median option, but as local residents know, it is a solid choice.
Opened in 2004, the airport is modern and spacious, offers ample parking and is easily accessible from I-14. In addition, because of the smaller jets used for flights here, passenger check-in and TSA screening are much quicker than at larger airports.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which shares operations with Fort Hood, also offers one of the longest commercial runways in the nation at 10,000 feet. One of the runway’s claims to fame was when then-President George W. Bush arrived aboard Air Force One in 2001, less than two months after taking office. The airport’s runway also accommodated the Space Shuttle Atlantis in 1998, when it was being flown cross-country atop a specially modified Boeing 747 after returning to earth in California.
But there’s a lot more to Killeen’s airport than its impressive runway.
City officials must showcase the facility’s considerable value to local travelers — and based on their preliminary comments, that’s exactly what they plan to do.
Director of Aviation Mike Wilson noted the best way to both encourage other airlines to begin new service — and to maintain the service already in place —is for more local residents to choose Killeen’s regional airport.
That may be a tall order, as Wilson noted that of the more than 3,600 people from with 60 miles of Killeen who fly each day, more than 70% fly out of Austin. Just 9% fly from Killeen.
However, while that may be a problem, it’s not an insurmountable one.
The city is committed to educating the community about the benefits of flying locally and is anticipating an aggressive marketing campaign.
Both of those efforts could and should pay dividends.
Fact-based advertising, via billboards, newspapers, TV and the internet would greatly raise the airport’s visibility among the community’s potential travelers.
Certainly, the loss of United’s 100 seats on its three daily flights will make that competition with other nearby airports even tougher, but the way to combat that is through aggressive promotion of a pretty good resource.
Killeen’s aviation director noted that Killeen-area travelers can still go anywhere in the world by connecting to other flights in Dallas-Fort Worth. And with six to eight flights day, fliers still have plenty of scheduling options.
Compare that to Bryan-College Station, where the loss of United’s service will reduce the airport to just three flights a day — half of its current total.
In addition, Wilson noted representatives from American indicated that if Killeen sees additional demand, the airline will attempt to meet the demand by increasing flights.
That — along with showing the kind of growth that could lure additional carriers — should be reason enough for Killeen officials to go all-in on growing ridership as the country moves out of the pandemic-related slowdown.
Much of that growth likely will come from people in the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Statistical Area, which numbers more than 400,000 residents.
The city should forget trying to pry passengers away from Georgetown and Round Rock, as had been the focus of marketng campaigns in the past.
Instead, the focus should be on bringing more local passengers to our community’s airport, rather than having them fly out of Austin, Waco or Dallas.
But besides marketing and education, what should the city do to increase the airport’s ridership?
For one, the city should reduce or eliminate parking fees, at least for short-term parking. While this would cost the city considerable revenue, it would further incentivize the benefits of flying locally.
Also, the city should create a frequent-flier bonus program, which would entitle recipients to perks such as free cafe beverages, reduced baggage fees or free parking passes (if parking fees are not eliminated).
Finally, the city should conduct a ridership study, asking local residents what they like and don’t like about the airport, and what changes they would like to see implemented.
Killeen has a gem in its regional airport.
Losing an airline is difficult, but the regional airport still has much to offer —and the chance to improve on those offerings.
Now is an opportune time to show residents how important it is to our community — and how we can ill afford to neglect it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.