The Killeen Police Department’s announcement last week that it would suspend “no-knock” warrants for 90 days was welcome news.
Now the department needs to move toward elimination of the practice — at least in the vast majority of cases.
The no-knock policy change was part of a larger package of reforms announced by Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble on Thursday.
Ranging from police strategies to the issues of accountability and transparency, the proposed reforms are designed to make the department function more efficiently while also building trust with the city’s residents.
For the most part, the reforms strike the right chords and have the potential to make KPD a more responsible and responsive force.
Still, further steps are called for, starting with permanently changing the department’s no-knock warrant policy.
Twice in the last six years, execution of the controversial tactic — which allows police to enter a premises without announcing their presence — has resulted in fatalities.
In 2014, longtime KPD Detective Charles Dinwiddie was fatally shot while entering the home of a suspected drug dealer during a no-knock raid in the early-morning hours of May 9.
In late February 2019, 40-year-old James Scott Reed was killed by police gunfire during a no-knock narcotics raid on his home in central Killeen.
In his six-page news release on the proposed police reforms, Kimble noted that the department can make exceptions to the no-knock ban during the 90-day period.
These exceptions include a situation in which a person’s life is in danger and/or a person is being held against his/her will; an incident that involves removal and detonation of explosive devices; or if it is requested by federal agencies in regards to national security.
These would all seem to be legitimate reasons to consider a no-knock warrant.
However, using them to get the drop on suspected drug dealers simply can’t be justified, given the potential risk involved.
And up until recently, that scenario was the predominant situation in which no-knocks were used.
A previous Herald article noted that SWAT members and team leaders about 81 KPD no-knock raids between Jan. 1, 2012, and Feb. 27, 2019.
During that span, Killeen police made 121 arrests, resulting in 35 misdemeanor charges and 81 felony charges. The charge was not listed in five of the cases.
The data also showed that felonies accounted for almost 67 percent of the arrests; misdemeanors comprised around 29 percent. Frequently, those arrested were charged with possession of amounts of less than 4 grams of illegal drugs.
Of course, there are mitigating factors in a narcotics raid. Before a judge signs off on a no-knock warrant, he or she must be convinced that the situation requires a dramatic entry into a residence.
In every Killeen case studied for the above-mentioned Herald article, the warrants were based on reports from confidential informants buying drugs from dealers who at times had firearms.
The fact that no-knock warrants carry such high risks — both to civilians and to the police who carry them out — has made the use of these warrants a controversial topic nationwide, and Kimble has acknowledged their controversial nature.
It can be argued that police could employ a much safer policy — such as conducting a stakeout of the suspected drug dealer’s residence — and achieve the same result. In such a situation, police could arrest the suspect as he or she exits the home and then execute the warrant while the suspect waits in police custody.
No doubt, out of necessity, police have a variety of strategies for curbing criminal activity and apprehending suspects, but public safety should be the overriding consideration.
For that reason, no-knock warrants need to end — with the possible exception of the rare scenarios Kimble described in his announcement. But even then, the use of such a warrant should be a last-ditch consideration, a sentiment echoed by the National Tactical Officers Association.
Kimble is to be commended for being proactive in his approach to needed police reforms.
In the wake of the cruel, tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Kimble met and talked with protesters at a Killeen demonstration, earning praise in the process. He also has talked with leaders of local activist groups regarding the need for reforms.
He acknowledged the city has never used the chokehold tactic that resulted in Floyd’s death — and which has since been banned nationwide by order of President Donald Trump.
Included in his reforms are a revised Use of Force reporting policy, improved software for more professional, up-to-date Internal Affairs operations; hiring a second assistant police chief to serve as a training sergeant; and build an open database that the public can access to view non-sensitive information.
Perhaps most importantly, Kimble said a working group will be formed, composed of officers, detectives and community members “to formulate a community response / policy for service of no-knock warrants.”
This is a positive step, but unless the eventual new policy sharply curtails or ends the use of such warrants, it will have little lasting positive impact on the community at-large.
As with the no-knock warrants, other police strategies that put the public at risk — such as high-speed chases, armed standoffs and SWAT team raids in residential areas — should be reviewed and opened up for public discussion.
In addition, all KPD policies and procedures should be shared in an online format — as is the case with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department — so that taxpayers who pay our first responders’ salaries can have a clear idea of how the department operates.
Finally, it’s important that police and community members keep the dialogue going.
As we’re starting to realize in cities across the country, the only way to can truly respect and understand each other is through open, honest communication.
We’ve got a long way to go on that score. But locally, at least, we appear to be off to a pretty good start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.