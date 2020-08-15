The clock is ticking down toward the start of school this week.
In the Copperas Cove Independent School District, that means actual in-person instruction, beginning Tuesday.
But in Killeen ISD, the school year will start Monday with all-virtual learning, in response to a recent order by county public officials that delayed the start of in-person learning until after Labor Day, Sept. 7, as cases of the coronavirus continue to mount. Almost all Bell County school districts have complied with the order.
Health officials are banking on a continued downward trend in the coronavirus infection rate between now and Sept. 8, and indeed, the rate has come down since the beginning of the month.
The question on the minds of parents and students alike, of course, is how safe will the classroom environment be when students return for on-campus instruction?
But that question is also being asked by Killeen ISD educators who will be returning to the classroom in three weeks.
Rick Beaulé, president of the Killeen Educators Association, said last week at the KISD board meeting that around 80% of the members of the KEA do not feel safe returning to school for at least the first eight or nine weeks of school.
At Beaulé’s urging, several teachers drove past the KISD administration office during the board meeting, honking their horns to protest the district’s Sept. 8 in-person start date.
Certainly, local teachers have reason to be concerned.
As of Thursday, the number of coronavirus infections in Bell County had neared 4,200 cases, with 26 deaths. And though the number of cases has started to decline in the last two weeks, the county is still averaging about 54 new cases a day.
Those new-case numbers may continue to fall in the next three weeks. But even if half of the district’s 45,500 students opt for virtual learning after Sept. 8, the prospect of putting 20,000 students and 7,000 educators and support staff together in close quarters for extended periods of time raises the infection risk for all parties involved.
Last week, Copperas Cove ISD acknowledged that five district employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1. On Friday, KISD reported that 12 employees have tested positive since Aug. 1, out of about 6,000 employees working in the district — but with no students present.
An informal online poll of Herald readers, conducted Aug. 10-15, revealed the level of concern across the community regarding the upcoming school year.
Readers were asked whether they thought the KISD school year would be disrupted by one or more coronavirus outbreaks in the classroom.
More than 86 percent of respondents (453 readers) said the year would be disrupted, because the odds are against the district with so many students and teachers involved. Another 2.5% believed the school year would be disrupted, but that the outbreaks would be confined to a single campus.
To date, the school district has taken significant steps to reduce the likelihood of coronavirus infections in the classroom and throughout each campus.
Stringent cleaning and disinfecting standards are in place, students will be required to wear masks, and social distancing will be enforced in the classroom, the lunchroom and other areas of each campus. Also, the district is providing school supplies for all students to reduce the risk of contamination brought about by sharing items.
In addition, the district has established 8-foot by 8-foot “teacher zones” in classrooms to help minimize physical contact, according to the district’s website.
Students will be screened daily, as will educators and support staff, and the district will be in constant communication with the Bell County Public Health District. Also, the district will provide personal protection equipment, or PPE, to its employees.
From a public health standpoint, it doesn’t sound like KISD could do much more to ensure the safety of its students, educators and support staff — other than push the start of in-person learning back several weeks, as Beaulé suggested.
But Killeen ISD can’t realistically do that. The Texas Education Agency requires that in-person learning be offered after a transition period of up to four weeks (Killeen has opted for three). Any further extension requires a vote by the school board. Even then, however, TEA requires in-person instruction for students who lack connectivity to virtual programs or an adequate device.
But just as importantly, education experts have expressed concerns at the national level that extended lapses in classroom instruction will result in students who have learning gaps and fall behind in their class work. With KISD’s campuses having been closed to students since mid-March, any further delay in classroom instruction could have a significantly deleterious impact.
Still, the Killeen school district has acknowledged employee concerns regarding the upcoming school year and last week urged employees to express them to the district’s HR department.
On its website, the district addresses several issues, including coronavirus testing, quarantine protocols, applying for COVID-19 leave, and how to apply for accommodation to work from home.
The district also advises that all employees have access to a counseling program that provides up to three face-to-face visits per year and unlimited virtual visits.
No doubt, this is an anxious time for everyone involved in public education.
As students venture back into the classroom, parents, teachers and administrators should be confident that they’ve done everything possible for a safe return to school.
But they’ll also be watching for red flags. A small number of coronavirus cases at a single school can quickly become a problem for the entire district if they’re not caught early. And with some families sending students to multiple campuses, the spread of the virus can rapidly get out of hand if its spread is not checked at the source.
The return of students to school is a traditional rite of late summer or fall — one that has taken place for decades across our state and our nation.
But this fall that return, like so many other aspects of this unforgettable year, is anything but traditional.
As school begins in our local community this week, we look for some semblance of a return to normalcy, even in the face of the unknown.
We begin the new year confidently but also cautiously. In the midst of the current pandemic, we must take the semester one day, one week at a time.
Certainly, we hope for the best. But we’re also ready to react and adjust as needed.
That’s a lesson that 2020 has taught us all too well.
Note: I will update online poll numbers Saturday with final results.
