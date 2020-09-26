It’s election season, and some local races are hotly contested.
Regardless, there is absolutely no excuse for the theft, removal or defacing of campaign signs.
Over the last week, several candidates have complained that their signs have been removed from locations where they had obtained permission to place them.
In some instances, the signs simply went missing. In other cases, the frame remained, but the sign boards were removed.
But the most egregious situation was at a Harker Heights Valero gas station, where two candidates’ signs were removed after the store reportedly received calls complaining that the signs were “racist.”
Neither candidate received so much as a phone call to let them know that the signs would be taken down.
But what is particularly galling is that the issue of race was injected into the situation.
The two candidates whose signs were removed at the Valero — Harker Heights City Council candidate Lynda Nash and State House District 54 candidate Keke Williams — are both African American women. To the extent that they were being singled out for the removal of their signs, that is worth noting. However, there is nothing inherently “racist” about either candidate’s signs.
Nash’s sign, which features her photo, simply states her name and the office she is seeking. Williams’ signs do likewise but also note her recent endorsement by former President Barack Obama, who backed 118 candidates nationwide in an Aug. 3 Facebook message.
How inclusion of a campaign photo or a prestigious endorsement by a former president can be construed as racist is difficult to understand, but sadly, the underlying motivation of the callers is not. Obviously, a person or a group of people decided to use the issue of race as an excuse to lodge a complaint about two minority candidates. That is particularly unsettling and disappointing, especially in a community as open and diverse as ours.
The calls caused the manager enough concern that he called the Valero corporate office, which advised him to remove all political signage, and so Williams’ and Nash’s signs were taken down.
It’s bad enough that a baseless complaint ultimately resulted in the signs’ removal. But even worse, after the large, expensive signs were taken down, they were placed next to a Dumpster in the gas station parking lot.
This is by no means the only incident involving the removal of campaign signs lately.
Nash and Williams both had signs disappear from the property of a Harker Heights Chinese restaurant. The manager said he didn’t know what had happened to them.
Killeen City Council candidate Nina Cobb, another African American office-seeker, said several of her signs were taken, though one of them showed up in Harker Heights — a city where she’s not running for office.
There is simply no excuse for this behavior on the part of those who seek to undermine the campaigns of our local candidates — no matter what party they represent or where they fall on the political spectrum. It is understandable that partisans who support other candidates would be less than pleased to see political signs promoting an opponent. But trying to tilt the playing field by removing or defacing these signs is not acceptable.
In some states, theft or vandalism of political signs is considered a misdemeanor crime that can result in a fine. Texas doesn’t have such a statute on the books, but conceivably such actions could be covered by general state or local laws addressing theft of property.
Understandably, candidates have several rules they must abide by in placing campaign signs.
Signs must not be placed on or within a right of way, or they will be subject to removal by the Texas Department of Transportation. Campaign signs also cannot be placed on trees, telephone polls, traffic signals or other objects on the right of way. Most importantly, candidates who place signs on private property must get the owner’s permission. Failure to do so can result in the removal of signs — and that situation is a common occurrence during every election season.
But when signs are removed from a public tract of land, especially when others nearby are left undisturbed, it’s more than just political competition. It’s theft, pure and simple — and it shouldn’t be tolerated.
Campaign signs are more than just so much roadside clutter. They represent the hard work and commitment of people willing to offer themselves up for public service — as well as the efforts of their supporters who seek to put their candidates’ names before the voters.
At its core, the legal placement of campaign signs is a free-speech issue, and when these signs are stolen or defaced, our freedom of speech is diminished.
Ultimately, the theft of campaign signs is more than just hurtful to the candidates whose property has been taken. It also reflects negatively on our community as whole.
After hearing about the theft and removal of Nash’s signs, a Harker Heights official contacted the candidate, apologized on behalf of the city and asked if there was anything she needed.
Nash said she felt encouraged by the response, and it reaffirmed her faith in the city’s commitment to its residents.
We need to make a similar commitment to all local candidates seeking office this fall.
As a community, we cannot accept the nefarious actions of campaign sign saboteurs as merely part of the political game, as collateral damage in a continuing war of competing ideas and ideals.
Regardless of whether our local candidates earn our support or our vote, they all deserve our respect.
Moreover, we cannot stand idly by while our minority candidates are subjected to baseless allegations and theft of property.
As a community, we are better than that — and we know it.
Moving forward, we must take a strong stand against politically motivated vandalism and theft.
That means reporting these acts to the proper authorities when we observe them, as well as actively encouraging others to do the same.
Local police departments must play a role as well, regularly patrolling areas where campaign signs are displayed and committing to act on tips regarding suspicious activity in these areas.
But most importantly, we must recommit ourselves to the lawful expression of free speech — especially during this important election season.
Next time you drive by a group of campaign signs, take a closer look. Each name represents a person who wants to earn your trust and your vote — to be given the opportunity to serve you in office.
Take away one of those signs, and you may be taking away that candidate’s chance to make an impression on a potential voter, or several voters.
That’s an opportunity that’s central to our democratic process — and one we should be willing to protect.
